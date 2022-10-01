Southampton vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(REUTERS)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has made six changes for the visit of Everton. Duje Caleta-Car is handed his debut and Ainsley Maitland-Niles is given a first start. Juan Latinos, Stuart Armstrong, Joe Aribo and Sekou Mara are also recalled.

Jordan Pickford returns from a thigh injury to start for Everton at St Mary’s.

Captain Seamus Coleman also gets the nod along with Dwight McNeil with Anthony Gordon only named among the substitutes.

Everton are looking to build on a win over West Ham last time out

Southampton FC 0 - 0 Everton FC

29' Blues fly forward in numbers once again, but Maupay fails to connect with Dimi's low cross.



Keep pushing, lads! 💪 0-0 — Everton (@Everton) October 1, 2022

CHANCE! Gray breaks down the left wing and comes inside to set up a shot on his favoured right foot - but the effort is weak and easily dealt with by Bazunu.

27' Dimi breezes away from Bella-Kotchap but fails to test Bazunu with his strike.



0-0 pic.twitter.com/H7dYsy0yJd — Everton (@Everton) October 1, 2022

Everton build a promising move that results with Maupay holding the ball with his back to goal, but the tenacious frontman is unable to retain posession.

CHANCE! Gray squares the ball across the face of Southampton's goal for Coady, who attacks the ball only for Bazunu to get to the ball first.

Southampton try to build a promising passage of play only for Gueye to step up and win the ball back superbly. The Senegalese has been key so far in this one.

Close from @CheAdams_ 😬



But it's still goalless at the midway point of the first half. pic.twitter.com/7wRhKwFHSk — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 1, 2022

21' Blues break forward at speed after Gana's perfectly-timed challenge. Coleman wins a corner and then Coady goes close to breaking the deadlock!



0-0 https://t.co/iDCsU0JruD — Everton (@Everton) October 1, 2022

Everton's midfield three of Onana, Gueye and Iwobi is controlling the game so far. But that dominance hasn't been translated into cutting-edge final-third play from the away side.

Superb tackle, Gana 👌 — Everton (@Everton) October 1, 2022

Gray wins a corner by forcing Southampton to deflect his cross from the left wing behind goal, but the Englishman is unable to beat the first man with the resulting effort.

Everton put together an impressive passing sequence ending up with Iwobi in a good position out left, but the Nigerian's clipped ball fails to find a blue shirt in the Southampton box.

WIDE! Gray takes a free-kick from just outside the box but it takes a nick and flies wide of the target. Despite the clear deflection, however, Southampton are awarded a goal kick.

8' JUST WIDE! Dimi whistles a free-kick just wide from 25 yards.



0-0 — Everton (@Everton) October 1, 2022

Adams is played into a dangerous position but Tarkowski stayed with him and Pickford guided his effort wide of the target.

Yellow Card Ainsley Cory Maitland-Niles

Gueye carries the ball forward well and tries to play in Gray on the left only for his pass to uncharacteristically be misplaced.

CHANCE! Iwobi drives down the left flank and centres the ball for Onana - but Bazunu manages to claim the ball.

We're underway at St. Mary's Stadium.

1: Showtime at St Mary’s 😇



We’re under way against #EFC! Let’s go, lads 👊 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 1, 2022

Southampton and Everton haven't drawn any of their last four games against each other. Everton won 3-1 at Goodison Park last season but it was Southampton who prevailed 2-0 in the return fixture. Both sides will be keen for a strong performance and a strong result to get what's set to be an intense run between now and the World Cup underway.

Everton have made three changes from the team that beat West Ham United last time out. Pickford returns from injury to replace Begovic in goal, Coleman steps up to replace the injured Patterson at right-back and McNeil comes in for Gordon in the attacking line.

Southampton have made five changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Aston Villa last time out. Caleta-Car and Larios have replaced Salisu and Perraud in the backline while Maitland-Niles has come in for Diallo in midfield. Mara and Aribo start as two-thirds of Southampton's attacking trident instead of Djenpo and Elyounoussi.

EVERTON SUBS: Asmir Begovic, Michael Keane, Anthony Gordon, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Ruben Vinagre, Salomon Rondon, James Garner, Kyle John.

EVERTON (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi; Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Dwight McNeil.

Frank discusses the changes to our starting XI... — Everton (@Everton) October 1, 2022

SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Alex McCarthy, Romain Perraud, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahim Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Samuel Edozie, Theo Walcott, Moussa Djenepo, Adam Armstrong.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Duje Caleta-Car, Juan Larios; James Ward-Prowse, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Sekou Mara, Joe Aribo, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams.

Everton come into the tie unbeaten in five in the Premier League. They secured their first victory of the season against West Ham United last time out and will be determined to build on that to continue climbing the table. They're currently 13th, above Southampton thanks to their superior goal difference.

Southampton come into the game having lost three of their last five fixtures. They sit 14th in the Premier League after taking seven points from their opening seven fixtures and they'll be keen to bounce back following consecutive 1-0 defeats at the hands of Aston Villa and Wolves.

“We’re getting stronger, but we need to keep going.”



Conor Coady on #SOUEVE: — Everton (@Everton) October 1, 2022

Welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Southampton and Everton at St. Mary's Stadium.

Afternoon lads, let's get to it 💪 pic.twitter.com/cYG99M0S0A — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 1, 2022

