Southampton vs Manchester City: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h - FA Cup today

Manchester City travel to Southampton this afternoon with a place in the FA Cup semi-finals on the line as they continue the relentless pursuit of domestic trophies under Pep Guardiola’s stewardship.

While winning the FA Cup once is certainly not something to be sniffed at, it is the competition to have given Guardiola the most trouble since he arrived on these in 2016 and the tie pits him against a team who’ve proven to be a thorn in City’s side this season.

Two games against Southampton have yielded only two points with Ralph Hasenhuttl recently showing he’s got the tools to stop this often eye-wateringly good side in their tracks.

Southampton reached the final four last season too and, with little to play for in the Premier League, can afford to put as much emphasis on the FA Cup as they possibly can.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The FA Cup game is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host.

Where to watch Southampton vs Manchester City

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two Wales.

Live stream: BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website will provide live streams.

Southampton vs Manchester City team news

Both Armando Broja and Tino Livramento could come back into the team, along with Nathan Tella. Defender Lyanco and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, however, remain Southampton’s only injury doubts.

For City, Ruben Dias will miss the game although there has been better news on his injury, with the Portugal defender likely to be back sooner than expected. Aside from that, there is little in the way of fresh concerns for Guardiola.

Southampton vs Manchester City prediction

Southampton have caused problems for City before and, while surprising, we’re plumping for a home win.

Southampton to 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Southampton wins: 32

Draws: 27

Manchester City wins: 32