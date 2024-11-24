Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Reds aim to widen gap to Man City

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Southampton as they look to increase their lead over reigning champions Manchester City to eight points ahead of next weekend’s Anfield showdown.

Arne Slot’s side entered the weekend top of the table with a five point advantage after an incredible start under their new boss and a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa before the international break.

And City’s stunning 4-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday night, Pep Guardiola’s fifth defeat in a row in all competitions, means the Reds can open up a clear gap at the top of the table before hosting the champions next weekend.

Russell Martin’s Saints secured their first win of the season when they faced Everton in their last home fixture but they were defeated in a crucial clash with Wolves last time out. They are bottom of the table and desperately need to turn around their form or else they’ll face the drop back into the Championship.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE

Southampton host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick off at 2pm

Saints lost their last fixture against Wolves and need to find a way to pick up points

Liverpool sit top of the table and hope to increase their advantage over Man City

Reds can go eight points clear - ahead of hosting City at Anfield next Sunday

Southampton FC - Liverpool FC

What is the team news?

12:20 , Chris Wilson

Southampton have been dealt a major blow with Aaron Ramsdale suffering a hand injury on international duty, while Jan Bednarek has been sidelined as well.

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott. But Virgil van Dijk is fit to face his former side after withdrawing from Netherlands duty.

When is Southampton vs Liverpool

12:15 , Chris Wilson

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 24 November at St Mary’s, Southampton.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE

12:10 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool travel to Southampton looking to increase their Premier League advantage as top meets bottom at St Mary’s.

The Reds continued their excellent start under Arne Slot before the international break and beat Aston Villa to go five points clear.

It’s a big week for the Dutch coach, with blockbuster games against Real Madrid and Manchester City to come, but the focus first is on Southampton.

Liverpool would be 11 points clear if they beat Southampton and City, with Pep Guardiola’s side losing 4-0 to Tottenham on Saturday night.

Russel Martin’s side secured their first win of the season on their last home outing against Everton - but it was followed by defeat to fellow strugglers Wolves.

Good afternoon

12:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool travel to Southampton looking to increase their Premier League advantage as top meets bottom at St Mary’s.

The Reds continued their excellent start under Arne Slot before the international break and beat Aston Villa to go five points clear.

It’s a big week for the Dutch coach, with blockbuster games against Real Madrid and Manchester City to come, but the focus first is on Southampton.

Liverpool would be 11 points clear if they beat Southampton and City, with Pep Guardiola’s side losing 4-0 to Tottenham on Saturday night.

Russel Martin’s side secured their first win of the season on their last home outing against Everton - but it was followed by defeat to fellow strugglers Wolves.

Is Southampton vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, time and how to watch