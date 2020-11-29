Southampton vs Manchester United LIVE – Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

James Ward-Prowse celebrates after scoring from a free-kick (Reuters)

Southampton are hosting Manchester United at St Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon. The Saints are flying high this season, sitting fifth in the table with the chance to climb second behind only Liverpool, at least until Chelsea and Tottenham play later today. United are languishing in 13th and badly need the boost of a victory here.

That will be no easy feat against a Southampton side unbeaten in seven league games. United do at least have the boost of Marcus Rashford who is expected to pass a fitness test for the game, as are defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, but Luke Shaw remains out for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Southampton are still without leading man Danny Ings, so Theo Walcott is set to continue in attack along side striker Che Adams despite having a broken bone in his wrist.

Follow all the latest updates from the match live below: