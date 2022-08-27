Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Casemiro starts on bench

Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.

There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against Leicester City last weekend.

After a 4-1 hammering from Tottenham and a 2-2 draw with Leeds, the Saints responded to a James Maddison goal to come from behind and claim a 2-1 victory away at the Foxes thanks to Che Adams’ brace. It was their second game in a row that they’ve claim points from losing positions and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping to get stuck into this shaky Manchester United side this afternoon.

Follow all the action from St Mary’s as Southampton host Manchester United in the Premier League:

Southampton vs Man Utd

Kick off at 12:30pm at St Marys

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Gavin Bazunu sprints off his line as a long ball comes down the right side from Man Utd with Marcus Rashford making a decent run through the lines.

He puts pressure on the goalkeeper who has no time to control the ball and heads it out of play.

It hasn’t been a blistering start from the visitors but they’ve tried a few dainty through balls that just haven’t come off.

12:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Mohammed Salisu launches the throw in into the middle of the box where Scott McTominay gets his head to the ball. Joe Aribo keeps the attack alive for the Saints and knocks the ball back to Salisu but his cross back into the middle curls safely into the hands of David De Gea.

12:31 , Michael Jones

Southampton get the ball rolling at St Mary’s and fizz it long down the right side where it gets booted clear of the Man Utd box and sent out of play for an early Saints throw in.

Southampton vs Man Utd

12:26 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Bruno Fernandes once again captains Manchester United with Harry Maguire having to settle for a place on the bench. The Red Devils will be hoping to start quickly as they did against Liverpool.

James Ward-Prowse leads Southampton out of the tunnel and onto the pitch.

Ten Hag on learning lessons

12:23 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag spoke about Manchester United learning lessons from their defeats to Brighton and Brentford earlier this year and how his squad can respond from those defeats.

He said: “We know what the demands are and as a team, we have to learn from the games against Brighton and against Brentford. But of course, the game against Liverpool gives us a lot of confidence.

“Players now know and they believe that they can do it, but it’s about attitude, it’s about focus to bring this every game on the pitch.”

Old mates

12:20 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro warm-up at St Mary’s. The duo last played together during their days at Real Madrid and now link up once again, this time for Manchester United.

How will they fare this season?

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ralph Hasenhuttl expects Manchester United to be challenging for silverware

12:16 , Michael Jones

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expects weekend opponents Manchester United to be eyeing silverware this season, despite an unconvincing start to Erik ten Hag’s reign.

A new era at Old Trafford began with defeat to Brighton and a thrashing at Brentford before United silenced some of their critics by beating bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday evening.

The 20-time English champions, who came into the 2022-23 season on the back of their worst Premier League campaign from a points perspective, have been further boosted by the big-money arrival of midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Ralph Hasenhuttl expects Manchester United to be challenging for silverware

Southampton vs Man Utd

12:12 , Michael Jones

Three of Southampton’s five goals scored in the league this season have come from substitutes with Che Adams bagging two in the Saints’ win over Leicester last time out.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are trying to avoid defeats in each of their opening two away league games of a season, a sequence they last recorded in 1973.

Ward-Prowse looking to improve

12:08 , Michael Jones

Southampton midfielder James Ward Prowse, spoke to BT Sport in the build-up to kick off saying: “I want to improve year on year and I have done the last couple of years.

“I will be trying to get 10 goals or above this season, maybe more goals from open play. Playing the way we have been playing gives me more licence to get into the box.

“Against any good team you have to be aggressive and that’s a big factor in the way we play and you have to identify their threats.”

Southampton’s star man?

12:04 , Michael Jones

James Ward-Prowse has nine goals and six assists in his last 25 league appearances but the Saints captain is yet to score at St Mary’s in 2022 - a run of 11 top-flight games.

Is today the day he ends that run?

(REUTERS)

Manchester United transfer target demands to leave Ajax after second bid rejected

11:59 , Michael Jones

Antony has publicly expressed his desire to leave Ajax after the Eredivise club rejected a €90m (£76m) bid from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old winger is United’s priority transfer target during the final week of the window but the Old Trafford club’s latest bid was rejected on Friday.

United had already seen a bid of €80m (£68m) rejected last week, with Ajax holding out for closer to their €100m asking price due to a lack of time to find a replacement.

Antony demands to leave Ajax after second Manchester United bid rejected

Man Utd boss explains team selection

11:54 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag spoke to BT Sport before kick off to explain why he decided to name an unchanged team for today’s game.

He says: “We have a squad that’s quite competitive, it’s always difficult decisions. We had a really good performance on Monday then we stick to it.

“It’s also to give Casemiro the time. He has not played 90 minutes, he has to adapt to England and to Manchester United and it’s to give him time to integrate into the team.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Tough fixtures for the Saints

11:51 , Michael Jones

This is a big week for Southampton. They host Manchester United today before welcoming Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

In their favour is the fact that both games are at home but they’ll be tough contests and any points the Saints can pick up will be big bonuses for Raplh Hasenhuttl’s men.

