Southampton 0-0 Man United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manager Erik ten Hag will this afternoon be desperate to build momentum after masterminding a morale-boosting win over Liverpool last time out. A statement victory came after defeats in his opening two games, and a trip to the south coast could prove a tricky affair.

Southampton have endured a mixed start to the season, having been thumped by Tottenham on the opening day before battling back to draw with Leeds and then beating Leicester last time out. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said he was not surprised by United's poor start heading into today's game.

New signing United Casemiro is expected to be handed a debut, but it will be off the bench where Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo also sit, and Anthony Martial again misses out through injury. Southampton have been boosted by the return of Romain Perraud to the matchday squad. Follow the game LIVE with Standard Sport below...

Southampton FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

12:44 , Alex Young

14min: Manchester United fans singing to Southampton fans: “You’re just a small town in Portsmouth.”

12:43 , Alex Young

13min: First effort on goal for Southampton as Armstrong directs a weak header at De Gea. He looked almost surprised to win the ball in the box there.

12:41 , Alex Young

11min: Another good break from United, this time through Sancho who makes fine progress up the left-hand side. The ball eventually breaks to Dalot on the other flank but his cross into the area is cut out.

12:37 , Alex Young

8min: Fernandes now goes for a punt from the halfway line, but it’s nowhere near strong enough.

12:36 , Alex Young

6min: United break over the half-time line through Fernandes, who has Elanga to his left and Sancho to his right. He opts for the former but then pass is weak and is easily cut out.

Poor, that.

12:35 , Alex Young

5min: Not a huge amount of note happening in these opening stages. Plenty of action in the middle of the action.

The home support is very loud.

12:34 , Alex Young

3min: United in a quite unsightly lime green and yellow kit today. Let’s hope their performance is a little easier on the eye.

Kick-off!

12:30 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

12:24 , Alex Young

Almost time here. The teams will be in the tunnel shortly.

United on the road

12:03 , Alex Young

Manchester United have lost seven straight Premier League away games in a row - will today be no.8?

They haven’t lost at St Mary’s since 2003 but have drawn four of their last six.

Perraud returns

11:51 , Alex Young

Romain Perraud is on the bench for Ralph Hasenhuttl after returning from a groin injury.

Che Adams, who was subbed on and scored a game-winning brace against Leicester last weekend, got the start for Southampton.

United unchanged

11:46 , Alex Young

Erik ten Hag has stuck with the same side which beat Liverpool, with potential debutant Casemiro sat on the bench alongside Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The manager has said of Casemiro: "I think we have a squad that’s competitive so it’s always a difficult decision but we had a really good performance on Monday so you stick with it.

“It’s also to give Casemiro the time, he’s not played 90 minutes, he has to adapt to England, adapt to Man United and integrate into the team."

Southampton XI

11:32 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts line up.

Man United XI

11:30 , Alex Young

Casemiro is on the bench.

11:25 , Alex Young

Team news to come in just over five minutes.

Maguire on the bench

11:04 , Alex Young

Harry Maguire is likely to keep his place on the bench today, despite his status as club captain.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday: "I don't think that when you are captain you are established to play always. Especially when you also have Varane in your squad.

"We have options. And you have already said… Varane… his stature is immense and in pre-season we took a decision to build him physically so he had a bit of a slow start.

"So he was fit in the first games but in the first period of pre-season he wasn’t always, so we are happy we built him in that way and you see when the team needed him he was really there and his profile, his stature and what he won already in the past shows he can really contribute to his team.

"For the team, there is competition and we need that. We have to cover so many games."

Score prediction

10:49 , Alex Young

Confidence is - finally - on the up at Manchester United and the players appear to be listening to the manager based on their performance against Liverpool.

Saturday poses a different task, though, and a different type of motivation.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is in a similar situation ahead of two tough games, but I feel United’s superior quality should shine through.

United win, 2-0.

Man United team news

10:28 , Alex Young

New signing Casemiro could make his Manchester United debut, but Anthony Martial (Achilles) is absent.

Victor Lindelof is pushing to return, with Facundo Pellistri, Brandon Williams, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe among the absentees.

Southampton team news

10:18 , Alex Young

Southampton defender Romain Perraud has returned to training and could be involved, having missed two matches after battling a foot fracture at the end of last season and groin concerns this campaign.

Tino Livramento (knee) remains unavailable.

