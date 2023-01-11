Southampton vs Manchester City LIVE: Carabao Cup score, result and reaction Saints seal shock win

Manchester City crashed out of the Carabao Cup after substitutes Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne failed to inspire a fightback in a shock 2-0 quarter-final defeat to Premier League strugglers Southampton.

First-half goals from Saints pair Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo stunned the eight-time winners on an extraordinary evening at St Mary’s.

Pep Guardiola began with Haaland and De Bruyne on the bench for the second successive game ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

But, unlike on Sunday when the influential pair were not required in a thumping 4-0 FA Cup victory over Chelsea, the decision backfired as they were unable to prevent City suffering elimination after coming off the bench in the second period.

Reaction from Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu

22:17 , Michael Jones

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu also gave Sky Sports his post-match thoughts saying: “It’s massive. For the whole team. We’ve worked so hard under the new manager on being hard to beat. We need to be a hard team to play against.

“We’ve been working on [defending] for the last few weeks. The players in front of me have been amazing.

“On the back of the last two results we can take momentum into the game on Saturday.”

Story continues

Reaction from James Ward-Prowse

22:16 , Michael Jones

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse spoke to Sky Sports following his team’s impressive victory over Manchester City saying:

“A special night. These games are special to play in especially when you’re struggling in the league. We knew this was a distraction from the league and a great showcase. We showed no fear.

“It’s always tough when you’re in the position we are. The manager has been excellent and has given us fresh ideas and new energy. He wanted us to be bold and aggressive.

“We have been guilty in the past of having a result at half-time and dropping off. We showed a different part of our game. We thoroughly deserved the win.”

On taking this into the league: “That’s the challenge now. To put in a performance like that means nothing if we don’t get anything from Everton.”

FT Southampton 2-0 Man City

22:03 , Michael Jones

This is the list of teams to beat Manchester City in 90 minutes in the League Cup over the last seven years.

Manchester United

Southampton

What a result for Nathan Jones’ men tonight.

FT Southampton 2-0 Man City

22:00 , Michael Jones

Penny for your thoughts Pep?

(PA)

FT Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:56 , Michael Jones

Over at the City Ground Nottingham Forest have made it through the penalty shootout 4-3! They join Newcastle, Manchester United and Southampton in the semi-finals.

This competition has been blown wide open and any one of the four remaining teams could win it.

Full-time: Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:54 , Michael Jones

90+6 mins: There’s the whistle! What a result for Southampton! Manchester City are knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Nathan Jones’ men were exceptional in the first half and aggressive took the game to City which resulted in two wonderful goals. The second half was a more defensive affair but the Saints took advantage of some slack play from Pep Guardiola’s men to cruise into the final four!

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:51 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: It doesn’t look as though Southampton are worried about the added time. They’ve pushed higher up the pitch, keeping the ball in City’s half and winning corners which they’re taking slowly to run down the clock.

The Saints fans are cheering their side home here.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:47 , Michael Jones

90 mins: James Ward-Prowse meets a Southampton clearance and works it further up the pitch before getting clattered by Rodri and winning the Saints a free kick.

The officials have signalled for six added minutes to play. That’s frankly a joke, play hasn’t stopped long enough for them to reach that high a total.

Can Southampton hold out?

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:43 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Nottingham Forest vs Wolves has ended 1-1 at the City Ground so that quarter-final is going to a penalty shootout to decide who will be heading into the semi-finals.

At St. Mary’s Southampton look very comfortable. There shouldn’t be that much stoppage time added on and City aren’t really creating anything.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:40 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Mislav Orsic gets a run out for Southampton and is well applauded by the home crowd as he jogs onto the pitch. Orsic comes on to replace Adam Armstrong with a little over five minutes left to play.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:38 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Close! Julian Alvarez slides in to meet Ilkay Gundogan’s ball across the six-yard box. It hits a defender too which takes the sting out of the shot allowing Gavin Bazunu enough time to scramble over and smother it on the line.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:34 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Disallowed goal! Southampton break up the pitch quickly and send the ball into the box. It deflects off Manuel Akanji and drops to Che Adams who turns it home but gets flagged offside.

A third goal would have eased all the pressure on Southampton.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:32 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Ilkay Gundogan brings the ball up the pitch and combines with Nathan Ake who bombs forward on the overlap. Ake lifts a cross into the box from the wing but Duje Caleta-Car leaps highest and heads it clear for the home side.

