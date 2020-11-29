Southampton vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United visit Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday as the home side try to sustain their impressive run of performances and keep themselves in contention for a European spot.

The Saints have won five, drawn two and lost two so far this campaign and entered the weekend fifth in the table, while United’s up-and-down showings had them 10th before the gameweek got under way.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s players achieved a 1-1 draw versus Wolves in their last fixture, with Everton loanee Theo Walcott finding the net for Southampton for the first time in almost 15 years to put his side in front on the night.

United, meanwhile, were last in action on Tuesday, comfortably beating Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 in the Champions League group stage, with a brace from the in-form Bruno Fernandes setting up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team for victory before a Marcus Rashford penalty and late Dan James finish wrapped things up at Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST at St Mary’s on Sunday.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream it live on the Sky Sports website and SkyGo app.

What was the team news?

Nathan Redmond will miss out for the Saints due to ongoing injury issues, but James Ward-Prowse and Ryan Bertrand’s own troubles seem to be behind them – as demonstrated by their starting spots against Wolves. Injured striker Danny Ings remains an absentee, however.

For United, the involvement of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof is up in the air, with the pair having sustained knocks during the week, while fellow defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones will be absent. In midfield, Paul Pogba is set to miss out due to an ankle injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Walcott, Adams

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Fred, Van de Beek, Fernandes; Greenwood, Rashford

Odds

Southampton: 13/5

Draw: 11/4

Man United: 19/20

Prediction

United have been slowly improving in recent weeks, even if some of their performances have still left a fair bit to be desired. Southampton will be up for this one, though, in great form and with very little to lose. Expect a tricky afternoon for the Red Devils. Southampton 1-1 Man United.

