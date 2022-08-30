Southampton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Romeo Lavia equalises Sterling goal

Michael Jones
·18 min read
Southampton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Romeo Lavia equalises Sterling goal
Southampton welcome Chelsea to St Mary’s Stadium tonight as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men put in an encouraging performance against the Red Devils and perhaps deserved more from the game so they’ll be hoping to match those levels against the Blues this evening.

The Saints need their forward line to be more clinical in front of goal after missing several chances in their last outing. They’ve scored five goals in four league games this season but all four of their points have come from losing positions yet with Chelsea struggling for consistency in these early fixtures scoring first could have a big impact on tonight’s result.

Two goals from summer signing Raheem Sterling - his first ones for the club – ensured Chelsea overcame Conor Gallagher’s red card and managed to sneak past Leicester City 2-1 last time out. That victory followed a 3-0 defeat to Leeds with the Blues yet to find their form during this campaign. Chelsea are also expected to be active in the final days of the transfer window as Thomas Tuchel continues to try and make improvements to his squad after such a mixed start to the season.

Follow all the action from St Mary’s as Southampton host Chelsea for midweek Premier League action:

Southampton vs Chelsea

  • 28’ Goal! - Lavia equalises from a Southampton corner (SOU 1-1 CHE)

  • 23’ Goal! - Sterling sends Chelsea in front! (SOU 0-1 CHE)

  • Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Diallo, Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong, Adams

  • Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Southampton FC 1 - 1 Chelsea FC

Southampton 1-1 Chelsea

20:21 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Chance! Che Adams kick starts a Southampton attack with a pass over to Adam Armstrong from the halfway line. Armstrong has Ward-Prowse on his left but he decides to cut inside and have a go.

There’s little room for him to manoeuvre and his tame shot is easily smothered by Edouard Mendy.

Southampton 1-1 Chelsea

20:18 , Michael Jones

31 mins: That equaliser was Romeo Lavia’s first goal for the Saints and what a finish it was. They’ve got themselves back into the match and Thomas Tuchel looks unimpressed on the sidelines.

Another corner for Southampton is cleared more effectively by Chelsea this time and Ward-Prowse catches Sterling in the middle of the pitch to give away a free kick.

GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Chelsea (28’, Lavia)⚽️

20:13 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Just like that! What a finish from Romeo Lavia. The Saints win themselves a corner but the delivery from James Ward-Prowse is uncharacteristically poor.

Equally shocking is Cesar Azpilicueta’s clearance which just about reaches the edge of the box where Lavia takes a touch to control the ball then curls it around Kalidu Koulibaly and beats Edouard Mendy’s outstretched left hand to guide his shot into the back of the net.

Southampton 0-1 Chelsea

20:13 , Michael Jones

26 mins: It’s a just reward from Chelsea’s intent. They weathered an early onslaught from Southampton and have since worked the ball expertly into little pockets of space in the home side’s final third.

How will Southampton respond?

GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Chelsea (23’, Sterling)⚽️

20:08 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Chelsea take the lead! Kai Havertz carries the ball down the left wing as Mason Mount makes a decent run off the ball into the box.

Havertz’s pass comes across to Mount who squares it to Raheem Sterling, now in the middle of the box. He takes his time, controls the ball and sits down the last defender before sliding it into the back of the net.

Cool and composed from Sterling who has his third goal in two games for Chelsea.

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea

20:07 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Close! That’s lovely play from Chelsea. Marc Cucurella’s cross from the left side is overhit but Cesar Azpilicueta keeps the battack alive. He sends it inside to Ruben Loftus-Cheek who finds Raheem Sterling on the edge of the box.

Sterling gives the ball back and spins the defender to get into the box. Loftus-Cheek threads the defensive line to give it back to Sterling who whips a cross to the near post and wins a corner when Mohammed Salisu nips in front of Mason Mount and turns the ball behind.

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea

20:02 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Havertz has the ball on the left wing and flicks it nicely into the box to match Mount’s run. Mount plays it back to Hakim Ziyech but the midfielder’s attempts is closed down and the attack peters out.

