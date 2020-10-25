Southampton vs Everton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everton will look to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday when they face Southampton.

Saints have been in good form in recent league matches and earned a late 3-3 draw with Chelsea last time out.

Everton also drew, against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, and are unbeaten after five league games this term.

Forward Richarlison will be suspended after a red card in that game, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford escaped any sanctions for his season-ending challenge on Virgil van Dijk.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is the game?

The match kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, 25 October at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also watch via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

SOU: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Adams.

EVE: Pickford; Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Sigurdsson; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Odds

Saints - 9/5

Draw - 28/11

Everton - 32/19

