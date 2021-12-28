Southampton vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Southampton host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side come in fresh from the heartening 3-2 win over West Ham on Boxing Day. The Austrian has handed starts to Stuart Armstrong and Adam Armstrong, who were on the bench last time out. Nathan Tella is also in the squad after a recent positive Covid test, but defenders Lyanco and Jack Stephens are still out due to the virus.

Spurs head to St Mary’s on Tuesday on the back of a fourth win in five matches, a stirring 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min fired Antonio Conte’s side up to fifth in the Premier League table and the Italian will be looking for more of the same at St Mary’s.

25’: Ward-Prowse volleys Saints in front

39’: Salisu sent off for bringing down Son in the box

41’: Kane equalises from the spot

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:50 , Jamie Braidwood

90+1 mins: BLOCK! Out of nowhere, two mistakes from Davies and then Dier sees Broja running through on goal - Sanchez gets over to make a vital challenge and block his shot!

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:49 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: Gil’s ball is scrambled clear by Walker-Peters - desperation for Southampton now!

There will be FIVE added minutes.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

87 mins: Save! Moura picks the ball up on the edge, says, ‘I’ve had enough of this’, and unleashes a fierce shot which is batted clear by Forster.

The Brazilian then has a better chance after finding a nice pocket of space in the box but his first touch lets him down and Forster can get out to gather.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:44 , Jamie Braidwood

84 mins: Brilliant defender from Walker-Peters to throw himself at a Spurs shot and head clear. It takes him a moment to get up but it rather sums up the last-ditch nature of some of Southampton’s defending. They’re hanging on.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:42 , Jamie Braidwood

82 mins: Chance! Davies’ cross from the left is headed clear by Bednarek and lands at the feet of Hojbjerg. He scoops a pass forward to Kane, who thrashes a half-volley at Forster’s near post! He might have been offside anyway, but Kane wanted the ball to be played first time from the Denmark international.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:37 , Jamie Braidwood

79 mins: A lovely first touch from Gil! He picks up possession on the right and ghosts onto his left foot before picking out Son, whose header is straight at Forster.

Gil goes onto his right foot on his next touch but can’t squeeze in a cut-back from the byline.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

76 mins: Ward-Prowse’s delivery drops in a dangerous area but Emerson is there to clear. Hojbjerg then had a chance to play the ball forward to Son or Lucas but he shanks it.

Winks has quietly had an excellent game, in the Southampton half at least, and picks out Doherty with another clever pass but the wing-back can’t keep his effort down.

Gil comes on for Emerson in Conte’s final change - the Spaniard will go out to a right wing position.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:32 , Jamie Braidwood

73 mins: Time is ticking for Spurs as a ball towards Emerson is guided out of play by Forster. Bryan Gil will be their final change. At the other end, Broja runs at Davies and wins a corner.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:29 , Jamie Braidwood

69 mins: Chance! It’s Doherty vs Forster part II after lovely play from Son to find the over-lapping full-back. Doherty looked a little uncomfortable having the chance on the opposite side and tried to poke the ball past the goalkeeper with his right foot, when an experienced forward would have gone for a lifted finish. Forster stood strong and made the block with his legs.

Southampton make their first change as Broja replaces Long.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:26 , Jamie Braidwood

67 mins: NO GOAL! Should this have stood? Winks flights a high ball into the box and Forster spills under pressure from Doherty. It goes through his legs and bobbles into the net, but the referee had already blown for a foul on the goalkeeper. There was very little contact from Doherty but Forster has gotten away with it.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:25 , Jamie Braidwood

65 mins: That’s a bit better from Spurs. Winks plays Son in to the byline with a clever pass inside. Kane was waiting for the cut-back but Bednarek got across well. It should have been a corner but a goal-kick is awarded.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:21 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: Second change of the afternoon for Spurs - and an attacking one at that. Dele Alli is replaced by Lucas Moura, who was brilliant in the 3-0 win over Palace on Boxing Day.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: Winks loses out to Diallo on the edge of the Spurs box as Stuart Armstrong tries his luck - it rebounds off Sanchez and then Dier as Saints fans scream for a penalty, but there was nothing in that.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:18 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: The match is being played exclusively in the Southampton half now. Son and Winks see two short corner routines turned away before Son makes a darting run across the front post to meet a Davies cross. It goes out for another corner, which Bednarek clears, before Forster claims Winks’ ball back in.

NO GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Nope - Kane had just strayed beyond Bednarek as Winks played the pass.

Spurs come again as Kane brings it down on his chest and plays in Son - it takes a brilliant block from Valery to deny him.

GOAL! Southampton 1-2 Tottenham (KANE 53’)

16:11 , Jamie Braidwood

This could be offside - but if not, Spurs have turned it around! Winks is the provider again - playing a lovely clipped ball over the top for Kane to run onto. His touch takes him through on goal before burying the finish past Forster.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:09 , Jamie Braidwood

51 mins: The last thing Southampton want is another dismissal. Adam Armstrong catches Emerson late and picks up a yellow card of his own.

