Southampton 0-1 Chelsea FC LIVE! Sterling goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Southampton vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Chelsea look to follow up their hard-fought win over Leicester as they travel to face Southampton in the Premier League tonight. The Blues played more than an hour with ten men against the Foxes, after Conor Gallagher’s early red card, but Raheem Sterling’s brace helped them to a much-needed three points.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his side can finish the match with a full quota at the very least, after they were also left a man down against Leeds at Elland Road. After what has been a somewhat stumbling start to the season, Chelsea cannot afford to keep making life even more difficult for themselves.

They face a Southampton side who would have taken plenty of confidence from their display against Manchester United last time out, even though they were left empty-handed. The Saints caused the visitors plenty of problems and will be looking to produce a similar display against Chelsea. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Southampton vs Chelsea latest news

GOAL! Sterling puts Chelsea in front

How to watch: BT Sport 2

Southampton team news: Adams leads line

Chelsea team news: James not in squad, Ziyech starts

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Chelsea

Southampton FC 1 - 1 Chelsea FC

GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Chelsea | Romeo Lavia 28’

20:14 , Matt Verri

SOUTHAMPTON ARE LEVEL!

That didn’t take long. Corner swung into the Chelsea box, cleared out to Lavia on the edge of the box and he bends it into the corner.

Lovely finish. Mendy got a hand on it but can’t keep it out.

20:12 , Matt Verri

26 mins: That might open this game up a bit more.

Early signs are good. Southampton have a couple of shots blocked, before Chelsea quickly break and Havertz goes close.

GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Chelsea | Raheem Sterling 23'

20:09 , Matt Verri

CHELSEA TAKE THE LEAD!

It comes a minute after he should have scored, but took too long to shoot. Doesn’t matter now though!

Mount involved, makes a driving run into the box, squares it to Sterling. Ball bobbles around, Sterling takes his time before eventually putting it into the bottom corner.

Story continues

20:07 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Lovely one-two and Sterling has all sorts of space on the right.

Low cross into the near post, Mount can’t quite get across Salisu though and it rolls behind. Corner Chelsea.

Mount has two goes at putting the ball into the box, both lacking in much quality. A lot like this game so far.

20:05 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Salisu will go again, not particularly impressive either and Havertz heads away.

Comes back to Salisu who swings a cross in, straight at Mendy. Long-throws and crossing both need work for the centre-back.

20:04 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Azpilicueta tried a long throw earlier which was sorely lacking in the ‘long’ part. Salisu is now going to do his best.

It’s a bit better, Adams flicks it on and it’s then a complete mess in the box. Everybody swinging at thin air.

Eventually it’s cleared and Sterling earns a free-kick for the visitors.

20:02 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Chelsea taking control now, Southampton being pulled apart.

Lovely backheel from Havertz puts Mount into space, he cuts it back into the box where Ziyech is free but he too scuffs his effort.

The terrible pitch is not helping things.

19:59 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Really good chance for Chelsea, the best of the match by a distance.

Jorginho plays the ball through the lines into Mount, he slides a great pass into Sterling’s path and he cuts onto his left foot into the box.

Scuffed effort though, straight at the goalkeeper. Should have done better.

19:56 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Chelsea’s first real attack of the match, as Sterling holds the ball up and sets Ziyech away.

Back to Sterling who clips a decent cross into the box, Bazunu can come off his line to claim comfortably though.

19:55 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Another brilliant ball in, but it’s another great header from Silva. His side really need that.

Southampton with most of the early pressure but no moments of real concern for the Blues yet.

19:54 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Armstrong picks the ball up and is allowed to drive at the Chelsea defence, his low cross into the box is then blocked behind for a Southampton corner.

Ward-Prowse puts it right on top of Mendy, Silva does well to head it out. Another corner coming up.

19:50 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Really poor from Havertz, Walker-Peters just strolls past him out on the right wing.

Gets to the byline, cuts it back towards Elyounoussi but Loftus-Cheek is there to clear the danger for Chelsea.

19:49 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Chelsea sit back and let Adams bring down a long ball forward.

He does just that, before laying it off for Elyounoussi who goes for goal from distance. Comfortable save for Mendy.

Bright opening minutes from the Saints though, better side so far.

19:47 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Confident enough start from Southampton, as Salisu brings a swift halt to any hopes of a Chelsea counter.

He then follows it up by floating a pass straight out of play. Chelsea lining up in a flat back four.

KICK-OFF!

19:45 , Matt Verri

Underway at St Mary’s. The pitch, to put it mildly, looks absolutely dreadful.

Here we go!

19:41 , Matt Verri

Players are in the tunnel, kick-off coming up in a few minutes.

If Southampton can produce the same kind of performance that they put in against Man United, we’re in for great match.

Warm-ups done!

19:36 , Matt Verri

Tuchel worried about squad depth

19:32 , Matt Verri

Thomas Tuchel admits he has had to name a number of young players on the bench sooner than he would have hoped.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Harvey Vale among the substitutes, with the Chelsea boss concerned at the number of players he has out.

“I love the players, I love to work with them, but still - if you see our upcoming schedule and you see our bench today, it’s a bit worrying,” Tuchel said.

