Southampton vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League result after Laporte cancels out Walker-Peters strike

Follow live reaction as Premier League leaders Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, bringing their 12-game winning run to an end and offering a slimmer of hope to the chasing pack.

Kyle Walker-Peters gave Southampton an early lead thanks to a sublime finish with the outside of his boot on seven minutes. The lively Armando Broja saw a goal disallowed as Southampton continued to cause City problems before Raheem Sterling missed a good chance to equalise when he met Phil Foden’s cross from the left but was unable to beat Fraser Forster.

Broja hit the post with a header from close range after the break before City began to pile on the pressure. Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus hit the woodwork before Aymeric Laporte arrived at the back post to meet De Bruyne’s cross and get City back on level terms on 66 minutes. It looked as if there was only going to be one winner from there, but Southampton held on to frustrate Pep Guardiola’s side. It leaves City 12 points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, although Jurgen Klopp’s side now have two games in hand.

19:26 , Michael Jones

90+6 mins: There’s the final whistle! Southampton haven’t beaten Manchester City but it feels like they have. City drop points for the first time since losing to Crystal Palace in October.

The Saints take a point from the game but Man City’s lead at the top of the tbale extends to 12 over second placed Liverpool.

19:22 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Elyounoussi loses possession and sprints back to recover the ball. He ends up fouling De Bruyne and giving City a free kick in a similar position to where they scored their first goal from.

De Bruyne flicks it into the box and Mohammed Salisu wins the header. He heads it down and then makes a block as Rodri fires a shot at goal. There’s a tussle in the box and Saints are awarded a free kick.

Mohammed Salisu has been exceptional for Southampton today. He doesn’t deserve to be on the losing side. Can Southampton hold on for a draw?

19:18 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Kevin De Bruyne sends a shot from range wide of the right-hand post. Pep Guardiola is urging his team on from the sidelines. Ralph Hasenhuttl looks nervous.

There’s going to be six minutes of added time to play. Plenty of time for a winning goal.

19:15 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Romeu sends the ball up to Diallo who’s closed down by Cancelo. Walker-Peters makes an overlapping run off the ball and allowd Diallo some space as Cancelo drops off. Diallo shoots from just outside the box and draws a save out of Ederson. Good signs from Southampton. They’re pushing for a winner.

19:11 , Michael Jones

83 mins: As if conceding that Armstrong got away with one Ralph Hasenhuttl brings him off and introduces Ibrahima Diallo for the closing stages of the game.

Southampton have regained a touch of momentum. Can someone find a winner?

19:10 , Michael Jones

80 mins: This one doesn’t look good. VAR is called into action for a potential red card against Stuart Armstrong. He arrives late in a tackle on Aymeric Laporte. His foot is high and he scrapes down the thigh of the City defender. It looks worse in slow motion and Armstrong may be in trouble here.

Another delay as the VAR check all the angles... yellow card only!

19:07 , Michael Jones

77 mins: There’s a VAR check for a potential Manchester City penalty. Salisu seems to clip De Bruyne as he brings the ball into the box. I’m not convinced that there’s enough contact to give the decision. It looks as though De Bruyne was clipped outside to the box as well.

VAR take their time with it but decide on no penalty! The game goes on.

19:05 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Southampton just can’t get out from the back. Everytime they try City are on top of them immediately to win back the ball. Elyounoussi gets furthest win a run into the left side of City’s half but Walker takes the ball off him before he can do any damage.

19:00 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Mohammed Salisu blocked Phil Foden’s shot with his face and needed a breather after the Southampton clearance.

Man City come again with a ball into the box from the right. Salisu gets it clear but De Bruyne recovers the ball. He checks to the right and curls a ranged effort at goal that rattles into the right-hand post!

Jan Bednarek is replaced with Lyanco for Southampton.

18:57 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Who isn’t expecting Man City to go on and win this game now? Joao Cancelo flicks the ball into the box and Southampton are scrambling to clear. They’re composure at the back has gone. The ball bounces up for Phil Foden who shoots but can’t work the ball through the cluster of bodies in the area. It hits a Saints player but they managed to boot it clear.

18:54 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Equaliser! Kevin De Bruyne lifts the free kick over to the far side of the box as Aymeric Laporte makes a run from deep. The defender breaks through the Southampton lines, wins the ball in the air and heads it sweetly past Fraser Forster. Lovely goal from Man City but too easy for the Premier League leaders.