After a dominant 10 minutes from Southampton, Chelsea are taking control of the match.

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea

20:00 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Save! Jorginho sends the ball up the middle of the pitch and picks out Mason Mount who then guides the ball up to Raheem Sterling.

Sterling’s first touch is quality as he knocks the ball inside of Mohammed Salisu before scuffing a shot from inside the box and sending it straight into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Good move, poor finish.

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea

19:57 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Close! Raheem Sterling is given the ball with his back to goal and lays it off to Hakim Ziyech who’s making a diagonal run inside from the right.

Ziyech rolls the ball into the right side of the box where Sterling spins away from his marker and runs into space. He gets to the ball and lifts into the middle but Gavin Bazunu comes off his line and plucks the ball out of the air just as it was about to fial to Kai Havertz.

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea

19:55 , Michael Jones

10 mins: James Ward-Prowse whips a corner into the box for Southampton and targets the small gap at the near-post. It’s won in the air by a Chelsea head, Thiago Silva’s I think, and the visitors work the ball clear.

This has been a good start from the Saints. They’ve maintained possession and are asking some questions of Chelsea.

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea

19:52 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Kyle Walker-Peters has his first run down the wing and breezes past a half-hearted attempt to stop him from Kai Havertz.

The Southampton right-back carries the ball to the byline and cuts it back into the box aiming for James Ward-Prowse only for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to be covering for the Blues.

He intercepts the ball and works it clear.

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea

19:49 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Che Adams receives the ball and leans into Thiago Silva to hold him at bay as the experienced defender closes him down. Adams manages to squeeze the ball across to Mohamed Elyounoussi who fizzes off a shot from the front edge of the box and forces Edouard Mendy into a low save to his right.

Southampton 0-0 Chelsea

19:48 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chelsea break after a finely threaded pass down the left side to Kai Havertz. He tries to take on Armel Bella-Kotchap but the young defender bundles him off the ball and gets it to safety for Southampton.

Bella-Kotchap was one of the Saints’ better players against Man Utd on Saturday and he’ll want to replicate that form tonight.

Kick off: Southampton 0-0 Chelsea

19:46 , Michael Jones

Chelsea get the match underway with Raheem Sterling sending the ball back to Thiago Silva. He punts it over to the left side of the pitch but the dropping ball is recovered by the Saints who confidently clear their lines and win a throw in in Chelsea’s final third.

Southampton vs Chelsea

19:40 , Michael Jones

The scene is set at St Mary’s as the players emerge from the tunnel. Thomas Tuchel will feel his team should win this one tonight but Southampton are tricky customers when they play well and with home advantage they could cause a few issues.

Kick off is next...

Sterling’s saintly record

19:38 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals against Southampton (scoring seven and assisting four) - only versus West Ham (14 goal involvements) does he have a better record.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Southampton vs Chelsea

19:34 , Michael Jones

Southampton have lost 11 league matches since the start of March, more than any other side in the English top flight.

(EPA)
(EPA)

Hudson-Odoi happy with Leverkusen move

19:30 , Michael Jones

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi completed a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen earlier today and described the combination of challenging himself overseas and playing Champions League football as “really exciting”.

“That combination is really attractive and I’m keen to get to know the club, the fans and the Bundesliga.”

The deal also includes an option to recall Hudson-Odoi in January if Chelsea want to do so.

Chelsea consider late bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

19:25 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, as they seek to sharpen their attack in the final days of the window.

Thomas Tuchel wants a focal point for his forward line but, with No.9s still at a premium, he is open to what would represent an expensive move for the Ivorian international.

Palace have so far been hugely resistant to any attempt for Zaha, and have previously set a price of over £80m, but their hand is now weakened by the fact he only has a year left on his contract.

Chelsea consider late bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

Mount vs Saints

19:20 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount has been involved in five goals in four Premier League starts against Southampton, scoring four and assisting one.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Worrying signs for Saints

19:15 , Michael Jones

Southampton have lost six of their last eight home league matches with just one win and one draw in that run.

