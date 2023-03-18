Richarlison leaves the pitch - Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - PAUL CHILDS/Reuters

Great banter via Tom Prentki

As Theo Walcott is jeered with every touch, Saints fans retort with "Theo Walcott, he's won more than you."

18 minutes: Southampton 0 Spurs 0

Walcott looked to be in behind the Spurs defence, but Forster narrowed the angle and saved a tame shot. Eventually, the flag does go up for offside. Moments earlier, Spurs threatened but Porro scooped his shot from the edge of the box over the bar. Spurs do now have a corner.

Oh that was close! Spurs caught Southampton napping with a short one, and Kulusevski whipped in a delicious cross that Dier glanced wide of the post.

15 minutes: Southampton 0 Spurs 0

Spurs with some possession in the Southampton half after a sloppy giveaway by the home team in midfield, but eventually Porro's forward pass is cut out.

An Elyounoussi dribble gets Southampton on the attack again, and they worked the ball patiently to Perraud wide left, and his cross deflects behind for a corner.

Ward Prowse tries to play one short to the edge of the box, but it is semi-intercepted. The sun is now shining on the south coast.

12 minutes: Southampton 0 Spurs 0

Walcott tries to make a stretching run behind the Spurs defence but the flag goes up for offside. I think Selles wants to use his pace against Dier and Lenglet, even if his top speed is diminished nowadays.

Porro tries another diagonal pass towards Son but Bazunu is off his line quickly to claim at the edge of the area.

10 minutes: Southampton 0 Spurs 0

Southampton will be pleased with their start to this game. They have numbers pushed forward when they attack and are carrying a threat. Selles' change today has been to pair Walcott alongside Adams in a front two.

Spurs fans singing "you're just a s--- Aaron Lennon" at the former Arsenal man.

Looking back through the pre-match pictures

It seems Richarlison was already feeling something in the warm up.

7 minutes: Southampton 0 Spurs 0

We have another injury problem, what a disjointed start to the game. Bella-Kotchap is down, holding his shoulder. The way the physio is treating him it looks like it could be a dislocation, it was a 50:50 challenge with Davies.

Bella-Kotchap is indeed coming off, what a blow for Southampton. Salisu to replace him.

Two players off injured in the first seven minutes, one for each team.

4 minutes: Southampton 0 Spurs 0

Spurs have an early injury problem, Richarlison has a muscular problem and leaves the pitch in tears. Tom Prentki has the latest from the ground:

Richarlison off injured in the fourth minute. Looks devastated as he slaps hands with Conte then walks down the tunnel. Spurs fans singing "you're going down with the West Ham"

2 minutes: Southampton 0 Spurs 0

Bella-Kotchap with some good defending on the cover early on. Spurs seeing most of the ball in the first couple of minutes. They have a couple of former Southampton players in the side today - Forster and Hojbjerg - while Walker-Peters makes his 100th appearance against his former club.

Big chance for Southampton! They got in down the left, and Perraud's cut back was a good one, but Armstrong's shot was blocked before Ward-Prowse's shot was deflected behind for a corner.

A few minutes earlier, Son did not connect with a volley from a good Porro cross-field pass.

We're off!

Spurs get us started, kicking from left to right in their blue away strip. Will Southampton squeeze or sit off in the early minutes?

The players are in the tunnel at St Mary's

Tottenham's away form could cost them Champions League football unless they shape up. No trophy and missing out on the top four would be a disappointing campaign.

Tom Prentki is at St Mary's for us today

Southampton, once famed for their shrewd recruitment, have not included any of their five January signings in today's starting 11 to face Spurs.

Son, Kane and Richarlison all have excellent records against Southampton. All three start today.

Antonio Conte on what he wants from his team

My expectation is to start the game the right way and play a good game from the start until the end. From the first minute you have to be strong in your mind. The important thing is the present and the future, we have 11 games to go and every game we to try and get points. Every game in England is hard.

Ruben Selles on Southampton's changes

I expect to see a good performance, we have a clear game plan. We changed the players to adjust and adapt for this game. We didn't get the key moments right against Brentford and we conceded the second goal trying to chase the game. Three days later we have a big match in front of us and we go for it.

Should be in for goals today

Southampton have scored at least once in each of their last 14 Premier League games against Spurs, since a 2-0 home loss in December 2015. However, they've kept just one clean sheet in their last 21 against them, a 1-0 win in January 2020.

Tottenham's kit today

Happy hunting ground

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 17 goals in 15 Premier League appearances against Southampton (11 goals, 6 assists), only having a hand in more against Leicester.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their sides first goal - Getty Images/Tottenham Hotspur FC

Southampton team and subs: Lavia, Stuart Armstrong and Walcott come in

Our team to face Tottenham



Three changes for #SaintsFC this afternoon

Your unchanged Spurs starting XI

Your unchanged Spurs starting XI 🔢 pic.twitter.com/U9tNtsab8a — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 18, 2023

Can Spurs finally rid themselves of inconsistency?

It is hard to know what to expect from one game to the next from Tottenham, but despite their binary win-lose-win-lose form they are still in a strong position in the race for a top four finish.

Win this afternoon at Southampton and Spurs will go above Manchester United into third, although United would have two games in hand due to playing in the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend. Newcastle's win at Nottingham Forest on Friday night cranks up the pressure on Spurs, and third and seventh in the Premier League are currently separated by just eight points. With Spurs and United facing trips to St James' Park after the international break, the battle for Champions League football could be really exciting, with Brighton very much involved.

Southampton has proved a tricky away assignment for Spurs though, with just one win in their last five league visits. Since Ruben Selles took charge, Southampton have conceded just three goals in five league games but scoring is still proving a challenge. They missed chances to put 10-man Manchester United to the sword last week and a home defeat to Brentford on Wednesday was a blow. Southampton might be bottom, but are only five points from 12th.

For Spurs, Conte has some selection decisions to make. Ben Davies started further forward as a left wing-back in the win over Nottingham Forest, which might say more about the form of Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessengon's injury status. Spurs fans have been calling for Richarlison to be given more starts, and his all-round game impressed against Forest when he was unfortunate to have a goal chalked off for offside. Given Forest's flimsy away record though, Spurs still have work to do to win over the sceptics. When performances are unconvincing, wins can start to feel like temporary reprieves. Consecutive league games against Southampton, Everton, Bournemouth and Brighton are a good chance for Spurs to find some consistency.

Full team news on the way shortly.