Victory today will give them a whole heap of confidence leading into Tuesday’s match against the Blues.

Ten Hag on busy schedule

11:48 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag isn’t focused on Manchester United’s busy schedule and wants to take things game-by-game to get points on the board and build confidence in the team.

“First of all you have to get into the season and it’s always tough to get into the season.” said the Manchester United boss, “It’s about winning your fights and winning your points and then the confidence will come.

“From game to game we have to learn and we have to develop the team processes and the way we play.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tells Harry Maguire that captaincy is no guarantee of starting

11:44 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag has told Harry Maguire that his status as Manchester United captain offers no guarantee of starting every week, while hailing Raphael Varane’s “immense” stature as a player.

Varane impressed at the heart of United’s defence after replacing Maguire in the starting line-up for Monday’s win over historic rivals Liverpool, which earned United’s first points of the new Premier League season and Ten Hag’s first win in the job.

Maguire ended the night as an unused substitute and potentially faces a challenge to win back his place as one half of Ten Hag’s first-choice centre-back pairing, with new signing Lisandro Martinez also winning plaudits for his performance alongside Varane.

Erik ten Hag tells Harry Maguire that captaincy is no guarantee of starting

United struggling on the road

11:39 , Michael Jones

Manchester United could win back-to-back fixtures in the Premier League for the first time since February but the Red Devils’ current run of seven straight league defeats away from home is their worst since losing 10 in a row in 1936.

Can Erik ten Hag’s men make it two wins in a row?

Southampton vs Man Utd team changes

11:35 , Michael Jones

Southampton make one change from the game against Leicester with Che Adams coming in to replace Sékou Mara. Adams starts on thanks to his two goals against The Foxes.

Manchester United are unchanged with Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and new signing Casemiro all starting on the bench.

Southampton vs Man Utd line-ups

11:32 , Michael Jones

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

📋 Presenting the United XI for today's lunchtime kick-off! 🍽#MUFC || #SOUMUN

Will Sancho score again?

11:27 , Michael Jones

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Manchester United on Monday against Liverpool and netted against the Saints at Old Trafford last year. Will he get on the scoresheet again today?

Saints arrive at St Mary’s

11:24 , Michael Jones

Here are the Southampton players arriving at the ground ahead of today’s 12:30pm kick off. Team news is expected to come out shortly.

Morning, lads! 👋



Ready for the lunchtime shift 👊 pic.twitter.com/Ix4vyBdi3I — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 27, 2022

Southampton’s worrying home form

11:20 , Michael Jones

Southampton have lost five of their last seven home games in the Premier League with just one win and one draw in that time.

They have also conceded two or more goals in all but one of those seven matches, the exception being a 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

Ten Hag’s reaction to Liverpool victory

11:16 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, is not getting carried away after his team recorded their first win of the season against Liverpool on Monday night but believes his squad can take confidence from that performance.

“Of course we can take the confidence from that game. When you beat Liverpool – I’ve said before that they were the best playing team in the world last year, then this is clearly a magnificent performance [from us].” he said after the match,

“But also we knew the week before Brentford and again for this game [against Southampton] that it’s the same.

“We have to learn from that [Liverpool] game and I’m really curious of what we will present [on Saturday], but I’m really confident that if we do the same as we did against Liverpool and we have the same attitude, fighting spirit and team cooperation then we have to win.”

Erik ten Hag identifies five reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start

11:11 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag believes injuries, the form of individuals and a new partnership in the centre of defence are the reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start to the season after losing both of their opening games.

The former Ajax head coach’s first months in his new job have proved challenging, with as many issues mounting off-the-pitch as on it, even when setting aside unrest among the supporters with the Glazer family’s ownership.

And after conceding six goals in their opening two games, Ten Hag believes the form of David de Gea and the unfamiliarity of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez’s partnership has contributed to United’s defensive mishaps.

Erik ten Hag identifies five reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start

Back in the goals

11:06 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford hasn’t scored a Premier League goal away from home when starting a match since doing so against Leicester on Boxing Day in 2020.

However, he ended a goalless drought last time out by scoring the winner against Liverpool at Old Trafford and looks set to start for Manchester United again today.

(Getty Images)

Adams on a hot streak?

11:02 , Michael Jones

In their 2-1 win at Leicester, Che Adams became the first Southampton substitute to score twice in a Premier League match since Sadio Mané in March 2016 vs Liverpool.

He also bagged a brace during the week against Cambridge United in the Saints’ 3-0 victory in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Adams last scored in consecutive league games in February, with the second of those games coming against Manchester United.

(REUTERS)

Southampton vs Man Utd

10:58 , Michael Jones

Southampton haven’t beaten Manchester United in any of their last 12 Premier League games recording seven draws and five defeats during that run.

The Saints are also only two goals away from conceding 100 in the Premier League against the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag era receives belated lift-off as Manchester United beat Liverpool

10:54 , Michael Jones

As Jadon Sancho so deftly changed direction, he may well have changed the course of a season. Liverpool, like James Milner and Alisson, were left sprawling into the wrong direction and looking up at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s side were finally looking forward, looking much so much better, and just picking up speed.

