Southampton vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham travel to Southampton with Ange Postecoglou needing a win to lift the mood at Spurs after a difficult few weeks.

Spurs are without a win in five games and have dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Defeat at St Mary’s against struggling Southampton would turn up the scrutiny on Postecoglou, who faces another manager in Russell Martin who is insisting on sticking to Plan A despite criticism over his approach.

Southampton vs Tottenham date, kick-off time and venue

Southampton vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Sunday December 15, 2024.

The match will take place at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

Where to watch Southampton vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 6pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2 will show highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm GMT on Sunday night.

Southampton vs Tottenham team news

Southampton boss Martin has revealed that Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu are both available ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham. Adam Lallana will also be back in contention but the game comes too soon for ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to make his return, though Alex McCarthy is fit.

Gavin Bazunu, Ross Stewart, Will Smallbone and Juan Larios are all still out, while defender Jack Stephens is serving a four-game ban for his second red card of the season received for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in the thumping home defeat by Chelsea.

Injury-plagued Spurs will also be without a host of players on Sunday night. Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur are suspended, while Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario are all injured.

Absent: Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is spending more frustrating time on the sidelines due to injury (Action Images via Reuters)

Southampton vs Tottenham prediction

In fairness to the Saints, their performance in the recent home game against Liverpool was proof that they can spring a surprise on any given day. But too often this season they’ve given away cheap goals and lessons don’t seem to be taken on board.

This is arguably the perfect fixture for Spurs to play themselves into some form ahead of the huge Carabao Cup quarter-final meeting with Manchester United next week, as there’s a good chance to fill their boots.

Tottenham to win, 4-1.

Southampton vs Tottenham head to head (h2h) history and results

Southampton wins: 27

Draws: 22

Tottenham wins: 45

Southampton vs Tottenham match odds

Southampton to win: 17/5

Draw: 18/5

Tottenham to win: 4/6

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).