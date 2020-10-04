Southampton vs West Brom live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Danny Ings has started the season in good form for Southampton (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite sitting 17th in the Premier League table, West Brom will be feeling confident as they head to St. Mary’s on the back of a 3-3 draw with Chelsea.

Slaven Bilic’s men should have probably won the game after showing their clinical nature, particularly through Callum Robinson who bagged a double.

Meanwhile, Southampton will be eyeing back-to-back league wins after triumphing at Burnley a week ago.

Ralph Hasenhüttl will be hoping that England striker Danny Ings can continue his red-hot form and add to the three goals he has scored in the Saints’ last two appearances.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 12pm BST at St. Mary’s Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2, where coverage will begin from 11:30am. Subscribers can stream the match on the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Southampton are without summer signing Mohammed Salisu as the Ghanaian defender is short of match fitness. The Saints could see Nathan Redmond return after injuring his ankle in the League Cup, although it is likely that this game will come too soon for him.

For the Baggies, Ahmed Hegazi is back from a hamstring injury, but Hal Robson-Kanu will likely miss out after picking up a knock, while Branislav Ivanovic is not fully fit. Kamil Grosicki and striker Kenneth Zohore are both out with injury whilst being linked with moves away from the club. Kieran Gibbs is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestegaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Adams, Ings

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, O’Shea; Townsend, Pereira, Livermore, Sawyers, Diangana; Robinson

Odds

Southampton - 3/4

Draw - 14/5

West Brom - 7/2

Prediction

Danny Ings is in scintillating form, and he could take advantage of the newly-promoted side’s errors at the back to give his side the win. 2-1 to Southampton

