Is Southampton vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United travel to St Mary’s to take on Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as the home team seek to sustain their impressive run of form and keep themselves in contention for a European place.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have won five, drawn two and suffered two defeats this season and entered the weekend fifth in the standings, while United’s up-and-down performances had them 10th before the gameweek got under way.

The Saints earned a 1-1 draw against Wolves in their last game, with Everton loanee Theo Walcott finding the net for Southampton for the first time in nearly 15 years to put the visitors ahead at the Molineux on Monday.

United, meanwhile, were last in action on Tuesday, comfortably beating Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 in the Champions League group stage, with a brace from the in-form Bruno Fernandes setting up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team for victory before a Marcus Rashford penalty and late Dan James finish wrapped things up at Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST at St Mary’s on Sunday.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream it live on the Sky Sports website and SkyGo app.

What was the team news?

Nathan Redmond will miss out for the Saints due to ongoing injury issues, but James Ward-Prowse and Ryan Bertrand’s own troubles seem to be behind them – as demonstrated by their starting spots against Wolves. Injured striker Danny Ings remains an absentee, however.

For United, the involvement of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof is up in the air, with the pair having sustained knocks during the week, while fellow defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones will be absent. In midfield, Paul Pogba is set to miss out due to an ankle injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Walcott, Adams

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Fred, Van de Beek, Fernandes; Greenwood, Rashford

Odds

Southampton: 13/5

Draw: 11/4

Man United: 19/20

Prediction

United have been slowly improving in recent weeks, even if some of their performances have still left a fair bit to be desired. Southampton will be up for this one, though, in great form and with very little to lose. Expect a tricky afternoon for the Red Devils. Southampton 1-1 Man United.