Southampton are defending well. The longer they can kept City from the scoring the more frantic the visitors will become.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:29 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Brave! Rodri kick starts a Manchester City counter-attakc with a curling pass over to Julian Alvarez on the left wing. Alvarez comes inside and threads the ball over to Kevin De Bruyne on the opposite side of the pitch.

De Bruyne carries it into the box and looks to slide a pass into Erling Haaland but Gavin Bazunu leaps across the six-yard area and smothers the ball before it reaches the forward.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:26 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Phil Foden drifts into space on the left wing and crosses the ball into the box for Erling Haaland. Haaland has to stretch to reach the ball and scissor kicks his effort over the crossbar.

City are closing in on goal but have they got enough time to turn this game around?

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:23 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Nearly! A poorly weighted pass up towards Erling Haaland is intercepted and dinked over to Che Adams who floats into the left side of the box before chipping a cross over to Kyle Walker-Peters.

He shimmies into space after chesting down the ball but pulls his right-footed effort wide of the back post and Adams is in an offside position so can’t turn it home.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:19 , Michael Jones

63 mins: More substitutions for Southampton now. Che Adams takes the place of Sekou Mara up top whilst Mohamed Elyounoussi slots into midfield as a replacement for Romeo Lavia.

Kalvin Phillips’ first Manchester City start is over as Pep Guardiola sends on Rodri to replace him. City have less than 30 minutes to get back on level terms.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:17 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Close! Kyle Walker-Peters has switched over to the right wing and links up with Ibrahima Diallo to swing a cross into the middle of the box.

Adam Armstrong is the main target but the ball goes over his head and City clear the danger.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:14 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Southampton are clearly operating with a back five now to try and limit the options City can take to get into their penalty area.

Over at the City Ground Wolves have pulled level thanks to a Raul Jimenez equaliser.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:13 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Nathan Jones has gone to the bench early in the second half but so has Pep Guardiola. The Southampton boss introduces defender Romain Perraud to replace Moussa Djenepo.

He’s going to be needed as Guardiola sends Erling Haaland to replace Jack Grealish.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:10 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Close! There’s a nervous atmosphere descending on the Southampton fans as Manchester City have started the second half strongly.

They get something to cheer about again when Adam Armstrong cuts in from the left and blazes a decent effort into the near side netting.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:06 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Chance! Kevin De Bruyne’s first involvement sees he thread a lovely ball up to Julian Alvarez from midfield but the Argentina forward smokes his shot wide of the far post!

Second half: Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:05 , Michael Jones

Southampton kick off the second half looking to defend their two goal cushion.

Pep Guardiola has made a triple change at the half-time break with Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne replacing Kyle Waler, Sergio Gomez and Cole Palmer.

HT Southampton 2-0 Man City

21:00 , Michael Jones

Will Pep Guardiola look to the bench immediately or will he trust the starting XI to get the comeback on?

Kevin De Bruyne has been warming up at half-time.

HT Southampton 2-0 Man City

20:55 , Michael Jones

Over at the City Ground the other quarter-final is getting back underway for the second half. Willy Boly’s first half strike is still the only difference in that match between Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Forest lead 1-0 and as it stands will be joining Newcastle, Manchester United and Southampton in the semi-finals.

HT Southampton 2-0 Man City

20:51 , Michael Jones

Moussa Djenepo scored his first goal for Southampton since March 2021 and it was a scorcher. Could he have helped the Saints into the Carabao Cup semi-finals?

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Half-time: Southampton 2-0 Man City

20:47 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: What a start to this quarter-final tie. Southampton came out of the blocks quickly and forced Man City onto the back foot. They were brave and bold in possession and scored two brilliant goals to head into the break with a two-goal cushion.

Expect changes from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City in the second half. They’ve got 45 minutes to turn this tie around.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

20:45 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Sergio Gomez flicks a cross into the penalty area and Ilkay Gundogan barely gets a touch to the ball before it’s booted away from him.

James Ward-Prowse looks to kick a counter-attacking into gear but a heavy first touch takes the ball away from him.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

20:43 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Pep Guardiola is sat deep in thought on the side of the pitch. He wouldn’t have been expecting this start to the game and will be thinking ahead to any half-time changes he can make.

