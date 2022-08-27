Southampton vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Fresh from beating Liverpool, Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Erik ten Hag was so impressed by the performance of his team following Monday’s win, the United boss took to swearing on live TV, such was the sense of relief at Old Trafford.

Still, as promising as that was, now it’s about following it up.

Saints offer a different kind of challenge. Unlikely to play quite as much into United’s hands than a poor Liverpool did, ten Hag needs his side to take the game to the opposition, rather than fight their way through.

Slip up on the south coast and the pressure is back on.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Southampton vs Man United

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app/the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.