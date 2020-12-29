Is Southampton vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Southampton welcome West Ham to St Mary’s in the Premier League this evening.
The Saints made a terrific start to the season and even held a brief lead at the top of the table before a slight slump during the festive period. Ralph Hasenhutt’s side were very unlucky not to take all three points against 10-man Arsenal and then came unstuck against Man City before a disappointing goalless draw with Fulham.
West Ham have also defied expectations so far, with David Moyes engineering a remarkable recovery from last season’s turmoil. The Hammers have taken 22 points from their 15 games and sit one back of Southampton in 10th. Their heady progress has also slowed recently, however, with defeat against Chelsea sandwiched by draws with Crystal Palace and Brighton.
Both sides will be hoping to kickstart another impressive run of form to reinvigorate their unlikely European pushes, although West Ham may feel they have something of an edge after coming out on top in the pair’s two league meetings last season.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will begin at 6pm on Tuesday 29 December.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.
What is the team news?
Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond are both expected to miss out while Jannik Vestergaard is a longer term absentee. Oriel Romeu will return from suspension.
Michail Antonio could finally return from a hamstring injury while Arthur Masuaku will miss out after undergoing knee injury.
Predicted line-ups
Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Adams, Long
