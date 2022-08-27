Southampton vs Man Utd live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

southampton vs man united live score premier league latest updates - REUTERS

12:46 PM

14 mins: Southampton 0 Man Utd 0

Another chipped cross by Walker-Peters as Southampton have a period of attacking possession, looking for chinks in the United armour.

It's been quite easy for Southampton to get crosses in so far - Varane is able to powerfully head this latest away.

12:44 PM

13 mins: Southampton 0 Man Utd 0

Walker-Peters floats one into the United box. He's aiming for Adams, who can't get to it, but it comes Adam Armstrong who gets his head on it, on target, but without the necessary pace. Comfortable for de Gea.

12:41 PM

10 mins: Southampton 0 Man Utd 0

Dalot pings a ball into the box after skinning Djenepo.

It's a nicely dinked cross, but Fernandes can't quite get there. Best chance yet.

12:40 PM

8 mins: Southampton 0 Man Utd 0

Aribo gets through McTominay in the United box, but the United defence manages to mop up.

It came from an initial Ward-Prowse run down the right on the counter following Djenepo's dispossession of Sancho.

12:37 PM

Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo: both on the bench today

Harry Maguire on bench - REUTERS

12:36 PM

United's lime green kit back out today

Man Utd kit - Steve Bardens/Getty Images

12:35 PM

4 mins: Southampton 0 Man Utd 0

United are probing down the right-hand side, but they can't find a way into the host's box yet. Early days.

12:33 PM

1 min: Southampton 0 Man Utd 0

Southampton with an early attack from kick off - they go straight back to Bazunu who hoofs it up towards the United box in an attempt to test the back four.

They're targeting Che Adams against Martinez on the left side of United's central defence.

12:31 PM

Kick off!

Southampton get us under way.

Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire) officiates today.

12:30 PM

Man Utd haven't lost here at St Mary's for 19 years

Cristiano Ronaldo was also on the bench that day.

12:26 PM

The players are heading out the tunnel; a reminder of the line ups this afternoon

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Adam Armstrong, Adams.

Story continues

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Romeu, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Mara, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery.

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford.

Subs: Casemiro, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, Heaton, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Garnacho.

12:20 PM

Just one change for Southampton; Man Utd are unchanged from the Liverpool win

Che Adams comes in for the Saints. He's scored four goals this week; braces against Leicester and Cambridge.

Che Adams - Southampton FC

12:14 PM

The lime green kit is back!

That's the one they wore against Brentford in the 4-0 defeat...

Casemiro of Manchester United warms up - Manchester United

12:11 PM

ETH and Scholesy

ETH and Paul Scholes - Manchester United

12:10 PM

United's £60 million signing Casemiro starts on the bench this afternoon

Casemiro - AFP

11:35 AM

Team news

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Adam Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Romeu, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Mara, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery.

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford.

Subs: Casemiro, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, Heaton, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Garnacho.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

11:30 AM

Which United will show up?

Good morning and welcome to an action-packed day of Premier League action.

First up is Southampton against Manchester United at St Mary's.

United manager Erik ten Hag has said Harry Maguire's position as club captain will not guarantee him a spot in the team, especially when they have Raphael Varane as an option in defence.

Maguire was dropped in favour of Varane, a World Cup winner with France, in United's morale-boosting 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Monday, and the England international has also been linked with a move to rivals Chelsea.

"I think that doesn't mean when you are captain you are established to always play," Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Saturday's league trip to Southampton. "Especially when you also have Varane in your squad. We have options.

"Varane, his stature is immense and in pre-season, we took a decision to build him physically so he had a bit of a slow start.

"You see when the team needed him he was really there (against Liverpool) and his profile, his stature and what he won already in the past shows he can really contribute to his team. For the team there is competition and we need that."

Maguire started United's first two games of the season, where they suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and a 4-0 defeat at Brentford. The team are 14th in the league after three games.