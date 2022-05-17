Southampton 1-0 Liverpool LIVE! Redmond goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Matt Verri
·10 min read
Southampton 1-0 Liverpool LIVE! Redmond goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today
In this article:
Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE!

The Reds know they must win at St Mary’s tonight to keep the Premier League title race alive heading into the final day of the season.

Manchester City’s draw at West Ham, which saw the top-flight leaders come from two goals down and then Riyad Mahrez miss a potentially match-winning penalty, means Liverpool sit four points off the pace with a game - tonight’s - in hand. Even a draw is not enough given City’s seven-goal advantage in goal difference.

Despite the high stakes, Jurgen Klopp ruled both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk out of the game despite the pair seemingly overcoming injury scares from the FA Cup Final. With the Champions League Final also on the horizon, the Liverpool boss is unlikely to risk two of his star players, though Golden Boot-chasing Salah may have other ideas.

For Southampton, they are signing off on a miserable run of one win in their previous 10 league games and seeing out the season at an amble, though may sense an opportunity against a weakened Liverpool side in their final home game of the season.

With kick-off at 7.45pm BST, follow all the action from St Mary’s below!

Southampton vs Liverpool latest news

  • OFFSIDE! Firmino denied by offside flag

  • GOAL! Redmond with brilliant finish for opener

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Southampton team news: McCarthy and Stephens come in

  • Liverpool team news: Nine changes from FA Cup final

Southampton FC 1 - 0 Liverpool FC

20:09 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Defending becoming a bit frantic from Southampton, perfectly proved by Lyanco who takes a wild slash at the ball and slices it out for a throw-in.

Liverpool putting plenty of crosses into the box, Saints just hammering it upfield at every opportunity.

Brilliant from Redmond

20:08 , Matt Verri

20:06 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Elyounoussi gets in behind the Liverpool defence again. Lays it back to Ward-Prowse who clips in the cross towards Redmond... headed out.

Visitors dominating possession but they do look vulnerable when Southampton counter.

GOOO.... OFFSIDE!

20:04 , Matt Verri

Liverpool have the ball in the back of the net but the offside flag is up.

Free-kick whipped in, Firmino heads in at the back post but the linesman is there to deny him. Klopp was well underway in his celebrations too.

20:03 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Better from Liverpool. Firmino slides the ball through to Jota in the box, Lyanco quickly across to put it behind for a corner.

Milner takes, headed out to Elliott who tries his luck. Blocked. Falls to Tsimikas and guess what? Blocked again.

20:01 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Southampton midfield doing a brilliant job of intercepting passes being played through by Matip and Konate.

Broja and Elyounoussi finding space down the flanks too - after a slow start, it’s been impressive from the Saints.

GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Liverpool | Nathan Redmond 13'

19:58 , Matt Verri

SOUTHAMPTON TAKE THE LEAD!

Well, well, well. Liverpool want a free-kick in the build-up after a challenge on Jota, not going to get it though.

Lyanco brings it forward and Southampton work it out to Redmond on the right. He cuts inside past Gomez and fires it into the far corner... wonderful finish.

19:55 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Konate back up for the visitors.

From nowhere Southampton find themselves on the attack as Broja is set away down the right. He has Redmond free if he looks up, skips past Matip and goes for goal himself though. Alisson rushes off his line to smother.

Much better from the Saints. Ward-Prowse plays it over the top for Walker-Peters, Liverpool scramble it clear.

19:53 , Matt Verri

8 mins: No Robertson or Alexander-Arnold to take the corner, and no Van Dijk to aim for.

Tsimikas swings it in instead, Southampton clear. Play stopped as Konate is down with a head injury - looks in a fair bit of pain, got caught by Salisu.

19:52 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Southampton lose the ball on the halfway line and Elliott can bring the visitors forward.

Eventually played out to the edge of the box, Milner clips it towards Jota... blocked. Liverpool stay on the attack and win a corner, the first of the match.

19:50 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Low-key start to the match, no real pace in it. Matip and Konate getting all the time in the world on the ball, Southampton with everyone back in their own half.

Gomez looks to play the ball down the line for Minamino, too much on it though and it runs out of play.

19:47 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Very early moments would suggest that Redmond will be getting right back for the hosts, effectively a left wing-back.

That may change in possesson - for now we won’t know that, Liverpool enjoying all of the ball.

KICK-OFF!

19:45 , Matt Verri

We are underway at St Mary’s!

19:41 , Matt Verri

Players are in the tunnel, kick-off just a few moments away.

Big night for Liverpool - can they take the title race to the final day of the season?

19:37 , Matt Verri

Klopp has also described Firmino as ‘one of the best strikers in the world’ in his pre-match comments.

Glowing praise. With no Salah, Mane or Diaz, now really is the time for the Brazilian to step up for Liverpool.

What Klopp has had to say...