His opposite number, Nathan Jones, is very animated in the dugout. Telling his players what to do and updating them with fresh instructions.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

20:41 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Whether it’s patience or otherwise there seems to be a reluctance from City to whip crosses into the box. It’s as though they think that Southampton are more competent at clearing aerial balls.

Instead they’re trying to run the ball into the penalty area but Southampton have all but two men back to defend meaning there is very little space to thread the ball into.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

20:35 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Pep Guardiola’s men have a very strong record when down by two goals. In the five matches that has happened City have gone on to win twice, draw twice and lose just once. Can the Saints inflict a second defeat on them tonight?

The visitors push up the pitch and whip the ball into the penalty area. Southampton have plenty of men back now though and boot the ball clear without too much trouble.

Southampton 2-0 Man City

20:34 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Southampton’s lead is a fully deserved one. They’re playing with a confidence that seems to have come from their victory over Crystal Palace last time out.

A win tonight would be a huge result for the Saints and manager Nathan Jones. Can they use this lead to their advantage?

GOAL! Southampton 2-0 Man City (Djenepo, 28’)⚽️

20:29 , Michael Jones

28 mins: What a finish this is! Southampton beat the Man City press and slide the ball down the inside left channel where it comes to Moussa Djenepo.

He brings the ball inside and glances at goal spotting that Stefan Ortega is off his line. The midfielder rolls the ball onto his right foot before lobbing a shot from 20-odd yards over the City goalkeeper and getting it to dip underneath the crossbar!

Southampton have a two goal lead.

Southampton 1-0 Man City

20:28 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Close! A misplaced pass gives the ball back to Southampton where it comes to Ibrahima Diallo in the middle of the pitch. He turns the ball towards the Man City goal before sliding a pass in between Kalvin Phillips and Aymeric Laporte.

James Ward-Prowse makes the run but the pass is too heavy and Stefan Ortega comes out to scoop up the ball.

Southampton 1-0 Man City

20:27 , Michael Jones

26 mins: That opening goal could be crucial for Southampton’s chances tonight. They’ve now got something to hold onto but should tell themselves it’s still 0-0.

The Saints need to keep up this tempo and verve and hope to nick a second goal before they can think about defending a lead. City are too good at breaking teams down to take the risk at 1-0.

GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Man City (Mara, 23’)⚽️

20:23 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Great goal from the Saints!

Twice Southampton recover the ball in the middle of the pitch before Lyanco steps up and drives towards the Manchester City penalty area down the inside right channel.

He curls a low pass into the box where Sekou Mara sprints in front of Kyle Walker and turns the ball into the back of the net with a powerfully hit strike!

Southampton 0-0 Man City

20:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Pep Guardiola won’t be worried but he’ll be a little unnerved by how confident Southampton are playing. The home side have been the better team so far.

Southampton 0-0 Man City

20:21 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Southampton are giving this a good go tonight. They don’t look scared to take the attack to Manchester City and are keeping a solid shape when forced to defend.

Lyanco flicks a pass over the top and picks out Sekou Mara in the penalty area. He brings the ball under control, spins around Kyle Walker then hooks a shoot wide of the far post!

Decent chance that one.

Southampton 0-0 Man City

20:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Moussa Djenepo gets clipped as he tries to work the ball through midfield. He goes down and Southampton win a free kick.

James Ward-Prowse guides it over to the right where Djenepo turns the ball up to Adam Armstrong. He spins into space and whips a pacey cross into the box but City manage to clear the danger.

Southampton 0-0 Man City

20:12 , Michael Jones

12 mins: In the other quarter-final of the night Nottingham Forest have taken the lead over Wolves and it’s the former Wolves defender, Willy Boly, who has the opening goal. Forest lead 1-0.

Ilkay Gundogan tries to weave his way into the left side of the penalty area but Lyanco nicks the ball away from him and Gavin Bazunu clears the Southampton lines.

Southampton 0-0 Man City

20:09 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Save! A corner from Southampton is played short then worked into the box from the right wing.

The ball bounces off a coupe of heads before dropping kindly to Duje Caleta-Car who smokes a left-footed shot at goal and forces a low, sharp stop out of Stefan Ortega who palms it wide of goal.

Southampton 0-0 Man City

20:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Mohammed Salisu dallies too long on the ball and is closed down by Phil Foden who blocks the attempted pass forward.

