Southampton vs Manchester City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds - preview

Manchester City travel to Southampton with the chance to put more pressure on Arsenal.

Their destruction of Liverpool keeps Pep Guardiola’s side eight points off the Premier League leaders but three points on the south coast could cut the lead down to five before the Gunners play Liverpool at Anfield.

While it’s hard to suggest City have quite been at their best this season, something appears to have clicked of late. The champions are looking at their ominous best, a truly daunting prospect for Southampton.

They were beaten in a relegation six-pointer at West Ham on Sunday and face a real battle to stay in the division.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Southampton vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 8 April, 2023.

St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host.

Where to watch Southampton vs Manchester City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go App will offer a live stream to subscribers.

Southampton vs Manchester City team news

Ruben Selles has confirmed Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu will miss the game, although Kyle Walker-Peters is expected to be fit. Tino Livramento is back in training but the City game comes slightly too soon.

For City, Erling Haaland is back in training after sitting out the win over Liverpool.

Boost: Haaland is back in training (AFP via Getty Images)

Southampton vs Manchester City prediction

Under Selles, Saints have improved against big-name opposition. Still, with City in this kind of form, it’s hard to look past them.

Manchester City to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Southampton wins: 33

Draws: 27

Manchester City wins: 40

Southampton vs Manchester City latest odds

Southampton to win: 12/1

Draw: 5/1

Manchester City to win: 2/9

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.