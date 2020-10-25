Southampton vs Everton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in good form for Everton (Getty Images)

Southampton host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Saints have been hit-and-miss this season so far but seem to be on an upward path of late after three in a row without defeat.

Danny Ings has continued his brilliant form of 2020 into this season - but that is matched by Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the opposition.

He has helped fire Everton to the top of the fledgling table and the Toffees remain unbeaten in the league.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is the game?

The match kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, 25 October at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also watch via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news

Saints are without the ineligible Theo Walcott, as well as fellow winger Moussa Djenepo.

Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu are available and fit but may not be picked. Stuart Armstrong is also available after recovering from coronavirus.

Everton are without the suspended Richarlison, but James Rodriguez is fit. Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Cenk Tosun are long-term absentees, while Seamus Coleman pulled up with a hamstring issue last week.

Predicted line-ups

SOU: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Adams.

EVE: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Gomes; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Odds

Saints - 9/5

Draw - 28/11

Everton - 32/19

Prediction

Pressure will now begin to grow on Everton to show they can bring consistency as well as quality, and Saints will be hoping to cause an upset. Both teams have goals in them and it could be settled on a moment of magic. Saints 2-2 Everton