Cole Palmer gets to the loose ball and drives into the penalty area before sliding it across to the arriving Ilkay Gundogan. Gundogan shoots first time but pulls his effort wide of the far post!

Southampton 0-0 Man City

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Corner to Man City! Joao Cancelo looks to play the ball inside from the right wing but his pass is cut out by a back-tracking Adam Armstong. He clears the ball but belts it towards his own byline and gives away the first corner of the game.

Phil Foden swings in the set piece but Southampton’s tall centre-backs win the aerial ball and nod it away.

Kick off: Southampton 0-0 Man City

20:02 , Michael Jones

Manchester City get the ball rolling in the fourth and final quarter-final of this season’s Carabao Cup. Kyle Walker-Peters presses up the pitch quickly and piles the pressure on Joao Cancelo who flicks the ball back into his own box.

Stefan Ortega comes out and tidies up for City but Southampton’s aggressive start has excited the home fans.

Southampton vs Man City

19:59 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Manchester City are the favourites to go on a lift the Carabao Cup this season but first they’ll have to get past Southampton. The Saints haven’t performed in the Premier League this year but they’ve impressed in the cups and have played with a bit of bite.

Pep Guardiola’s team have never lost a domestic quarter-final tie though and it’ll be a big test for Southampton to get past tonight.

Southampton vs Man City

19:52 , Michael Jones

The warm-ups are over at St. Mary’s and the teams are getting ready to head onto the pitch. In the other quarter-final of the night Nottingham Forest and Wolves have already kicked off at the City Ground.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Southampton’s Carabao Cup record

19:48 , Michael Jones

Southampton have progressed from three of their four League Cup ties against Manchester City however they lost the most recent meeting in 2019/20.

Three of Southampton’s last five League Cup ties have gone to penalties, with Saints eliminating Sheffield United (2021/22) and Sheffield Wednesday (2022/23), but losing out to Chelsea in last season’s fourth round.

More from Jones

19:43 , Michael Jones

“It’s a cup game, we don’t want to keep the scoreline down, [or have] a respectable loss. In realistic terms it’s not the end of world, but it’s not what we’re looking at.

“We want to be aggressive, front-footed, continue our development. It’s a massive task, as Chelsea found out. They looked like they rested a lot of players and kept players back for this game.

“We know it will be tough, but a great test, a wonderful game - Man City at home in a quarter-final.”

(PA)

Jones on facing Man City

19:38 , Michael Jones

Southampton boss, Nathan Jones, spoke about what it’s like to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight.

“It’s probably the toughest test you can possibly have.” he said, “They are one of the best in the world, but it’s the quarter-finals of a cup so you know it’s a shoot-out.

“It’s winner takes all so we need a strong home performance.”

Carlos Alcaraz joins Southampton

19:32 , Michael Jones

Southampton have confirmed transfer of midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club.

20-year-old Alcaraz signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, becoming the second signing this month, following on the arrival of Croatia international winger Mislav Orsic last week.

He made his debut for Racing Club at the age of 17, in January 2020, quickly establishing himself as a regular and going on to make a total of 83 appearances for the side.

Midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has joined #SaintsFC on a four-and-a-half-year deal from @RacingClub ✍️ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 11, 2023

Southampton vs Man City

19:22 , Michael Jones

The Saints have arrived and are ready to go. Can they shock Man City tonight?

Southampton vs Man City team changes

19:10 , Michael Jones

Nathan Jones makes five changes to the Southampton team that defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 in the FA Cup last time out. Kyle Walker-Peters and Moussa Djenepo return to the back line with Ibrahima Diallo, Romeo Lavia and Sekou Mara adding firepower through midfield and up top.

Pep Guardiola keeps a similar team to the one that battered Chelsea 4-0 in the FA Cup. Joao Cancelo comes in to replace Manuel Akanji with Bernardo Silva and Rodri dropping out of midfield in favour of Ilkay Gundogan and Kalvin Phillips.

Up top Jack Grealish replaces Riyad Mahrez.

Southampton line-up

19:05 , Michael Jones

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Djenepo, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Mara, A. Armstrong

Man City line-up

19:04 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ortega, Cancelo, Walker, Laporte, Gomez, Phillips, Gundogan, Foden, Palmer, Alvarez, Grealish

🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Cancelo, Walker, Laporte, Gomez, Phillips, Gundogan (C), Foden, Palmer, Alvarez, Grealish



SUBS | Ederson, Ake, Haaland, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Mahrez, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/fEfzmlDegL — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 11, 2023

Who will reach the semi-finals?

