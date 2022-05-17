Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Liverpool take the lead through Joel Matip (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Southampton host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into tonight’s fixture four points adrift at the top, having played one game less, and know a surprise defeat would see Pep Guardiola’s side crowned champions. Liverpool will have to make do without Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who both picked up knocks during the club’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea last weekend. Klopp has suggested he could make several more changes to his starting line-up due to the short turnaround as the Champions League final against Real Madrid looms at the end of the month.

Southampton have avoided the threat of relegation despite a somewhat disappointing campaign. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side sit 15th in the table but have taken just one point from their last four league fixtures, with a 3-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend compounding their recent woes. Can they produce a seismic upset to decide the season with a game to spare, though?

Follow all the action live below:

67’: Matip header puts Liverpool in front

27’: Minamino equalises against old club

13’: Redmond stunner gives Saints lead

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Lyanco, Salisu, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja, Tella

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Jota

If Liverpool lose, City win title

21:35 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at St. Mary’s. James Milner gets clipped and goes down deep in his own half. He stays down and ekes a few seconds out of the game before Alisson restarts the game by booting the free kick up the pitch.

21:33 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Elyounoussi gives the ball away to Milner who pokes it forward to Keita to clear the Liverpool lines. Anywhere up the pitch is good for the Reds who are closing in on a well earned victory.

21:31 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Close! Liverpool win a corner that Tsimikas curls into the box. He picks out Konate who wins the header but fires his effort over the crossbar. That would have sealed the deal for Liverpool.

21:27 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Takumi Minamino slides the ball over to James Milner who scuffs his attempted cross straight out of play. Roberto Firmino’s night is over as Jurgen Klopp brings Naby Keita on to replace him.

21:23 , Michael Jones

76 mins: Liverpool are getting the job done here. As it stands they’ll move to within a point of Manchester City and take the title race into the final day.

It’s still a mammoth task. No team leading the Premier League on the final day has gone on to lose the title. The last time that happened in the top-flight came in 1989 when it was Liverpool themselves who lost the title.

21:19 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Nathan Tella goes in the book too before getting subbed off for Southampton. Stuart Armstrong and Oriol Romeu come on for Tella and Ibrahima Diallo.

21:18 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Jack Stephens goes in the book for a clumsy tackle on Divock Origi which goes down well with the travelling Liverpool fans who start chanting the forwards name.

GOAL! Southampton 1 - 2 Liverpool (Matip, 67’)⚽️

21:13 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Joel Matip! What a strange goal this is. Kostas Tsimikas curls a corner kick into the box and Mohamed Elyounoussi flicks it into the middle. Kyle Walker-Peters and Joel Matip both lunge for the ball, Matip seems to get the last headed touch and it loops into the top corner over Alex McCarthy’s outstretched hand!

21:10 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Southampton will be happy. They’re restricting Liverpool to shots from the edge of the box. Firmino plays a one-two with Elliott before guiding an effort from range into the hands of McCarthy.

Divock Origi is brought on the replace Elliott for the Reds.

21:08 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Curtis Jones finds a touch of space on the right side of the box and decides to go for goal but doesn’t get enough curl on his effort and it goes wide.

21:03 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Liverpool win a corner that Milner pulls back to the front edge of the box for Elliott. He stops the ball and hits a low shot into the many bodies clustered in the penalty area and Southampton boot it clear.

21:01 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Off the woodwork! Liverpool sweep up on the counter-attack and Roberto Firmino drops deeper to receive the ball who turns towards goal and slides in Harvey Elliott on the right side. Elliott gets to the ball and drills it across the ball, striking his effort into the outside of the near post!

20:58 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Nearly. Southampton launch the ball into the box from a throw in but Joel Matip is calm enough to nod it back to Alisson. He throws it up to Firmino who threads a pass into the box for Jota. Jota attempts to work it over to Minamino but there’s a deflection that knocks the ball back to Henderson. He gives it to Firmino and a flick puts the ball back to Jota but he isn’t able to turn it towards goal.

