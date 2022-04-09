Southampton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today

Chelsea are looking to bounce back from successive defeats (AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea’s season has taken a turn for the worst over the past seven days as a pair of defeats at Stamford Bridge seem to have pulled all the momentum out of their season.

The stunning 4-1 defeat to Brentford was followed up by a hugely disappointing 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

However, a trip to Southampton could be a welcome sight for Thomas Tuchel’s side as they look to return to winning ways on the south coast.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have not won a Premier League game since February and have picked up just one point from their last four matches.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 9 April at St Mary’s.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately the match will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. However, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Armando Broja is unavailable for the game against his parent club due to the terms of his loan deal. But there are no new injury worries for Hasenhuttl as Lyanco remains the only player on the sidelines.

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is still continuing his long-term recovery from the ACL injury he suffered last year. Callum Hudson-Odoi is also a doubt following problems with both his Achilles and back.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: Forster; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo; S. Armstrong; Adams, A. Armstrong.

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Odds

Southampton - 14/5

Draw - 5/2

Chelsea - 10/11

Prediction

Chelsea will be lacking confidence after a difficult week in the Premier League and in Europe. Southampton are in poor form but they could see this as an opportunity to prove they can still mix it with the best sides in the division. 1-1.