19:30 , Matt Verri

“There were things to consider. First and foremost, it was clear from the beginning what we need here for this game, in the situation Southampton is, with the point they have to prove, with the results they had against other top-six teams.”

Warm-ups underway!

19:24 , Matt Verri

Joel Matip’s pre-match thoughts

19:17 , Matt Verri

“We had to put some fresh legs in, but we are confident, we have the quality and we have to fight for every situation.

“We just have to play our own game, because it will be a hard challenge tonight. We concentrate on our things and after that we will see.”

19:08 , Matt Verri

Pennaud’s absence explained - the left-back has suffered a leg fracture.

Not entirely clear how Southampton will line up in his absence. Could be a back three, could be Stephens at RB and Kyle Walker-Peters at LB, could be Walker-Peters at RB and Salisu at LB.

Basically it could be anything.

Much-changed visitors have arrived!

19:02 , Matt Verri

18:54 , Matt Verri

Nine changes for Liverpool from the side that won at Wembley on Saturday - only Konate and Alisson keep their places.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Salah and Mane miss out on the squad entirely, with Klopp taking no chances when it comes to fitness.

Changes too for Southampton, including McCarthy and Stephens coming into the side. Looks like Salisu could be starting at left-back.

Southampton team

18:49 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Lyanco, Salisu, Tella, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Broja

Subs: Caballero, Valery, Bednarek, Romeu, Armstrong, Djenepo, Armstrong, Long, Adams.

Liverpool team

18:45 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Robertson, Origi, Williams

18:39 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in five minutes.

So much uncertainty around the Liverpool team, just a few days after they played 120 minutes at Wembley. A few injury doubts for the Saints too.

All will be revealed very soon!

Woeful recent form from Saints

18:32 , Matt Verri

LLLLDLWLDLL

It’s been a miserable run from Southampton in recent weeks. The only victory in their last 11 matches in all competitions? A 1-0 win over Arsenal last month.

What the Gunners would give for those three points now...

(PA)
(PA)

Lovely evening for it!

18:26 , Matt Verri

Liverpool continue fight on all fronts

18:17 , Matt Verri

Liverpool might arrive at St Mary’s tired, but they’ll also arrive full of confidence.

They lifted the FA Cup over the weekend after victory over Chelsea on penalties gave the Reds their second trophy of the season.

With a Champions League final to come, the quadruple hopes are relying on a Man City slip-up in the league.

Here’s how Liverpool made it another successful trip to Wembley on Saturday...

Klopp: We have to be really careful

18:11 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp is expecting a tough game for Liverpool tonight, admitting he has no choice but to make changes to try and navigate a hectic fixture list.

“This is now game [61], so we have to be really careful, that’s clear,” Klopp said.

“We don’t finish the season tomorrow, that’s not our last game of the season. That would, again, be different.

“When did Southampton have their last game before they play tomorrow? I think it was 10 or 12 days…long. So it’s completely different.

“OK, they might lack a little bit of rhythm, but if we make changes we lose that advantage of having rhythm as well. They are completely fresh. We cannot go there and fall into this game like ‘oh my god, what’s going on here?’.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Hosts here nice and early...

18:01 , Matt Verri

Prediction

17:53 , Matt Verri

There have been so many twists and turns in this title race, and Southampton were able to take points off City earlier in the season.

But Liverpool’s tails will be up and they will surely have the motivation to seal a victory on the south coast, even with a few key men missing.

A 3-1 Liverpool win.

Liverpool team news

17:40 , Matt Verri

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be without both key stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk for tonight’s clash.

“They are both okay,” assured Klopp on Monday. “The target for both would be that they would be involved again at the weekend [against Wolves].”

Fabinho is also out despite the manager saying he was “progressing very well” in his recovery from a hamstring issue.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Diaz, Jota, Mane.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Southampton team news

17:32 , Matt Verri

Tino Livramento is the chief absentee for Southampton as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury.

Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong face late fitness tests and would be big boosts for the Saints, as they look for a shock win in front of their home fans to end a dismal run of form.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool

17:24 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight right here with us!

Good evening!

17:15 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Southampton vs Liverpool!

Jurgen Klopp’s side know defeat for them tonight would confirm Manchester City as Premier League champions, while a draw would also effectively do so considering the significant goal difference advantage City boast.

Victory though would take the title race to do the final day of the season and the Reds will be confident of doing just that, with Southampton in a terrible run of form.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm BST at St Mary’s.

    HELSINKI — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and Canada overcame an undisciplined third period in a 5-3 win over Germany on Friday at the world hockey championship. Cole Sillinger, Kent Johnson and Noah Gregor also scored for defending champion Canada in its opening game of the tournament. Moritz Seider, the Detroit Red Wings defenceman recently named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, had a goal and two assists for Germany. Marc Michaelis and Matthias Plachta also scored whi