18:53 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Stuart Armstrong needs a bit of treatment from the physios and takes a couple of minutes out of the game. After the restart Che Adams hacks down Gabriel Jesus and gives Man City the opportunity to work a free kick into the box.

18:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Gabriel Jesus has been introduced by Pep Guardiola with Raheem Sterling taken off. It hasn’t been one of Sterling’s better outings in recent times. Can Jesus make a difference for City? Half an hour still to play.

18:46 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Save! Bernardo Silva floats a cross over to the left side of the box for Phil Foden. He catches the ball on the volley and smokes one at goal only for Fraser Forster to get behind the ball and punch it away! Another decent save from the Southampton goalkeeper.

18:44 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Chance! Massive opportunity for Saints to double their lead. They win it in midfield and thread a pass in between the two City centre-backs. Armando Broja darts inside of Aymeric Laporte and carries the bll into the box on the counterattack. Broja rolls the ball onto his right foot and shoots but Laporte gets back in time to deflect it behind for a corner!

The corner is swung in by James Ward-Prowse. He fins Mohammed Salisu who heads the ball over to Broja who beats Ederson in the air and heads it onto the near post! Broja could not come any closer without scoring.

18:41 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Foden passes the ball up to Grealish who tries to slip around Salisu but loses the ball. The defender has been fantastic for Southampton today.

The Saints don’t maintain possession for long and Foden drives City towards the box again. He lays it off to Sterling but he’s forced backwards under pressure and can’t pick out Walker with a pass.

18:37 , Michael Jones

50 mins: From one end of the pitch to the other! Grealish brings the ball into the box from the left but can’t pick out a teammate. It gets cleared as far as De Bruyne who slides a pass over to Walker on the right wing. He cuts it back to the edge of the box for Rodri. The midfielder drives a shot into the deck and it bounces it up to a nice height for Forster to turn past the right hand post.

18:35 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Chance! Southampton win a corner and James Ward-Prowse whips a cross in towards the near post. Jan Bednarek’s run sees him meet the ball in the air and his glancing header is sent straight at Ederson who punches it away! Sharp reactions from the Man City keeper.

18:34 , Michael Jones

Kick off: What have the managers had to say at half-time? Will their team talks make a difference in the second half? Stuart Armstrong gets the second half underway.

Mohamed Elyounoussi is on for Southampton replacing Nathan Redmond. Pep Guardiola has made no changes to the City XI.

18:26 , Michael Jones

Southampton and Man City have both had the same amount of shots on target (1) in the first half. Pep Guardiola will not be happy at all with what he’s seen over those 45 minutes. In contrast Ralph Hasenhuttl will be encouraging his players to just keep going. As it stands Southampton will end the day in the top 10.

18:22 , Michael Jones

Kyle Walker-Peters sent Southampton in front with a great right-footed finish and Raheem Sterling missed a fantastic opportunity to equalise for Man City. Will there be more goals in the second half?

18:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Southampton take a one-goal lead into the break after Kyle Walker-Peters sent the home side in front inside of 10 minutes. The Saints defended stoutly and kept City’s chances to a minimum.

Raheem Sterling had the best chance to equaliser for the league leaders but Fraser Forster denied him from close range. Can Southampton hang on to their lead for another 45 minutes?

18:16 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Great defending from Salisu! De Bruyne feeds the ball into the box as Walker comes in from an overlapping run. He looks for a pass into the six-yard box but Salisu slides across him, blocks the pass and wins a goal kick.

Two added minutes to play.

18:13 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Kyle Walker’s cross into the box is flicked on by Bernardo Silva then headed out ot Rodri. He takes the ball on his chest before hitting one at goal and pulling the chance wide of the left-hand post!

Southampton will want to get into the break with the lead and a chance to regroup. City won’t be this lacklustre in the second half.

18:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Save! Man City should be level! Phil Foden is given the ball and takes on Mohammed Salisu as he drives into the box. He squares the ball across the area and Romain Perraud misses his attempted clearance. It comes to Raheem Sterling in acres of space but his shot is turned straight at Fraser Forster who drops low to keep it out! Massive save from the Southampton goalkeeper!