That was the story of this stirring 2-1 victory, that absolutely transforms the mood around these two great rivals.

United are resurgent, sparked by the electrical charge of their own acceleration. Liverpool are forced into reverse, as they struggled to keep up, and possibly forced into a crisis of their own too.

Erik ten Hag era receives belated lift-off as Manchester United beat Liverpool

Ralph Hasenhuttl on facing Man Utd

10:49 , Michael Jones

Southampton boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl, is expecting an intense game against Manchester United this afternoon and has been working on his team’s fitness in an attempt to out work the Red Devils today.

“I think it’ll be an intense game. Always when you play top teams you nedd to run, sprint more than the opponent as they have really good individuals.” said the Saints boss.

“They are strong with the ball, we can’t let them get too confident.”

(Getty Images)

Man Utd’s football director praises Casemiro

10:45 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s football director, John Murtough, spoke after the club signed Casemiro from Real Madrid and praised the midfielder’s winning mentality.

“Casemiro is a serial winner and one of the best midfielders in world football; his exceptional record speaks for itself.” he said, “He complements the skillsets of the squad and will be a great addition to the dressing room with his experience, knowledge and character.“I know that Casemiro remains as determined as ever to be successful on the pitch and we look forward to seeing that happen in a Manchester United shirt.”

Early team news for Southampton vs Man Utd

10:40 , Michael Jones

Romain Perraud may be fit enough to return for the Saints following a groin problem but Tino Livramento will once more be absent.

Che Adams could start after two goals against Leicester from the bench last weekend and another two goals during the Saints’ Carabao Cup match earlier this week.

Manchester United’s new signing Casemiro is available for selection after receiving his work permit and could immediately make the starting XI alongside one of either Scott McTominay, Fred or Christian Eriksen. Erik ten Hag may prefer to introduce him as a substitute before handing the 30-year-old a full debut later down the line. Expect him to feature at some point though.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial is ruled out with an Achilles problem and Victor Lindelof remains unavailable.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial to miss Southampton trip with Achilles problem

10:35 , Michael Jones

Anthony Martial will miss Manchester United’s trip to Southampton after picking up an Achilles injury in the win over Liverpool, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the starting line-up.

Martial impressed as a second-half substitute in Monday’s win at Old Trafford, setting up Marcus Rashford for United’s second goal.

The 26-year-old was returning from a hamstring injury picked up during pre-season but is now set to sit out once more, with Erik ten Hag hopeful he will return in time to face Leicester City next Thursday.

“Anthony Martial is not fit,” he said. “He came out with a problem on his Achilles, out of the game. We have to wait. I cannot tell the prognosis, I hope he will be available for the next game.”

Anthony Martial to miss Southampton trip through injury

Casemiro joins Man Utd and could make Premier League debut

10:29 , Michael Jones

Casemiro completed his transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid and was unveiled at Old Trafford on Monday night during the match against Liverpool.

The midfielder has signed a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year. He has played over 550 professional games, including 63 for his country, Brazil, and has won 22 major honours in his career, including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

About joining Man Utd he said: “The opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is extremely exciting.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team-mates in the coming years.

“I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club.

“Everybody knows the history of Manchester United, the significance of the club around the world and what it means to its supporters. To represent United is an honour and I am ready to give everything to help the team achieve our ambitions.”

(Getty Images)

Che Adams will definitely not be sold this summer, insists Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

10:25 , Michael Jones

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insists in-form striker Che Adams will “definitely not” be sold this summer amid links with Premier League rivals Everton.

Scotland international Adams came off the bench to score twice in last weekend’s 2-1 top-flight win at Leicester and followed it up in midweek with another double in Saints’ 3-0 Carabao Cup success at Cambridge.

Hasenhuttl expects incomings and outgoings before the transfer window closes next week but is adamant his top scorer will not be among those leaving St Mary’s.

“I can categorically say that he is our player and he will stay with us and that we love him, especially when he scores goals,” said the Austrian.

“We will definitely not sell him in the summer.”

Che Adams will definitely not be sold this summer – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton vs Manchester United

10:06 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as Southampton host Manchester United at St Mary’s. Both teams come into the game on the backs of their first league victories of the season after Southampton came from behind to defeat Leicester City 2-1 away from home and Man Utd overcame Liverpool by the same scoreline at Old Trafford.

For Southampton, that victory has given them a confidence boost after a shaky start which has seen them ship seven goals in three games. Ralph Hasenhuttl will be delighted with his team’s determinism though as the Saints have rescued all four of their points from losing positions this year.

The win over Liverpool has injected another boost of optimism into Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United. Not only did they defeat Jurgen Klopp’s men but they outplayed them and fully deserved their victory. Captain Harry Maguire and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo were both benched by the Red Devils boss and that helped bring out the best in his team. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford both scored and looked threatening from the off whilst Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez formed a stalwart partnership in the centre of the defence.

But who will triumph today? Can Man Utd win on the road or will the Saints collect their first home victory of the season?