The Saints also have a 21% win rate in Premier League games on Tuesdays which is lower than than on any other day of the week.

On the edge

19:10 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are in danger of losing consecutive away fixtures in the top flight for the first time since December 2020, and for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling praises Chelsea’s passion and commitment in win over Leicester

19:05 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling hailed 10-man Chelsea’s “passion and commitment” after scoring both goals in their 2-1 Premier League win against Leicester.

Sterling’s first goals for Chelsea fc following his £50million summer switch from Manchester City came in the second half after Conor Gallagher’s 28th-minute dismissal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side bounced back from last week’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds with their second win of the season and moved up to sixth in the table.

Raheem Sterling praises Chelsea’s passion and commitment in win over Leicester

Home struggles for Southampton

19:00 , Michael Jones

Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League matches, shipping 38 goals in that time. They have also won just three of their last 20 top-flight fixtures in midweek with seven draws and 10 defeats.

Chelsea seeing red?

18:55 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have had a player sent off in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2014, when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

They have never had a player dismissed in three matches in a row in the competition.

Southampton vs Chelsea team changes

18:50 , Michael Jones

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes a couple of changes to the Southampton team that lined-up against Manchester United last weekend. Mous Djenepo is replaced in the back line with Romain Perraud whilst Joe Aribo is swapped out for Ibrahima Diallo.

Thomas Tuchel makes three changes to the Chelsea team. Kalidu Koulibaly replaces Trevoh Chalobah in defence with Cesar Azpilicueta also in the team in place of Reece James who sits out the game.

Hakim Ziyech also comes in for the suspended Conor Gallagher.

Southampton vs Chelsea line-ups

18:46 , Michael Jones

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Diallo, Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong, Adams

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth just four games into Premier League season

18:40 , Michael Jones

Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the new Premier League season and following the club’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Parker guided Bournemouth to automatic promotion from the Championship last season but becomes the earliest managerial exit in the Premier League since 2004.

After opening the new top-flight season with a home win over Aston Villa, Parker’s side were beaten heavily by Manchester City and Arsenal and were left 17th in the table following the club’s humiliation at Anfield.

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth just four games into Premier League season

Ralph Hasenhuttl confident Che Adams fits Southampton’s attacking model

18:35 , Michael Jones

Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Che Adams will bring the attacking power Southampton need when they face Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Adams started in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United after the Scotland international’s brace from off the bench made the difference in their 2-1 win over Leicester.

Adams had plenty of chances in the closely-fought United contest, but his boss was not hugely concerned by his striker’s inability to find the finishing touch.

Ralph Hasenhuttl confident Che Adams fits Southampton’s attacking model

Tuchel on Hasenhuttl

18:30 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel spoke about facing Ralph Hasenhuttl again and what it is like to go head-to-head with someone he’s known for a long time.

Tuchel and Hasenhuttl’s ‘rivalry’ - if it can be called that - goes back to their days in the Bundesliga when the Chelsea boss was in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Hasenhuttl coached RB Leipzig.

“I have a lot of respect for Ralph, we have played against each other many times.” said Tuchel, “He’s a very nice person, a very good coach. His fingerprints are all over this team at Southampton every year.

“Before the match he will be very friendly, but during the match he will not only be friendly with us, make no mistake, he is a competitor like we are, we will fight it out but always with fair play, and it’s better to be on the sideline than in the stands.”

Southampton vs Chelsea

18:24 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have scored 44 goals away at Southampton and only during their trips to Tottenham (51) have they netted more times against a single opponent on the road.

Thomas Tuchel still wants more Chelsea signings before transfer window closes

18:18 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea still need more arrivals heading into the final few days of the transfer window.

Wesley Fofana is expected to complete a minimum £70million transfer from Leicester to Chelsea, with the Frenchman having sat out the Blues’ 2-1 win over the Foxes on Saturday.