20:53 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Chance! Tsimikas dribbles into space over to the left of the penalty area and puts the ball into space in the area. Jota stops it dead and squeezes off a quickfire effort that rolls narrowly wide of the back post!

20:52 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Henderson first real involvement sees him take control on the ball in the middle of the pitch before floating a pass over to the left side of the box. Kostas Tsimikas makes a run in from the left but he’s tracked shoulder-to-shoulder by Kyle Walker-Peters who holds the left-back off long enough to allow the ball to skip out of play.

20:50 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Jordan Henderson comes on for Liverpool to replace Joe Gomez who picked up a knock at the end of the first half. James Milner has dropped to right-back with Henderson taking his place in midfield. No changes from Southampton as the visitors restart the game.

20:46 , Michael Jones

James Milner and Harvey Elliott are a starting Premier League match for Liverpool alongside one another for the first time. Milner made his Premier League debut in November 2002, 145 days before Elliott was born.

20:42 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won eight of their last nine league games against Southampton, netting at least twice in each victory. However, the exception was a 1-0 defeat in this exact fixture last season.

20:39 , Michael Jones

Nathan Redmond shocked Liverpool with a darting run inside and a deflected strike that got the better of Alisson Becker. That was Southampton’s best move though as Liverpool stepped up the tempo and secured an equaliser through Takumi Minamino. Can Jurgen Klopp’s men go on to win the game?

20:34 , Michael Jones

45+4 mins: Gomez is helped off the pitch and Liverpool finish the half with 10-men. They knock it slowly around the back and wait for the whistle. Jurgen Klopp will be able to decide on whether to replace Gomez at the break.

The teams head in at half-time all square.

20:31 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added play to go. Firmino has a shot from inside the box blocked by one of the many Southampton defenders. Joe Gomez has gone down off the ball and needs some attention from the medical team.

20:30 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Joe Gomez attempts another cross but puts this one straight out of play. Jurgen Klopp looks deep in thought with his arms crossed over his chest on the touchline. Liverpool have created enough to be winning the game but that clinical final ball has been lacking.

20:27 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Liverpool have had over 70% possession and most of it has come inside Southampton’s half. The visitors are happy whipping crosses in from btoh side and asking questions from the Southampton defenders who hav eso far stood up to the task.

20:22 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Close! Liverpool win the ball high up the pitch and thread it up to Roberto Firmino who spins towards goal and laces a shot from range. It continues to rise and flies over the crossbar without troubling Alex McCarthy.

20:21 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Gomez and Elliott link up on the right side with the youngster dribbling his way into the box. His low cross is deflected into the six-yard box by Mohamed Salisu and Roberto Firmino latches onto it. He could shoot but squares it across goal hoping to set Diogo Jota up for an easy tap in but his pass is blocked and cleared.

20:16 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Chance! The visitors are enjoying themselves out there in spite of the high stakes nature of the game. Kostas Tsimikas does a few stepovers on his way down the left wing before his passes it back to James Milner. Milner plays the ball into the feet of Curtis Jones who turns towards goal and fires an effort wide of the near post.

GOAL! Southampton 1 - 1 Liverpool (Minamino, 27’)⚽️

20:14 , Michael Jones

27 mins: There’s the equaliser! After repelling a Southampton counter-attack Liverpool move forward down the right side. Joe Gomez carries the ball before fizzing a pass into the box to Diogo Jota. He controls it brilliantly and lays the ball off to Takumi Minamino who takes a touch to set the ball before smoking it past Alex McCarthy from close range! Liverpool are back in the game,

20:11 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Southampton have been pushed deeper and deeper by Liverpool since the goal was scored. The visitors are piling the pressure on the back line but there’s no way through. Harvey Elliott is played down the right wing and whips a cross over to Diogo Jota. He can’t control the header and the Saints recover possession before sweeping forward on the counter-attack.

