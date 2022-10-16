Southampton vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face West Ham United in the Premier League today.

Saints are in the bottom three ahead of the match after losing four straight games in the top flight. Ralph Hasenhuttl has yet to find a way to get his talented, but young, squad to blend in a consistent enough manner and Wolves’ win yesterday means there’s a two-point gap to safety.

After a rocky start of their own, West Ham have started to climb the table again after three wins in the last six and back-to-back victories most recently. David Moyes still wants more from his side though, in terms of both consistency and attacking threat, with the Hammers only scoring 10 in nine games so far. That said, hosts today Southampton have only managed eight, so goalmouth action could be at a premium today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Scamacca's serving up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ckmyNMyus — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 16, 2022

SOUTHAMPTON STARTING XI (4-4-2): Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud; Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Ward-Prowse, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Adam Armstrong, Che Adams.

Southampton come into this game having dropped into the relegation zone after Wolves' win yesterday. Since beating Chelsea 2-1 at the end of August, the Saints have lost all four of their games, scoring just once in the process. As for West Ham, they're starting to find their rhythm again now. They've lost just one of their last seven outings in all competitions, winning the other six, including their last two back-to-back in the Premier League.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Southampton and West Ham at St Mary's Stadium!

The Hammers have arrived at St Mary's! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/ZFgaazXPJP — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 16, 2022

Here's how we line up to face Southampton ⚒️#SOUWHU pic.twitter.com/P5sRhhC7Xp — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 16, 2022

We're LIVE from St Mary's 🏟



Join us for the build-up to this afternoon's clash with #WHUFC: https://t.co/gE2beMA1wf — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 16, 2022

