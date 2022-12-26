Southampton vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Southampton face Brighton in the Premier League today.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi recalled World Cup quartet Robert Sanchez, Pervis Estupinan, Leandro Trossard and Kaoru Mitoma as part of five changes for the visit to Southampton.

Defender Joel Veltman also came into the starting XI which began Wednesday’s Carabao Cup upset at the hands of League One Charlton.

Southampton boss Nathan Jones made three changes for his first home match in Premier League management, bringing in Ibrahima Diallo, Moussa Djenepo and Samuel Edozie.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League updates

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Edozie, Djenepo, Adams.

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Trossard.

Southampton FC - Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.