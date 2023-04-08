Southampton vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland returns from injury against Southampton - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

"I'm enjoying it!" 🤩



Erling Haaland is LOVING life in the Premier League

Theo Walcott hoping to do Arsenal a favour

"We could do Arsenal fans a lot of good today...myself included in that!" 😅



Theo Walcott is looking to do his former side a favour today

Kevin De Bruyne is one short of becoming the fifth player to make 100 Premier League assists, after Ryan Giggs, Cesc Fabregas, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

Jack Grealish has been directly involved in eight goals in 14 league appearances since the World Cup break, scoring three and setting up five. He had one goal and no assists in eight top-flight games prior to the World Cup.

Southampton's current tally of 18 defeats is one shy of their club record in a 38-game Premier League season: 19 in 1998-99 and 2020-21.

Southampton have failed to win any of the last six league fixtures in which they conceded the opening goal, drawing one and losing five.

Guardiola- Walker cannot play in Man City system

Defender Kyle Walker will struggle to get back into the Manchester City team because he cannot play in the current system, according to manager Pep Guardiola. Walker has started only two of City's past seven matches. England team-mate John Stones has been favoured in recent weeks in an inverted full-back role that sees him push into central midfield alongside Rodri.

“Walker cannot do it. To play inside you have to make some educated movements. He has other characteristics. He will always have pace. He will be the fastest in this room at 60 years old. The reason why is tactical. It's not because we lost faith in Kyle. He can play coming inside and he has done it many times, but like in the position against Liverpool with Rodri and John, he will maybe need time to do it and we don't have time."

Guardiola offered Walker hope of a return by referring to Nathan Ake's progress, and urged every player in the squad to be ready to play.

"What they have to do is two things. Don't complain or there will be a problem. And try to do it better and better so when I need them, they will be ready. Look at Nathan Ake this season. Last season he didn't play one minute and now he is undroppable. It happens. Nobody has a guarantee with me. They have to earn it and sometimes we need a different shape for the way we build up or defend. Some players adapt better than the other ones. They take it personally but we are not against them. We just need something and try to use it."

Southampton boss Ruben Selles has named four changes following his side's 1-0 loss to relegation rivals West Ham last weekend.

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Carlos Alcaraz and club record signing Kamaldeen Sulemana come in.

Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Stuart Armstrong and Sekou Mara all drop to the bench.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Maitland-Niles, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Sulemana.

Subs: McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Onuachu, Perraud, Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Diallo.

Pep Guardiola makes just one change to his starting 11 as Manchester City go in search of their eighth straight win in all competitions to maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

It's a big one, as top scorer Erling Haaland returns to the starting line-up after missing the 4-1 win over Liverpool with a groin injury.

That sees Julian Alvarez, who scored in that previous victory, start on the bench.

Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Silva, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis.

𝘛𝘌𝘈𝘔 𝘕𝘌𝘞𝘚 📋



XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland



Manchester City team news

Four changes for #SaintsFC 📝



Southampton team news

Southampton host Manchester City in a game which will have ramifications at both ends of the table. Man City know three points today away at Southampton are an absolute non-negotiable. They start the day eight points behind league leaders Arsenal with 10 games to go, but they do have a game in hand. They play Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium at the end of this month and know they need to keep the pressure on the league leaders. They play nearly 24 hours before Arsenal, who travel to Liverpool tomorrow afternoon.

Manchester City have won seven consecutive matches in all competitions, including four top-flight victories in a row for the first time this season. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won all nine league games against teams starting the day bottom of the table, scoring a combined 34 goals without reply.

For the home side, Southampton go into the game bottom of the table and in a precarious position. However, they are just a couple of wins away from getting out of the bottom three and moving up the table with it being so congested in the bottom half of the league. Since sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl, they have only earned 11 points in 15 matches, one fewer than they amassed over 14 fixtures under the Austrian this season. They have a terrible home record this season, with just two wins and 10 points in 14 games; the worst record in the division. Southampton will be hoping for a repeat of their victory over Manchester City back in January, when they beat the visitors 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

The omens are not though on Southampton’s side as that victory in January is only one of two victories they have had over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in 16 games. Manchester City’s solitary defeat in the past 13 Premier League games at St Mary’s was in July 2020, with Che Adams scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory for Southampton. One of Southampton’s main issues this season has been scoring goals. They are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, with just 23 goals.

An important afternoon beckons at St Mary’s with both sides needing all three points for very different reasons.