20:08 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Takumi Minamino feeds the ball into the right side of the Southampton penalty area as Joe Gomez makes a run into the box from the right side. He collects the ball but looks to be running out of room as Mohammed Salisu comes over to cover. He forces Gomez to the byline and the Liverpool right-back goes to ground looking for a penalty after some contact.

20:04 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Disallowed goal! Jurgen Klopp thought Liverpool had the equaliser! Kostas Tsimikas curls the free kick into the middle of the area but Southampton hold their high line on the front edge of the box. Roberto Firmino breaks through the line, meets the ball in the air and nods it into the back of the net but gets flagged offside.

20:03 , Michael Jones

17 mins: That’s a big goal for Southampton. As it stands Manchester City are going to be named Premier League champions tonight. Liverpool have to respond now. They win a free kick just inside Southampton’s half and have the chance to swing the ball into the box.

GOAL! Southampton 1 - 0 Liverpool (Redmond, 13’)⚽️

19:58 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Nathan Redmond puts the Saints in front! Lyanco takes the ball off Diogo Jota inside his own final third and Liverpool appeal for a foul. Nothing comes of it as the defender plays the ball across to Ibrahima Diallo. He sends it out wide to Redmond who sprints down the left wing before cutting inside of Joe Gomez. He sends the ball towards the far top corner, gets lucky with a deflection off James Milner and nestles the ball into the back of the net!

19:56 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chance! After a bit of treatment Konate is fine to play on. Southampton work the ball over to the right side of the pitch and slide Armando Broja into the box. His pace is enough to get him in behind Konate but Joel Matip is quick to cover. He forces Broja to the byline where he attempts to pull the ball into the six-yard box only for Alisson to block the pass.

19:53 , Michael Jones

6 mins: James Milner hits one from outside the ball and smacks the effort into a Southampton defender - Jack Stephens I think. The ball ricochets over to Kostas Tsimikas whose cross gets deflected out for a corner.

Southampton defend it well but Ibrahima Konate lunges at the ball and takes a knock to the face as he attempts to win the header.

19:51 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Liverpool dominating the opening minutes but haven’t yet put together a penetrating attack into the Southampton final third. Both teams are feeling each other out, trying to up the tempo of the game.

19:45 , Michael Jones

Southampton kick off the match and knock the ball back to Jack Stephens. He floats it over to the right wing where Kostas Tsimikas wins it in the air and Liverpool take over possession.

19:43 , Michael Jones

Here come the players. A reminder that if Liverpool lose tonight, Manchester City will be the Premier League champions. The Reds need to win to keep the pressure on the league leaders but Jurgen Klopp has named a fresh team to take on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints.

Klopp on Southampton

19:40 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has warned his players not to give away any free kicks in dangerous areas due to the set piece threat of James Ward-Prowse.

“They are a highly energetic, well-organised team who defend well, press like crazy and counter-attack with all that they have,” he said.

“We mustn’t make silly fouls because James Ward-Prowse can shoot into the corner of the goal from any corner of the pitch!”

19:34 , Michael Jones

It’s a wet and windy night at St. Mary’s Stadium. The warm-ups are winding down and kick off is just over 10 minutes away.

19:25 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have kept 21 Premier League clean sheets this season, a joint high alongside Manchester City and one short of equalling the club record set in 2005-06.

They could reach 10 top-flight away clean sheets in a campaign for the first time since 1984-85, when they ended with 11.

19:22 , Michael Jones

Southampton are on a tough run. They’ve only won one game in their last nine league games and have lost four of the last five home games.

Although Southampton can’t be relegated the fans are beginning to grumble about the results and Ralph Hasenhuttl will feel under a little bit of pressure to get a result tonight, especially in light of the team Jurgen Klopp has picked.

