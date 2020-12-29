Southampton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture on Amazon Prime
Southampton host West Ham in the Premier League this evening.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side enjoyed a fabulous start to the season, even taking a surprising lead at the top of the table at one stage, but stuttered a little over the festive period. A bitterly unlucky draw with Arsenal was followed by defeat against Manchester City and a dour draw with Fulham, leaving the Saints in ninth. A victory could still see them move into the top four, though, and Southampton will be supremely confident, with three of their only four losses thus far coming against the league’s top sides.
West Ham, despite all predictions, are doing their best to join those top sides, too, though. David Moyes has engineered a remarkable recovery from the disaster of the previous campaign, and the Hammers are just three points behind Southampton in 10th. Their heady progress has also slowed recently, however, with defeat against Chelsea sandwiched by draws with Crystal Palace and Brighton.
Both sides will be hoping to kickstart another impressive run of form to reinvigorate their unlikely European pushes, although West Ham may feel they have something of an edge after coming out on top in the pair’s two league meetings last season.
What is the team news?
Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond are both expected to miss out while Jannik Vestergaard is a longer term absentee. Oriel Romeu will return from suspension.
Michail Antonio could finally return from a hamstring injury while Arthur Masuaku will miss out after undergoing knee injury.
Predicted line-ups
Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Adams, Long
West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Johnson; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Haller