18:05 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Close! Very close from Raheem Sterling. Bernardo Silva slips him into the right side of the box and Sterling cuts inside before slotting a left-footed effort towards the far top corner. He strikes his shot well and almost curls the ball back in time but it narrowly swings around the back post.

18:03 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Over half an hour played at St. Marys and Southampton have the lead against the Premier League leaders. Jan Bednarek fouls Jack Grealish and there’s a bit of a barney between Romeu and Grealish. The Southampton man thinks Grealish went down too easily but the replays show Bednarek catching Grealish with his studs showing. He goes in the book for the tackle.

18:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Southampton want a penalty! Broja makes another cutting run into the City box and is clipped by Ederson as he tries to get to the ball. There’s a loud roar from the Southampton fans who thinks this is clearcut once again the offside flag is raised against the Saints striker.

17:57 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Southampton have held their own so far. Manchester City have been a little one-paced and the Saints have been aggressive with their counterattacks.

The win the ball deep in their own half and Jan Bednarek fires it over to the left wing as Che Adams starts a run. It doesn’t pay off as the pass is wayward but Adams gives Bednarek a nod of encouragement for the attempt.

17:54 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Southampton think they have a second! Oriol Romeu dinks the ball in behind Kyle Walker as Armando Broja makes a run in behind. He takes the ball under control, runs into the box and slides it underneath Ederson to send the Southampton fans going crazy but the offside flag is raised immediately and a VAR check confirms it. No goal.

17:52 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Sterling and Bernardo both make runs into the right side of the penalty area and Kevin De Bruyne attempts to pick one of them out with a curling pass into the box. He overhits it though and sends the ball out for a goal kick before raising a hand in apology for the poor pass.

17:48 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Joao Cancelo makes a run down the left side and carries the ball into the box. He attempts to pass it into the six-yard area for a teammate but Forster is there again to claim the ball for the Saints.

17:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: The ball is chipped over to Sterling on the right and he sprints in behind Perraud to get to the loose ball. He hangs a cross into the box but Fraser Forster comes out and claims the ball.

As expected Man City are dominating possession but haven’t yet clicked in the final third.

17:44 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Raheem Sterling receives the ball out on the right side and attempts to thread Bernardo Silva into the box. Silva manages to keep the ball alive but has to run out of play to do so and Romain Perraud takes over for Southampton before working the ball clear.

17:40 , Michael Jones

10 mins: That is Kyle Walker-Peters’s first Premier League goal of the season. Southampton have something to hold onto now but they can’t go into their shell. They need to keep pressing City and forcing them back in midfield or else the visitors will eventually equalise.

17:37 , Michael Jones

7 mins: What a start for the Saints! Kyle Walker-Peters drives the ball down the right wing and slides it to the byline for Nathan Redmond before carrying on into the box. Redmond cuts the ball back to him and Walker-Peters takes a touch before slotting a right-footed effort, with the outside of his boot, past Ederson and into the far corner! Great finish from the defender! Southampton have the lead against the Premier League leaders.

17:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Encouraging for Southampton as they work the ball up to Che Adams. He’s closed down by Ruben Dias who fouls the striker and gives the Saints a free kick in City’s half.

It’s too far out for even James Ward-Prowse to shoot so he floats the set piece into the box and picks out Mohammed Salisu in the box. The Southampton defender gets a decent chunk of the ball but heads it over the goal.

17:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Phil Foden swings the free kick into the box and wins the first corner of the game for Man City. They play it short to Kevin De Bruyne who slides a pass across to Joao Cancelo. He knocks it back to De Bruyne who’s created a better angle to cross. His aerial ball into the area is won by Mohammed Salisu who heads the ball away.

17:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Manchester City get the final match of today’s Premier League fixtures underway. Southampton have only lost one league game at home this season so this isn’t a guaranteed three points for the league leaders.

An early ball comes up the pitch to Phil Foden who slots it inside to Jack Grealish. He brings the ball further inside and wins City a free kick.

17:28 , Michael Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch at St. Marys.

Brentford have been defeated in their dealyed match against Wolves. Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves netting for the visitors to give Wolves a 2-1 away from home. Brentford have lost their last four Premier League fixtures.

Southampton vs Man City

17:26 , Michael Jones

James Ward-Prowse has scored 12 direct free-kicks in the Premier League, a total bettered only by David Beckham’s 18.