18:55 , Michael Jones

Newcastle and Manchester United are both already through to the next round of the Carabao Cup and they’ll be joined by the last two semi-finalists tonight.

Nottingham Forest are taking on Wolves in the earlier kick off at 7.45pm before Southampton vs Man City kicks off at 8pm. The team news from the Etihad Stadium will be out imminently.

Manchester City’s route to the quarter-final

18:50 , Michael Jones

Manchester City entered the Carabao Cup at the third round stage and were drawn against Chelsea. Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez both scored to send Pep Guardiola’s men through with an easy 2-0 win.

They next drew Liverpool and played the Reds in the first game back following the World Cup break. City took the lead twice but Liverpool responded both times.

Nathan Ake the popped up in the 58th minute send City 3-2 ahead and the Premier League champions closed out the game to eliminate the current Carabao Cup holders.

Southampton’s route to the quarter-final

18:45 , Michael Jones

Southampton have faced three League One opponents on their route to the quarter-final, claiming victory over Cambridge United and Sheffield Wednesday in the second and third rounds respectively.Che Adams bagged a brace in the fourth round of the competition was enough to overcome Lincoln City, despite the Premier League side falling behind after just two minutes at St Mary’s.

Can Nathan Jones’ men go one further and reach the semi-finals?

Man City hoping to win Carabao Cup again

18:25 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are aiming to win the League Cup for the sixth time in eight seasons and the fifth time under Pep Guardiola.

The City boss has won the League Cup four times, making him the joint record holder alongside Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

(REUTERS)

Pep Guardiola on Kalvin Phillips

18:20 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola took the time to speak about Kalvin Phillips and what he can bring to the Manchester City side if he can find and replicate the form he discovered at Leeds.

"I think [it takes] a bit of time for some aspects but he’s ready and we are delighted about that," said Guardiola. "I think he’s an intelligent player - normally holding midfielders are so clever and intelligent - and has an incredible work ethic in the training sessions.

"He was educated at Leeds with Marcelo Bielsa, with Jesse Marsch [as well] but especially Marcelo, the fact of the commitment every training session, every game.

“So I don’t have doubts about that - but of course there are patterns and movements, things that need time and games and games. He arrived this season and unfortunately was injured which meant he could not be there, but that’s why step by step he will get it."

Southampton vs Man City prediction

18:10 , Michael Jones

Another semi-final beckons for Pep Guardiola and his team, while Nathan Jones’ men will have to face more fan unrest unless they pull of a big shock.

Southampton 0-4 Man City.

Southampton vs Man City predicted line-ups

18:05 , Michael Jones

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Aribo, Maitland-Niles, Edozie, Elyounoussi, Adams

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Gomez, Rodri, Gundogan, B Silva, Palmer, Grealish, Alvarez

What is the team news?

18:00 , Michael Jones

Southampton remain without a string of potential starters including full-back Tino Livramento, centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap and winger Theo Walcott. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is also out.

The only definite absentee for City is Ruben Dias, though it’s likely a number of fringe players or occasional starters could line up for Guardiola.

Stefan Ortega should start in goal therefore, with Sergio Gomez and Cole Palmer among the others hoping to get significant game time.

How to watch Southampton vs Man City

17:55 , Michael Jones

Southampton play Man City on Wednesday 11 January 2023 with kick-off set for 8pm GMT.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Southampton vs Man City

17:12 , Michael Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as Southampton host Manchester City for a place in the last four.

Newcastle and Manchester United have already reached the next round after their respective victories yesterday whilst Nottingham Forest and Wolves kick off their quarter-final at 7.45pm tonight.

The domestic cup competitions have been something of a haven for Southampton this season as their league form has seriously declined. They are bottom of the Premier League with no wins in seven games yet are flying through both cups having swept past Crystal Palace 2-1 in the FA Cup third round last time out.

Manchester City meanwhile are looking to win this competition for the fifth time in six years under Pep Guardiola having missed out last season when West Ham knocked them out via a penalty shootout. Kalvin Phillips is expected to start and make his case to become City’s holding midfielder but Guardiola will be more focused on progression to the next stage of the competition.

We’ll bring you all the build-up, team news, and action throughout the night so stick with us to find out who will reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.