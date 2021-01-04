Southampton vs Liverpool: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, time, latest odds, h2h - preview
Liverpool are tonight looking to kick off 2021 with a return to winning ways - but the Premier League champions face a tough test at Southampton.
The Reds finished the calendar year top of the table, but consecutive draws against West Brom and Newcastle have left Manchester United breathing down their necks.
Jurgen Klopp's attack have been left frustrated in their last two outings, while injuries have taken their toll on the title holders.
The last thing Liverpool needed was a tricky away trip, but their first game of the new year is on the road against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton. The Saints are winless in their last four games, but have drawn three of those and conceded just two goals during that time.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Southampton vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Monday, January 4, 2021.
The match will be held behind closed doors at St Mary's due to coronavirus restrictions.
How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool
TV channel: The match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match online via the Sky website or SkyGo app.
Southampton vs Liverpool team news
Southampton are set to have boss Ralph Hasenhuttl back with the manager having been cleared to end his period of self-isolation, which followed his wife receiving a positive result to a Covid-19 test and meant he was not in attendance for the 0-0 draw with West Ham on Tuesday.
Defender Jannik Vestergaard and winger Nathan Redmond both sat that game out due to injury.
Jurgen Klopp will freshen things up after a performance lacking sharpness at Newcastle. Thiago Alcantara made his long-awaited comeback in the 0-0 draw after more than two months out with a knee injury and could be in line for only his second start of the season with Georginio Wijnaldum set to return to the line-up after being rested.
Fellow midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri also returned in that game and could get a longer run out, while centre-back Nat Phillips looks set to keep his place with Joel Matip out for three weeks with a groin problem.
Southampton vs Liverpool head to head (h2h) results
Southampton wins: 10
Liverpool wins: 22
Draws: 10
Last meeting: Liverpool 4-0 Southampton (01/02/2020)
Southampton vs Liverpool odds and betting tips
Southampton win: 4/1
Liverpool win: 5/7
Draw: 7/2
1-1 draw: 8/1
Odds via Betfair Exchange (subject to change). Click here to find out more.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.
Read More
Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup
Liverpool icon Gerry Marsden dies aged 78 after illness