17:23 , Michael Jones

Man City have won the last 19 league fixtures in which they have scored first.

Their 13 clean sheets is a top-flight high this season. Only two of the 13 goals conceded by City have come before half-time, the fewest in the division.

They have conceded just two goals from set pieces this season (one penalty, one from a corner), three fewer than any other side.

17:20 , Michael Jones

Southampton have recorded 10 home wins against the reigning champions of the Premier League, a tally beaten only by Liverpool’s 14.

They could become just the third club to keep a clean sheet in both top-flight matches versus a Pep Guardiola-managed team in a season, emulating Borussia Monchengladbach (2014-15) and Manchester United (2020-21).

But, after keeping five clean sheets in eight league games between September and November, they have conceded in each of their last 10 top-flight matches.

17:18 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won 12 Premier League games in a row by an aggregate score of 34-7. The 36 points they have accrued since losing to Crystal Palace in October is 13 more than any other side in the division.

The only team to win as many as 12 successive top-flight matches in a season and not go on to win the title was Preston North End in 1891-92.

Marcus Rashford strikes in stoppage time as Man Utd snatch victory over West Ham

17:15 , Michael Jones

Super-sub Marcus Rashford struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Manchester United broke West Ham hearts and lifted the roof off Old Trafford.

In the Carabao Cup earlier in the season David Moyes led the Hammers to their first win at the Red Devils since 2007 and he looked set to leave with a potentially vital point in the race for Champions League qualification.

But United dug deep and secured victory with virtually the last kick of the game as Edinson Cavani crossed for fellow substitute Rashford to score in front of a rocking Stretford End to seal a 1-0 win.

Marcus Rashford strikes in stoppage time as Man Utd snatch victory over West Ham

17:13 , Michael Jones

Southampton’s current seven-match unbeaten home league streak is their longest since a run of nine between March and October 2016.

Their only defeat in 10 home league fixtures this season came against Wolves in September and they have won their last two Premier League home games against sides starting the day top of the table, having beaten Everton and Liverpool last season.

17:10 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won eight of the 10 most recent league meetings between the teams. Southampton earned a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture but haven’t avoided defeat in both league encounters in a season since 2002-03.

GOAL! Brentford 1 - 2 Wolves⚽️

17:08 , Michael Jones

Ruben Neves sends Wolves back in front against Brentford! Nelson Semedo flashes the ball across to Rayan Ait-Nouri who pulls the ball back to the edge of the box for Joao Moutinho. He sets up Neves who slots it home, picking out the bottom right hand corner.

17:05 , Michael Jones

Reaction to come from Marcus Rashford’s last minute winner at Old Trafford but looking forward to the last game of the day here’s a reminder of the line-ups for Southampton vs Manchester City:

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, S. Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Broja, Adams

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Foden, Grealish

16:59 , Michael Jones

Newcastle United have also picked up a big three points against Leeds. Jonjo Shelvey scored the only goal of the game to lift Newcastle up to 18th. They are now just one point away from safety.

In the match at the Brentford Community Stadium, Wolves took the lead but Ivan Toney has equalised for the home team. There’s 20 minutes still to play in this match.

16:57 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford wins it for Manchester United against West Ham.

16:56 , Michael Jones

With the last kick of the game Manchester United win the match! Marcus Rashford comes on as a substitute and scores again. He’s got two goals in two games now and United are back in the top four. They leapfrog today’s opponents who drop into fifth ahead of tomorrow’s games.

16:54 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: What a finish at Old Trafford! VAR took a look at the goal and by the slimmest of slim margins awards it to Manchester United! Marcus Rashford wins in at the death for the home side. A vital three points for Man Utd.

GOAL! Man Utd 1 - 0 West Ham (Rashford, 90+3)⚽️

16:50 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Marcus Rashford! Has he won it for Manchester United? It seems so! Alex Telles works the ball down the left wing and picks out Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils sweep up the pitch with the ball coming to Anthony Martial. He feeds to to Edinson Cavani who squares the ball over to the back post and Rashford taps it home!

16:48 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo has a snapshot save dby Alphonse Areola but he was offisde anyway.

Will we see a winning goal?

