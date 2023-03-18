Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.

Saints remain bottom of the table despite an upturn in performance level under Ruben Selles; defeat last time out means they are still two points from safety but it’s so tight at the bottom that a win could see them up into 16th.

As for Spurs, three wins in their last four despite uneven performances mean they sit fourth, a point ahead of Newcastle who clinched a win on Friday night. Antonio Conte remains under pressure for a fairly poor season overall, but clinching a top-four finish remains the objective.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Southampton vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League updates

Saints: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyousoussi, S Armstrong, Walcott, Adams

Spurs: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Pedro Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Richarlison, Kane, Son

Richarlison and Bella-Kotchap both off injured in opening six minutes

Southampton FC 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Ward-Prowse looks to play Southampton’s first corner of the match to the edge of the penalty area but an alert Kulusevski cuts across and makes the interception to disrupt the training-ground routine.

Porro again looks to catch the Southampton defence off-guard with an early cross into the penalty area but Bazunu reads the intentions of the wing-back perfectly and steps up in his box to make the catch ahead of Kane.

Kane looks to split the defence with an incisive pass for Kulusevski but the captain overhits his attempt and sends it rolling comfortably to the feet of Bazunu.

Ward-Prowse drags a weak, left-footed effort wide of Forster’s goal from 20 yards out, failing to trouble the goalkeeper with his attempt.

There is now a pause in play for Bella-Kotchap, who appears to have picked up a knock to his shoulder after a duel with Davies. The medical staff is on the pitch creating a sling out of the centre-back’s kit, with the injury appearing to be a possible dislocation.

Substitution Armel Bella-Kotchap Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim

SO CLOSE! Elyounoussi lays a pass down the flank for Perraud, who immediately centres the ball with a low cross towards the penalty spot. It’s initially scrambled away but Ward-Prowse latches onto the loose ball and fires a shot that gets through the crowd, only for Adams to deflect it wide from close range!

Substitution Richarlison de Andrade Dejan Kulusevski

Porro floats a lovely cross towards the far post from a position deep on the right wing but Son scuffs his left-footed attempt and sends it across the face of goal harmlessly.

Tottenham get the match underway from the kick-off!

Tottenham name an unchanged side from the line-up that beat Nottingham Forest 3-1. Forster starts in goal behind a three-man defence comprising of Romero, Dier and Lenglet. Porro and Davies are entrusted with the wing-back positions either side of Skipp and Hojbjerg in midfield, while Son and Richarlison will do their best to supply Kane.

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Arnaut Danjuma, Emerson, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Brandon Austin.

TOTTENHAM XI (3-4-2-1): Fraser Forster; Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero; Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Pedro Porro; Son Heung-Min, Richarlison; Harry Kane.

SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Sekou Mara, Alex McCarthy, Carlos Alcaraz, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Adam Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohammed Salisu.

SOUTHAMPTON XI (4-2-3-1): Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romain Perraud; James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia; Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Che Adams.

With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts!

Southampton vs Tottenham lineups

14:44 , Karl Matchett

Here are the teams for today!

Southampton starting XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyousoussi, S Armstrong, Walcott, Adams

Tottenham starting XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Pedro Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Richarlison, Kane, Son

Clinging on to the last Champions League place by a point after Newcastle’s win yesterday, Tottenham put the disappointments of their European exit behind them by beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 last weekend. Antonio Conte’s side have won three of their last five matches in the Premier League and six of their last 10, losing the other four contests while not managing a draw since late 2022.

Southampton squandered their opportunity to lift themselves off the bottom of the table last time out, losing 2-0 to Brentford three days ago. The defeat is the Saints’ 17th of the season, and comes on the back of two clean sheets - picking up four points in that time.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Southampton and Tottenham!