19:19 , Michael Jones

Only one of James Ward-Prowse’s nine league goals this season has been scored at St. Mary’s Stadium.

19:16 , Michael Jones

A Liverpool defeat would confirm Manchester City as Premier League champions.

Yet, the Reds have won 18 of 19 matches this season against teams currently in the bottom half of the table, only dropping points in a 3-3 draw at Brentford in September.

19:13 , Michael Jones

Southampton need four points from their remaining two games to eclipse last season’s final tally of 43.

But, the Saints have lost seven of their 10 most recent league matches which is as many defeats as in their opening 26 fixtures of the season.

19:10 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp’s changes mean tonight’s game with be a tense affair for the Reds. Most of the first choice players are on the bench with Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk excluded from the squad entirely.

The changes signal Klopp’s focus on the Champions League final which takes place in just over a week’s time but he’ll still believe that this line up has enough firepower to earn three points against Southampton tonight.

Southampton vs Liverpool team changes

19:07 , Michael Jones

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes five changes to the Southampton team that lost to Brentford last time out. Alex McCarthy returns in goal with Lyanco and Jack Stephens coming into the defence. Mohamed Elyounoussi slots in alongside James Ward-Prowse in midfield and Nathan Tella partners Armando Broja up top.

Jurgen Klopp also makes a load of changes. Only Alisson and Ibrahima Konate remain in the starting XI from the team that lined up against Chelsea for the FA Cup final last Saturday. Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott come in alongside James Milner in the middle of the park with Takumi Minamino and Roberto Firmino start up front with Diogo Jota.

Southampton vs Liverpool line-ups

18:59 , Michael Jones

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Lyanco, Salisu, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja, Tella

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Jota

18:50 , Michael Jones

Southampton have lost eight of the last nine league meetings between the teams with the exception in that run being a 1-0 home victory in January 2021 courtesy of an early Danny Ings goal.

The Saints can win a home league match against Liverpool in successive seasons for the first time since 2003-04 and 2004-05 but Liverpool defeated Southampton 4-0 at Anfield in the reverse fixture last November.

Klopp remembers 2018/19 title race

18:45 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been in this position before. Trailing Manchester City until the last day of the 2018/19 season where both teams won and the Reds missed out on the title by just one point.

Something similar seems to be taking shape this year too and Jurgen Klopp spoke about his memories of that previous title race saying:

“It was the last matchday when they played Brighton, right? Brighton went 1-0 up, I could hear it in the stadium, I didn’t know they were 1-0 but I thought, ‘Probably they scored.’ I knew in that moment it’s too early, it doesn’t help. If we would have heard that sound in the 90th minute, I would have probably celebrated myself. So it was clear that City can respond. It was the last home game, so we had the walk and the only thing I felt was pride of the boys, incredible season, wow, all these kind of things.

“It was not a massive disappointment because it was not a surprise really that it happens. But the season was more a surprise than [the] finishing of the season, to be honest. The way the boys performed, the way we learned to put consistency in our performances, that made all the difference. And I knew in that moment we will get another chance, and obviously in life it’s all about timing. If we would have this year already 98 points or whatever, then we could become champions. At that time it was not possible with that amount of points. It’s all fine.

“I’m looking forward to the game tomorrow. Is it a chance, a big chance? I wouldn’t say so because I don’t know when City dropped points the last time two games in a row historically. So Aston Villa has to play in midweek when they are not used to that. As much as I’m sure they’re all professionals and these kind of things, they want to go at City, but City is a pretty good football team. So, I don’t expect City to drop points there. But that has no influence on our game for tomorrow. We know in an ideal world we go in the last matchday and are one point behind. That would be, from today’s point of view, the perfect scenario and that’s what we try to do.”

Saints playing ‘Champions League final’ against Liverpool says Hasenhuttl

18:40 , Michael Jones

Ralph Hasenhuttl says that this evening’s fixture is the equivalent of a Champions League final for his team as they have to contend with a Liverpool side who will play in Europe’s premium fixture later this month.