16:46 , Michael Jones

86 mins: West Ham win a corner and Jarrod Bowen curls it into the box. Tomas Soucek attacks the ball and wins the header. He guides it over to the back post but Michail Antonio can’t reach it and the ball bounces pas the post. Godd chance for West Ham to win it there but it wasn’t to be.

16:42 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Anthony Martial is on for Manchester United. His first involvement sees him knock the ball across to Scott McTominay who lays it off for Diogo Dalot to have a shot from range. He connects well but smashes the effort high and wide. Edinson Cavani is on as well.

16:39 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Raphael Varane and Michail Antonio both challenge for an aerial ball. Varane beats Antonio in the air and then lands awkwardly needing a bit of treatment from the physios. He’s okay to continue though.

10 minutes to go at Old Trafford.

GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Newcastle⚽️

16:37 , Michael Jones

What a huge goal this could turn out to be! Jonjo Shelvey finds the bottom corner with a fine strike and Newcastle take the lead at Elland Road with 15 minutes to play. It’ll be a massive three points for Newcastle if they can see this game out.

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Wolves⚽️

16:36 , Michael Jones

The first goal of the 3pm kick offs has come at the Brentford Community Stadium. It’s come in the 48th minute after a lengthy delay and Joao Moutinho has blasted one in from the edge of the box. Wolves lead!

16:34 , Michael Jones

75 mins: West Ham look the more likely team to score now. They’re working the ball into the wide areas but can’t pick out a good final pass. Bowen’s cross in from the right is headed clear by Dalot but the Hammers recover the ball in midfield.

16:32 , Michael Jones

Lets look ahead to the 5.30pm kick where Southampton take on Manchester City. Here are the two starting line-ups:

Southampton XI:

Man City XI:

16:29 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Bowen and Rice stand over a free kick as David De Gea attempts to get his wall in the right position. Bowen swings it into the penalty area but Manchester United deal with it well.

20 minutes to go at Old Trafford but stil nothing to separate the teams. One goal would probably win this game.

16:26 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Scott McTominay takes the ball into the West Ham box and has a shot deflected. Ronaldo is beaten to the ball and West Ham send it clear with a pass up to Bowen. He goes on a fantastic run driving to the box through midfield shaking off tackles on the way. There’s too many Manchester United men in front of him though and he’s eventually dispossessed by Mason Greenwood in the penalty area.

16:22 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Rashford gets stuck in immediately but can’t find a way around Vladimir Coufal. Man Utd then win a free kick and Bruno Fernandes curls one into the box. Alphonse Areola comes off his line and plucks it out of the air.

16:20 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Chance! the game seems to be heating up now. Diogo Dalot shifts the ball wide for Man Utd and flicks the ball across to the opposite side of the box. Anthony Elanga arrives late into the box and tries to hit a first time shot at goal. He shoots on the turn but pulls the effort wide of goal.

It’s his final effort of the game as Marcus Rashford comes on to replace him.

16:17 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Ronaldo wins a corner for Man Utd who fly up the pitch after a long ball from Fernandes is won by Fred.

Chance! Alex Telles swings the ball in from the corner and picks out Raphael Varane. He wins the header close to the near post and knocks it over towards the far top corner but the effort is off target and goes over the goal.

16:15 , Michael Jones

57 mins: West Ham have shown more fight so far in the second half. They’re seeing more of the ball in Manchester United’s half. Vladimir Coufal presses up the right wing and eaves a bit too much on Anthony Elanga.

Seemingly in response Harry Maguire clatters into Jarrod Bowen as the West Ham midfielder works the ball down the wing. West Ham win a free kick and Maguire is shown a yellow card.

16:13 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Chance! West Ham have a good opportunity to take the lead after they win a corner. The ball is swung out to the edge of the box where Jarrod Bowen takes it under control. He chests it down and whacks a right-footed strike into the side-netting of David De Gea’s goal.

16:09 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Save! Finally a shot on target. Fred comes up the pitch and drives towards the box down the inside left. He gets lucky as an attempted tackle brings the ball loose and bobbled it into the box. Fred stays on his feet runs at the ball and blasts a left-footed strike at goal and forces Alphonse Areola into a sharp save.