“We already have a number of key players not available. A team needs every player available to push to the limit.”

Bella-Kotchap to impress again?

19:22 , Matt Verri

Bella-Kotchap was superb for Southampton against Manchester United on the weekend.

Rashford struggled to have any success against the centre-back, and the Southampton man now has another big test.

Havertz and Sterling will intercharge throughout the match, Bella-Kotchap will probably have a fair amount of time marking nobody.

Tuchel returns

19:12 , Matt Verri

Tuchel back on the touchline tonight for the visitors.

He was in the stands for Chelsea’s win over Leicester, though he was allowed into the dressing room before the match and at half-time.

That was for his confrontation with Antonio Conte earlier in the season - Tuchel looking far more relaxed at St Mary’s.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Players are in the building

19:06 , Matt Verri

Fan of footballers getting photographed as they step off the coach?

You’re in luck.

James should return soon...

18:59 , Matt Verri

Reece James is ill (not COVID). #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 30, 2022

Milestone for Azpilicueta

18:53 , Matt Verri

Azpilicueta starts for Chelsea in the absence of James, while it looks like Mount plays in a deeper role alongside Jorginho. There’s also a rare opportunity from the off for Ziyech.

A couple of changes for Southampton from the side that lost to Man United. Perraud and Diallo come in for Djenepo and Aribo.

Azpi makes his 450th start for the club this evening! 👏#SouChe pic.twitter.com/L5Y6zY71jm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2022

Southampton team news

18:49 , Matt Verri

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, A Armstrong, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Bednarek, Aribo, Valery, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Walcott, Mara

Chelsea team news

18:46 , Matt Verri

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Chilwell, Ampadu, Chukwuemeka, Gilmour, Kovacic, Pulisic, Vale, Broja

Team news imminent

18:40 , Matt Verri

All the team news from St Mary’s coming up in five minutes.

We know Reece James won’t be involved tonight - everything else to be revealed very shortly!

Busy run

18:32 , Matt Verri

Chelsea play every few days from now until the World Cup, aside from an international break at the end of next month.

Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup...

It’s all happening!

(REUTERS)

Last time out...

18:25 , Matt Verri

Raheem Sterling scored his first two Premier League goals for Chelsea as they defied an early red card to Conor Gallagher to beat Leicester 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher was trusted again to start by Thomas Tuchel but he received two yellow cards inside half an hour as the Blues were reduced to then men for the second match in a row.

But Sterling struck twice after the break and although Harvey Barnes halved the deficit, Chelsea did just about enough to hold on and earn a much-needed three points.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Big period for Havertz

18:15 , Matt Verri

Kai Havertz is facing a make-or-break moment in his Chelsea career, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 23-year-old remains a firm fans’ favourite at Stamford Bridge, having scored the winners in the 2021 Champions League and 2022 Club World Cup finals, but his statistics make for pretty uncomfortable reading.

With no goals or assists in four starts this season, the Germany forward already finds himself under pressure.

Chelsea are targeting a move for Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to add firepower to their team, while Armando Broja, who had a successful loan spell at tonight’s opponents last season, is waiting in the wings.

Read the full story

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

18:06 , Matt Verri

The calm before 🏟 pic.twitter.com/eTaCS2Dqg1 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 30, 2022

Tuchel wants full focus

18:00 , Matt Verri

Thomas Tuchel wants ‘no excuses or distractions’ once the transfer window closes for his wantaway Chelsea stars, with several of his squad aiming to leave the club ahead of deadline day on Thursday.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are among the players who have had transfer interest across the summer window, largely seeing them left out of Tuchel’s starting line ups.

However, with the window to close on Thursday night, Tuchel admits he is looking forward to having his players focus and give ‘100 percent commitment.’

“At the moment, I accept it’s like this,” Tuchel said. “But from September 1 there are no more excuses and no more distractions.”

Read the full story

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

In other Chelsea news...

17:53 , Matt Verri

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman has been given the go-ahead to go on loan to Reading for another season. @standardsport #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 30, 2022

Prediction

17:45 , Matt Verri

Southampton looked threatening against Manchester United and will feel they can cause Chelsea’s backline real problems.

But the Saints are not particularly solid themselves and the Blues are well capable of taking charge of this one. There were signs against Leicester that Raheem Sterling is really starting to settle into his new surroundings and Thomas Tuchel will be keen to see more of that tonight.

Chelsea to win 3-1.

Chelsea team news

17:36 , Matt Verri

Reece James will not be involved tonight, as he misses out with what is believed to be illness.

Harvey Vale and Billy Gilmour are replacements for him and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan, in the squad.

Kalidou Koulibaly returns from suspension, but Conor Gallagher misses out after his red card against Leicester.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Gilmour, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Southampton team news

17:32 , Matt Verri

Southampton have no new injury concerns heading into the game, with former Chelsea player Tino Livramento the only absentee.

Che Adams has been in impressive form recently and is expected to start again.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea

17:24 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates right here, with Nizaar Kinsella providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good evening!

17:15 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Southampton vs Chelsea!

It was a battling win for the Blues last time out, playing more than hour with ten men as they edged past Leicester. Can they pick up another three points tonight?

We’ll have all the build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm BST from St Mary’s.