“They [the players] know how tough it is against the Champions League finalists. But it’s our Champions League final, if you want.” said the Southampton boss.“We are going for this with everything we have. And the team that is on the pitch is the team that will do everything to make them [the fans] proud.“The time you have on the ball will not be that high, I think. We know this, but you also have to play football in the right moments or otherwise you are struggling for defending.“So, play in the spaces you can play football and finally, be aware of the qualities they have.”

Jurgen Klopp expects to have to make changes for Liverpool’s trip to Southampton

18:35 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects to have to make a number of changes for his side’s crucial Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday.

The FA Cup winners are back in action on the south coast just three days after Saturday’s draining success over Chelsea on penalties at Wembley.

Key pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk were both forced off with injuries during the weekend showpiece and Andy Robertson, who withdrew with cramp, may not be risked.

Jurgen Klopp expects to have to make changes for Liverpool’s trip to Southampton

A must win game for Liverpool

18:25 , Michael Jones

Liverpool trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by four points, with the trip to Southampton their game in hand.

Defeat at St Mary’s Stadium would end their title chances but a draw could be equally destructive. If Liverpool pick up one point tonight they will mathematically still be in the title race but their hopes of lifting the trophy will be shattered.

Man City have a goal difference of +7 on the Reds meaning Liverpool would have to put at least that many past Wolves without reply on Sunday and also hope City lose to Aston Villa.

Even if Liverpool win tonight, they are banking on Villa getting a result against the Premier League leaders. If City win on Sunday the title is theirs, anything less and Jurgen Klopp’s men are in with a chance.

That goal difference remains a problem though and Klopp will be hoping his team can get ahead early this evening and run up a sizeable lead to reduce the deficit.

Hasenhuttl on achieving ‘big’ things

18:20 , Michael Jones

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident that his team can get a positive result against Liverpool tonight and pointed to the Saints’ other performances against ‘big six’ teams as confirmation of his team’s determination.

“I think we have shown in the past that we can be committed in these games,” he said. “When I remember these games this season at home against the big teams, I remember the Tottenham game where we were one man down.

“We did a fantastic job against Arsenal. We have one [draw] against Man City. We have drawn against Man United.

“So we have shown against the top teams that we can, together, achieve something very big. And this is what we need on Tuesday evening.”

Klopp on Salah and Van Dijk

18:15 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp gave an update yesterday on the fitness of Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk after both players were subbed off in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

"The target is they could be involved again at the weekend," said Klopp. "It’s very positive. We’re realistic about the Wolves game, but for tomorrow, [we’d] rather not."

That means that the Reds will need to defeat Southampton tonight without two of their most influential players in order to keep the title race alive.

Early team news for Southampton vs Liverpool

18:00 , Michael Jones

Southampton could see Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong return after both players returned to training at the weekend. They have been struggling with back and knee problems respectively but tonight’s game may be too soon for them and it is more likely that they’ll feature against Leicester on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have been ruled out for tonight’s clash after the pair went off during Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley. Fabinho is also missing with a muscle injury while Andy Robertson is a doubt after feeling cramp on Saturday.

17:45 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Southampton’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Saints have already secured a spot in the competition next season and will be looking to end the year on a high. They’ll draw on memories of this fixture from January 2021 when Danny Ings scored inside the opening two minutes and the home side held on to give Ralph Hasentuttl’s men their first win in nine Premier League meetings against the Reds.

However, the Liverpool of this campaign are a different prospect altogether. They are still fighting to achieve an unprecedented quadruple having already secured the Carabao and FA Cups. Jurgen Klopp’s men are also into the final of the Champions League and trail Manchester City by four points in the Prem. That means they must beat Southampton tonight to keep the pressure on City and take the title race into the final day of the season. If they lose this evening the title will once again be heading to Manchester.