From the free-kick, Southampton keep their high line and catch Dier offside

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:08 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: It’s only been a couple of minutes, but Southampton are really struggling to keep the ball when they win it back from Spurs. Stuart Armstrong there had no one to hit when winning it back inside his half.

KICK-OFF! Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

16:04 , Jamie Braidwood

One change at the break... and it’s for Spurs! Matt Doherty gets a rare appearance for Spurs in the Premier League and replaces Reguilon, who was on a yellow card.

I had expected a change from Southampton, as they try to adjust to playing with 10 men. Spurs have had plenty of practice of playing against 10 men in recent weeks - Liverpool and Crystal Palace also had red cards against them.

HALF-TIME: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

15:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Elsewhere, West Ham have turned things around and lead Watford 2-1, while Crystal Palace are 3-0 up and cruising against Norwich.

HALF-TIME: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

15:53 , Jamie Braidwood

It was looking set to be a frustrating afternoon for Spurs until Salisu’s red card and Kane’s penalty changed the game in a matter of moments. Southampton took the lead after making a bright start thanks to Ward-Prowse’s volley, but Spurs improved from there. They had looked threatening with quick balls in behind and eventually found their way through as Winks slid in Son. He was brought down by Salisu, who was already on a yellow card, and Kane did the rest. They’ve got a big chance now to extend their run under Conte.

HALF-TIME: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

15:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Kane hits an ambitious curling effort wide of goal with his left foot, and that brings an eventful first half to a close.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

15:46 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: Reguilon, stretching for the ball, is shown a yellow card after catching Diallo. There will be three added minutes.

GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Tottenham (KANE 41’)

15:40 , Jamie Braidwood

This match has changed in a matter of moments! Great penalty from Kane to send Forster the wrong way, tucking the effort into the top left corner.

As I had eluded to just before, space behind the Southampton defence was being opened time and time again - Spurs just had to find the pass. Winks hit Son, and Salisu’s challenge has given Southampton an uphill task.

RED CARD AND PENALTY! Southampton 1-0 Tottenham

15:40 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: And there it is. Winks plays in Son and Salisu brings him down in the box - a second yellow card for him and a penalty to Spurs.

Southampton 1-0 Tottenham

15:39 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Southampton are certainly living on the edge a bit. After Bednarek hauls down Kane on the halfway line, Salisu has to make a sliding challenge to stop a Winks ball through to Son. Hojbjerg then plays in Dele and Forster has to rush out to sweep clear.

Southampton 1-0 Tottenham

15:37 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: Now Winks tries to hit Kane with a first-time pass into open space, but the ball hits the striker on the back of his foot and he burst clear.

Southampton 1-0 Tottenham

15:36 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: Tottenham find Kane in space in his own half. He looks up to see Son sprinting away and plays a clever ball with the outside of his boot to find him. Son gets the ball stuck under his feet, which slows the break down, and it ends in him shooting straight at Forster from 20 yards.

Southampton 1-0 Tottenham

15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Winks is furious after being pushed to the ground by Long - only for the free-kick to go the other way after he touched the ball with his hand. That rather sums up their afternoon so far - Southampton have made this an awkward test for Tottenham.

Southampton 1-0 Tottenham

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: Kane keeps it low and away from the wall, but Forster is able to gather on his side.

On the balance of play, Southampton probably deserve their lead. They’d yet to test Lloris prior to Ward-Prowse’s strike, which is why it also felt as if their opener had come out of nowhere. Spurs need to improve.

Meanwhile, Hasenhuttl is booked by Anthony Taylor after complaining that a latest decision did not go his side’s way.

Southampton 1-0 Tottenham

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Chance for Spurs... Kane is standing over a free-kick 25 yards away from goal...

GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Tottenham (WARD-PROWSE 25’)

15:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Stunner! What brilliant technique from the Southampton captain! The hosts heaved a long throw into the box - which wasn’t dealt with by Spurs - it broke to Ward-Prowse, left of centre, and he cut across the ball beautifully to send it past Lloris and into the far corner!

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:24 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: Son and Reguilon play a short corner, with not one but two one-twos, but it ends in the Spaniard over-hitting his cross into the box.

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: Another half-chance for Tottenham, again created by Kane. He turned Bednarek again and had Son running through on goal ahead of him, but he couldn’t find the pass off the half-volley with his left foot. There’s plenty of space out there for Tottenham’s forward runners and they’re looking to play through Kane whenever they can.

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:17 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: Almost a horror moment for Winks! The midfielder loses possession cheaply after being pressed by Diallo. It’s fed to Armstrong, who only needs to slip Long through on goal, but Winks gets back to cut it out and make amends.

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: No goal! From the free-kick, Son plays a lovely clipped ball over the Southampton line and finds Davies at the back post, who heads into the net. But it’s offside! Southampton held their line well and Davies, as well as two or three other Spurs players, went too early.

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:14 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Brilliant forward play again from Kane. He spins away from Bednarek and plays a lovely ball into space for Reguilon to run onto. It’s a foot race between him and Walker-Peters, and the Southampton wing-back hauls him down. That’s a yellow card.

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:13 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Big chance for Spurs! It’s brilliant from Kane, who nutmegs Salisu on the halfway line before skipping past Bednarek. That opens up space for Dele to run into, and all Kane has to do is slide him through on goal. Kane’s pass is too strong, though, and Forster can gather.