16:08 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Scott McTominay switches the ball out to the left wing where Anthony Elanga brings the ball under control and drives into the box. He shoots and his effort is deflected towards the byline. Alex Telles keeps it in play and attempts to slot it into the six-yard box for Ronaldo. He’s beaten to the ball by Zouma who knocks the ball behind.

16:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Manchester United get the second half underway. Neither team managed a shot on target in the first half as they lack composure in the final thirds. The first goal could be a crucial one, whichever way it goes it wll certainly open up the game and lead to more clear-cut efforts at goal.

16:01 , Michael Jones

It’s still goalless in the game between Brentford and Wolves as we approach half-time in that delayed match. Coming up later this evening: Southampton host Manchester City. City have an 11 point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table and can extend that to 14 before the Reds next play. Southampton can move into the top 10 if they somehow defeat Pep Guardiola’s men.

15:55 , Michael Jones

Will we see some goals in the second half?

15:51 , Michael Jones

Leeds vs Newcastle go into half-time with the game goalless as well but there’s been a strange development at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford’s game against Wolves was suspended due to a rogue drone flying over the stadium. The teams were taken off the pitch for around 10-15 minutes and are now just coming back out.

15:49 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Scott McTominay takes the ball off Manuel Lanzini as he brings it into the box and looks to shoot. It’s a solid last ditch tackle from the covering midfielder who clears the lines and waits for the half-time whistle.

Nothing to separate the teams at the break.

15:46 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Jarrod Bowen has been pretty quiet so far and that’s in part down to the solidness of Manchester United’s backline. He tries to weave past Alex Telles but the left-back gets enough of the ball to win possession. He plays it up to Fred who sends a pass out to Greenwood. It’s a poor one though and goes out of play.

15:42 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Diogo Dalot tries to force his way into the box as he shoulders past Kurt Zouma. The ball comes loose and Declan Rice is back to mop up and work the ball away for West Ham.

15:39 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Ronaldo thinks he should have a penalty as the ball comes in to hims from the left. He’s clipped by Kurt Zouma and goes down easily after turning the ball towards goal. Alphonse Areola grabs hold of the ball at the near post as VAR checks the incident. Ronaldo seems to go down too easily and there’s no penalty awarded.

15:37 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Manchester United’s possession isn’t transferring into chances, neither are West Ham’s attempts to come forward on the counterattack.

Diogo Dalot swings a cross in from the right side but can’t pick out Elanga’s run from the left and the ball bounces out for a goal kick.

15:33 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Aaron Cresswell drives into the space on the left wing and looks to swing a cross into the box. Bruno Fernandes tracks back to help out Diogo Dalot and shrugs Cresswell off the ball. Good tackle from the midfielder. He turns the ball back towards the West Ham area and drives into the middle of the pitch.

15:30 , Michael Jones

27 mins: There hasn’t been any goals from the Premier League games so for and it’s been a slow start to the afternoon. Bruno Fernandes has the ball nicked off him on the edge of the West Ham box by Declan Rice who then clears his lines.

15:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Dalot and Ronaldo both send half-chances off target as Man Utd continue to threaten the West Ham goal. The Hammers need a spell on the ball, they give it away in midfield and Bruno Fernandes brings the ball under control. He attempts to slot Mason Greenwood free down the right but underhits the pass and Aaron Cresswell intercepts.

15:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Chance! Very close to the opening goal for Manchester United. Telles and Fred combine on the left wing but the left-back decides to play it inside to Fernandes instead of crossing the ball. Fernandes does send the ball into the box and curls an outswinging pass into the six-yard box. Ronaldo times his run perfectly to remain onside and leaps towards the ball. Any kind of touch will see him score but the ball just evades it and bounces wide of the back post!

15:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: A cross from Alex Telles on the left is cleared out of the box by Declan Rice. Manchester United are having the better of things as we approach the 20 minute mark. Ronaldo holds on to the ball too long and Rice nips in to win it off him.

West Ham work the ball over to Dawson on the right and his pass down the wing is claimed by Maguire. It’s been a good start from the Man Utd captain.

15:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: David De Gea boots the ball over to the left wing and Elanga does brilliantly to keep the ball in play. He cuts it back into Fernandes who whips the ball out to Dalot on the right. Dalot can’t find a way into the box and slots it back to Fernandes. He flicks the ball up to Ronaldo who spins towards goal and has a shot blocked by Dawson.

