Southampton vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup live: Full build-up and latest updates

Tom Ward
·7 min read
Southampton vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup live: Full build-up and latest updates - REUTERS/David Klein
07:45 PM

Trippier the key

Kieran Trippier has created 38 chances from dead ball situations in the Premier League. That's the most of anyone this season, ten clear of second-placed Andreas Pereira.

He is the man who really makes Newcastle tick.

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier during the warm up before the match - David Klein/Reuters
07:38 PM

Amanda Staveley has arrived...

...flanked by what looks like two sizeable security guards.

Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley arrives at the ground ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg match at St. Mary's Stadium - Zac Goodwin/PA
07:34 PM

Eddie Howe speaks

The Newcastle boss compares Saints' managers past and present:

"Ralph [Hasenhuttl] had his way of playing, Nathan’s got his, there are subtle differences, as I say, not drastic changes. Nathan I admire greatly as a manager, I think he’s done very well in his career, looking at his time at Luton, what job he did.

"He’s now gone to a new club and he’s looking to implement his ideas there, we know with a new manager, new players coming in it’s a different challenge to one we faced under Ralph. I think with the cup game as well it’s a chance for both teams to get away from the Premier League and the pressures that brings, that’ll be an interesting dynamic going into these two games."

07:27 PM

Can Newcastle keep rolling?

To piggyback slightly off Luke's point, it will be interesting to see if there's any fatigue in the Newcastle side tonight. This side have been tremendous form since the resumption of the Premier League but games of relentless intensity like the ones they have contested in recent weeks do have a propensity to catch up with you sooner or later.

07:24 PM

Nathan Jones speaks to Sky

On what to expect from new signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz this evening:

"We brought them in because they are high-energy players that can create and be potent going forward.

"Orsic is an experienced international and Alcaraz is an exciting prospect. We want them to be the players that they were recruited for."

Nathan Jones, Manager of Southampton, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium - Michael Steele/Getty Images
07:22 PM

Surprise selection from Howe

By Luke Edwards, at St Mary's

It is a bit of a surprise to see Eddie Howe picking the same starting XI for the fourth successive game given Newcastle have struggled for goals. They have scored just once in those four matches, but given this is only the first leg of the semi final you can also understand why he wants the team to have the same defensive solidity. The Magpies have kept six consecutive clean sheets and he will not want to lose tonight first and foremost.

07:21 PM

Two debuts for Saints

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Mislav Orsic are set to make their full debuts for Southampton tonight. Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo are the other changes for Nathan Jones from the side which lost to Aston Villa the weekend.

Carlos Alcaraz of Southampton enters the pitch as a substitute to make their debut during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park - Lewis Storey/Getty Images
07:17 PM

In the interest of fairness

After our little trip down memory lane for Newcastle fans, why not do the same for Saints.

As Southampton celebrated their victory over Manchester United on May 1, 1976, it was Brotherhood of Man who sat atop the UK singles chart with Save Your Kisses For Me.

Now let's get back to the football...

07:11 PM

Head-to-head

The recent head-to-head matchup between these two does not make pretty reading for Saints. Newcastle have lost just once in the last 11 meetings between these two in all competitions – with that sole defeat coming back in November 2020.

07:08 PM

Signal of intent

Eddie Howe isn't messing around tonight and has picked what many would argue is his strongest possible XI.

As our man on Tyneside, Luke Edwards, noted earlier today, winning a trophy would mean more to Newcastle's supporters than qualifying for the Champions League.

07:01 PM

Team news – Newcastle

07:00 PM

Team news – Southampton

06:51 PM

The managers' views

Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe:

"We're delighted to be where we are, but the semi-final itself isn't enough. I don't think it's enough for anybody. I think you go into these games and to say you got to a semi-final means nothing, ultimately. You want to get one step further and I know the players feel the same way. Me and my coaching team feel passionately about it that we want to make the final, but we have to navigate these two games. They're going to be very difficult."

Southampton boss, Nathan Jones:

"It’s a wonderful occasion. I wouldn’t say it’s a distraction, it’s not, it’s another challenge. A different challenge. It’s a wonderful game against a real tough side but it gives the club and everyone associated with the club something special to try and achieve."

06:47 PM

Trip down memory lane...

...not for me though as not even my dad was born in 1955.

The British number one at the time of Newcastle’s last trophy win was Perez Prado’s classic Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White.

You’re not gonna hear this kind of thing on Radio 1 anymore that's for sure.

06:45 PM

Good evening

So often at the latter stages of cup competitions the discussion turns to whether top sides will field full-strength 11s. Deeper squads, European football and recent successes perhaps legitimise this but it does often take away from what should be an exciting spectacle.

Thankfully this evening we need not worry about that. Southampton and Newcastle will have no better chance this season to win something and are two sides for whom silverware has become more myth than reality.

For Southampton, the home side in tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, you have to go all the way back to 1976 and their huge FA Cup upset over Manchester United to find the last time a Saint touched a major trophy.

If that’s painful, Newcastle fans must be agony. Unless you count the 2006 Intertoto Cup – which, let’s be honest no one does – Newcastle have not won a trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 1955. That’s over 67 years of hurt in the north east.

With both those realities in mind, it’s hard to see either Nathan Jones or Eddie Howe looking at this one as an opportunity for some squad rotation.

Southampton’s mini resurgence came to an end with a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Despite having a James Ward-Prowse goal ruled out seemingly unfairly, Saints were tepid throughout and remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League as a result.

There have been green shoots though, particularly their 2-0 win over an out-of-sorts Manchester City in the last round of this competition.

Motivation will be high at St Mary’s but it will need to be with a confident Newcastle side in town.

Howe’s side have lost one in their 19 in all competitions and despite their high-flying exploits in the league this season, this is their last chance at silverware having already been knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday.

