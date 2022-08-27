Southampton vs Manchester United: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will this afternoon be desperate to maintain momentum against Southampton after finally earning the first win of his tenure.

There was unlikely no man more relieved than the new manager after masterminding a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday night, having dropped captain Harry Maguire and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to full effect. Now attentions turn to the south coast and two away games.

Southampton also earned their first win of the season last time out, beating Leicester, and now face United and Chelsea before the end of the month.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Southampton vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, August 27, 2022.

St Mary’s in Southampton will host the match.

Where to watch Southampton vs Man United

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app/the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Southampton vs Man United team news

Erik ten Hag will be tempted to give Casemiro a debut, though perhaps not from the off. Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire will know it is unlikely they are restored to the starting line-up after Monday night.

Anthony Martial misses out due to a fresh Achilles issue. Victor Lindelof, Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams are still sidelined.

“Martial came out with a problem on his Achilles, out of the game, so we have to wait,” said Ten Hag. “I cannot tell a prognosis, how long it takes. I hope he will be available for the next game.”

“Casemiro is fit. He did all the training sessions. He trained first individually and the last days he trained with the team.”

Southampton have Romain Perraud available ahead of kick-off. Valentino Livramento is out for the foreseeable.

Southampton vs Man United prediction

Confidence is - finally - on the up at Manchester United and the players appear to be listening to the manager based on their performance against Liverpool.

Story continues

Saturday poses a different task, though, and a different type of motivation.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is in a similar situation ahead of two tough games, but I feel United’s superior quality should shine through.

United win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Southampton wins: 28

Draws: 36

Man United wins: 67