Southampton vs Chelsea FC: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream and h2h results

Chelsea travel to Southampton with their season in danger of unravelling after damaging back-to-back defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid.

Amid all the uncertainty of the future of the club, Chelsea desperately need a win to steady the ship.

A positive result at St Mary’s would boost confidence ahead of a huge week in which Chelsea face the second leg against Real and then their FA Cup semi-final with Crystal Palace.

While it would be unlikely to see them drop out of the top four, the manner of their recent losses would suggest there is an awful lot to get right until the European champions can rest easy on that front.

Southampton, meanwhile, have not won in five games across all competitions.

Here’s all you need to know about the game at St Mary’s...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday April 9, 2022.

St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host.

Where to watch Southampton vs Chelsea

TV channel: With the game kicking off during the 3pm blackout across English football, it will not be televised.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will broadcast highlights when it airs on BBC One at 10.30pm BST on Saturday.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Southampton vs Chelsea team news

Southampton's on-loan top scorer Armando Broja is ineligible to face his parent club. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is nearing a return after almost four months out with a hamstring injury, while Shane Long is struggling with an ankle issue.

Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech face late fitness tests ahead. The pair both have been struggling with what Thomas Tuchel described has as “little problems”.

Southampton vs Chelsea prediction

Up until recently, Southampton have been very strong at home and, when playing against the better teams in the league, are capable of delivering.

With Chelsea out of form, a home win could well be on the cards.

Southampton to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Southampton wins: 31

Draws: 31

Chelsea wins: 48