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Spurs have been looking to hit Kane early but the long balls forward to the striker have yet to stick so far, while Son has barely had a touch. Southampton have made the far brighter start.

Valery tries his luck from 25 yards but he skews his effort well wide of goal.

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:08 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Another chance for Southampton! It comes from Walker-Peters again, who beats Reguilon to the byline before standing the ball up in the area. Adam Armstrong gets up a moment too early and can’t direct his header on target from eight yards.

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:06 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Chance! Walker-Peters picks up the ball on the right and curls in a lovely ball towards Long, who gets in front of Sanchez to flick a header towards goal. It drifts just wide of the post - and Long was a half a yard offside anyway.

Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:04 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: The game is still settling down in these early stages. Emerson makes an overlapping run but Perraud cuts out the pass, before Adam Armstrong goes on a dribble down the left but is shut off by Sanchez.

KICK-OFF! Southampton 0-0 Tottenham

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The players take the knee and Harry Kane gets us underway.

Southampton have switched their system to mirror Tottenham’s with Walker-Peters and Perraud the wing-backs. Walker-Peters clatters into Reguilon and concedes the game’s first foul.

Southampton vs Tottenham

14:57 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are out at St Mary’s - can Antonio Conte’s side continue their good run, on just their second Premier League away match under the Italian?

Follow for live updates.

Southampton vs Tottenham

14:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on Antonio Conte’s impact at Tottenham: “He’s a typical example of a modern modern and the impact one can have when arriving at a club. It doesn’t take a lot of time to set the team up in a different way. He did it in a very intense way I think, with the ball and out the ball. This is what you expect from a modern manager.”

Southampton vs Tottenham

14:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham’s last trip to St Mary’s came in the opening weeks of last season, during the dizzying period where Jose Mourinho’s side topped the table, scored goals for fun, and looked like title challengers. Their 5-2 win at Southampton was one such example, with Heung-min Son scoring four - all set up by Harry Kane, who added the fifth.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Southampton vs Tottenham

14:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, speaking to Amazon Video: “Three changes, Winks, Dele Alli and Davies. This is a busy period so for this reason it is good to rotate, in order to give a good balance to your team. It is not simple to recover in only 48 hours. I have been impressed with the attitude the players have showed me during training sessions. To follow the tactical work, the physical work, I was impressed with this. We need to go game by game, step by step. For sure to come here and win is not easy. Southampton won their last game against West Ham, and they are a strong team. They bring an intensity as they have been working with the same manager for a number of years. They are dangerous and we have to pay good attention.”

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Southampton vs Tottenham

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Antonio Conte on preparing his side to face Southampton, just two days after beating Crystal Palace: “It is not easy for us, for every team to play after 48 hours is not simple. When you have this type of situation if you have a strong squad it’s easier, because you can make rotation and try to give rest and have a fresher team. It’s normal when you change many players that it’s not simple. You can have a fresh team on one hand but on the other you can lose a bit of identity.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl has explained that Timo Livramento has been ruled out due to a knock and Che Adams is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19. “We need to have a few fresh bodies because we only had 48 hours from the last match to recover and this is why we had to change it,” he said.

Southampton vs Tottenham

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle last night means that Spurs can go four points clear of Ralf Rangnick’s side with a win this afternoon, while cutting the gap to fourth-placed Arsenal to three. Spurs would have played the same number of games as United, 17, while they would still have two in hand to their north London rivals as the battle for the top four heats up.

Southampton, meanwhile, put some distance between themselves and the bottom three with a timely win away to West Ham on Boxing Day. They could sneak into the top half with another win this afternoon.

Southampton vs Tottenham: Team news

14:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Both of these teams won their Boxing Day fixtures about 48 hours ago, and it’s the hosts who have made the more changes. Southampton make six, with Romain Perraud the only change in defence as he replaces Tino Livramento in a move that sees Kyle Walker-Peters switch to right back as he faces his former club. Ibrahima Diallo, Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong come into the midfield, while Armando Broja drops to the bench as Adam Armstrong and Shane Long start as a front two.

Spurs have made just three changes. Ben Davies, Harry Winks and Dele Alli come into the side to replace Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Lucas Moura, as Conte lines up in the 3-5-2 system which worked so well against Liverpool. Eric Dier makes his 300th Spurs appearance.

Southampton vs Tottenham: Confirmed lineups

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Southampton: Forster; Walker-Pieters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Valery, S, Armstrong, Long, A. Armstrong

Tottenham: Lloris, Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks, Dele; Son, Kane

Southampton vs Tottenham

13:56 , Ben Burrows

This game is one of the few to survive as Covid postponements sweep the country.

The number of matches postponed on Wednesday has risen to 15 with the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Hull among those to fall victim.

Fifteen games remain on, with two of them in the Premier League.

Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford, while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton.

Sheffield United’s home game with Hull joined the Sky Bet Championship fixtures between Birmingham and Peterborough, Reading and Fulham and Swansea and Luton to be postponed.

Southampton vs Tottenham

13:36 , Ben Burrows