The Hammers clear their lines and send the ball up to Michail Antonio. He turns away from Varane and drives at the Man Utd penalty area but Harry Maguire sweeps across and times his tackle well to dispossess the West Ham forward.

15:13 , Michael Jones

12 mins: David Moyes is waving his arms wildly on the sidelines issuing instructions to his team as they defend the corner kick. Man Utd take over possession and knock is slowly around the midfield before playing it through the middle with a pass to Ronaldo. He gives it to Elanga but the youngster is forced back by the West Ham defenders.

15:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Bruno Fernandes is brought down by Vladimir Coufal just outside the West Ham box after the midfielder nicks the ball off the West Ham defender.

Man Utd’s free kick is taken by Cristiano Ronaldo who blasts a shot straight into the wall. West Ham scrmable to clear their lines but can only send the ball behind for a corner.

15:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Aaron Cresswell sends a throw in to Pablo Fornals who’s tackled quickly by Greenwood deep in Man Utd’s own half. Another throw in comes to Michail Antonio who gets tackled by Diogo Dalot. He feeds it up to Bruno Fernandes who drives down the right side before switching the play across the pitch. Jarrod Bowen spots the play early and intercepts the ball. He carries it into the box but gets stopped by a heavy tackle from Harry Maguire.

15:06 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Declan Rice goes on a driving run into the box and has a shot blocked by Raphael Varane.

Chance! West Ham knock the ball back to Craig Dawson who sends a poor pass into the feet of Bruno Fernandes. Man Utd fly up the pitch with Fernandes slipping the ball across to Mason Greenwood. He brings it into the box and cuts onto his left foot. Kurt Zouma holds his ground and blocks the shot when it comes. Good defending.

15:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: West Ham take control of the ball early on. Alex Telles tracks Jarrod Bowen all the way into the middle of the pitch as West Ham attempt to work the ball into the box from the right side. Telles is too forceful in his tackle and gives away an early free kick.

14:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Manchester United will move into the top four if they can beat West Ham today. The Hammers meanwhile would close the gap on Chelsea to four points if they pick up all three points.

14:56 , Michael Jones

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have contributed more Premier League assists this season than Jarrod Bowen’s seven. However, Bowen has only scored three goals in his 43 top-flight away appearances.

14:53 , Michael Jones

No side has scored more goals from corners since the start of 2020 in the Premier League than West Ham, with 24.

There have been 71 goals scored in West Ham’s Premier League matches this season, a tally beaten only by games involving Liverpool.

14:51 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have had 115 corners this season but are the only side yet to score from one in the top flight this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in his last five Premier League appearances against West Ham.

14:48 , Michael Jones

West Ham have lost all three of their Premier League away fixtures this season against other teams who begin the week in the top half of the table.

Failure to win would bring David Moyes level with Harry Redknapp on 15 Premier League away visits to Old Trafford as a manager without ever earning three points.

Moyes is winless in each of his last 44 Premier League away games as a manager against the established big six clubs since his Everton side won 2-1 at Manchester City in December 2010.

14:46 , Michael Jones

Manchester United beat Brentford in midweek but are yet to win consecutive fixtures under Ralf Rangnick. They are in danger of losing their first two home league matches in a year for the first time since 1985 under Ron Atkinson.

United could also suffer three consecutive Premier League defeats in Saturday 3pm kick-offs for the first time if they lose today.

14:43 , Michael Jones

West Ham have won just seven of the 51 Premier League meetings between the teams.

Manchester United have triumphed in 20 of their 25 Premier League home games versus the Hammers and are unbeaten in 13 against them at Old Trafford since a 1-0 defeat in May 2007.

This is just the fifth time in the Premier League that West Ham face Manchester United while sitting above them in the table. However, the Hammers have failed to win any of the previous such games.

West Ham have failed to score multiple goals in each of their last 35 away games versus United in all competitions since a 3-2 top-flight victory in August 1986.

14:40 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa win the opening game of the day with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Kicking off a 3pm Manchester United take on West Ham in a clash with ramifications for the top four race. Man Utd need to win to leapfrog the Hammers but David Moyes’ men are in decent form despite a loss to Leeds last time out.

Here’s a reminder of the two teams:

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles; Fred, McTominay, Fernandes; Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Elanga

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

