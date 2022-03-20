Southampton vs Manchester City live stream: How can I watch FA Cup game live on TV in UK today?

Pep Guardiola’s search for a second FA Cup trophy since arriving in England continues as Manchester City travel to face Southampton in the quarter-finals.

The Saints have caused City problems already this season, earning a goalless draw at the Etihad and then holding the them to a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s to bring an end to the long winning the Premier League leaders had been on.

There have been some signs of slight vulnerability too over the last month for City, who have been beaten by Tottenham and dropped points against Everton and Crystal Palace.

With this the last match before the upcoming international break, both sides are expected to go as strong as possible as they look to earn a place at Wembley in the semi-finals.

Where to watch Southampton vs Manchester City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two Wales.

Live stream: BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website will provide live streams.