Chelsea are still pushing hard to complete a deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona, while also pressing for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

Thomas Tuchel still wants more Chelsea signings before transfer window closes

Southampton vs Chelsea

18:12 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League away games against Southampton - the longest scoring streak one team has had against another away from home in the history of the competition.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s only win in seven meetings with Thomas Tuchel was a 1-0 victory for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in September 2016.

Saints have £21m bid rejected for United target Cody Gakpo

18:07 , Michael Jones

Southampton have made a move to sign Manchester United target Cody Gakpo.

The Saints have seen their £21m bid for the PSV winger rejected.

United were linked with Gakpo in recent weeks, but it seems as if interest has cooled amid an agreement with Ajax over star winger Antony.

Hasenhuttl taking positives from defeat to Man Utd

18:01 , Michael Jones

Southampton manager, Ralph Hasnehuttl, is taking positives away from his team’s defeat to Manchester United at the weekend where at times they were the better, more aggressive, and dominant side.

“We need to have the same effort, same performance and then hopefully a different result.” he said, “[Chelsea] are a great team, we all know what quality they have.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Southampton vs Chelsea early team news

17:52 , Michael Jones

Long-term absentee Valentino Livramento, who continues his recovery from knee surgery, is the only player unavailable for Southampton with Ralph Hasenhuttl expected to name a similar starting XI to the one that faced Manchester United on Saturday.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is suspended following his sending off against Leicester but centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly returns after completing a one-game ban.

N’Golo Kante is still out with a hamstring injury and Mateo Kovacic is not yet fit enough to start but could feature as a substitute later in the game.

Tuchel prepared for ‘intense’ Southampton

17:46 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, is back in the dugout tonight after missing games due to his altercations with Antonio Conte during the clash with Tottenham.

The Blues boss says he watched Southampton’s match against Manchester United and is expecting a tough encounter, full of intensity this evening.

“I had the chance to watch the game live because they played before us and our meetings were done,” said Tuchel.

“I saw a very strong Southampton side. They had a huge turnaround in Leicester to win the game. You could see they gained a lot of confidence from that in the Manchester United game.

“They conceded, but they had a lot of touches in the box, a lot of shots, they were very mobile up front.

“What you can always expect in Southampton is a physical game, a running game, a high intensity game. We need to recover good and be well prepared to have a chance to repeat what we did last season.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi leaves Chelsea to spend season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen

17:37 , Michael Jones

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the season on loan at German side Bayer Leverkusen, it has been confirmed.

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute in each of Chelsea’s last three Premier League fixtures and was not set to feature in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season.

Chelsea retain the option to recall their academy graduate in January but the Stamford Bridge club are hopeful of completing moves for forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Hudson-Odoi was close to joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund last summer while Bayern Munich also tried to sign the England international earlier in his career.

Despite staying in England and making 21 starts for Chelsea last season, the winger has often struggled for consistent game time following his debut for the club in 2018.

Callum Hudson-Odoi leaves Chelsea to spend season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen

17:26 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Chelsea’s trip to Southampton in the Premier League. Kick off for this top-flight encounter is at 7:45pm tonight as the league attempts to fit in as many fixtures as possible before the winter break for the World Cup this November-December.

The Saints have taken four points from their opening four fixtures but they lost 1-0 to Manchester United at the weekend despite an encouraging and attacking performance. Che Adams is in hot goal scoring form with four goals in three games for Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl will need him to be at his best if they hope to get anything off Chelsea.

The Blues are there for the taking too. They have yet to settle into any sort of rhythm this year as new signings try to bed themselves in and Thomas Tuchel plays with tactical alterations. Raheem Sterling earned his first goals since moving to Stamford Bridge by bagging a brace against Leicester but Conor Gallagher continues to struggle. Gallagher was sent off against the Foxes and sparked an increase in transfer rumours about another possible loan move for the midfielder.

This evening’s fixture should be quite entertaining. Ralph Hasenuttl has a young, brave team with a few flaws and an attacking mindset but Chelsea will be confident of pulling out a win. Let’s see which way this one goes.

