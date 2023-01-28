Southampton vs Blackpool LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Southampton's Samuel Edozie and Blackpool's CJ Hamilton battle for the ball (PA)

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

Southampton FC 1 - 0 Blackpool FC

15:50

Up at the break 😇 pic.twitter.com/RWwUgng4Je — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 28, 2023

15:50

First Half ends, Southampton 1, Blackpool 0.

15:49

HT I Southampton 1 Blackpool 0



🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/0spJ6dd2pj — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 28, 2023

15:48

15:48

Foul by Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton).

15:50

Attempt missed. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Connolly with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

15:47

Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Southampton).

15:45

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Armel Bella-Kotchap.

15:42

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Charlie Patino.

15:42

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Charlie Goode.

15:42

Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roméo Lavia.

15:40

Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).

15:38

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tom Trybull.

15:39

Attempt blocked. Lyanco (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15:34

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Edozie.

15:32

31' - Impressive play from Andy Lyons, who does well to get past several Southampton men and shoots on goal, but the effort is saved by Willy Caballero.



🍊 #UTMP | 1-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 28, 2023

15:32

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Charlie Goode.

15:32

Attempt saved. Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

15:31

No Prowsey, no problem 😏 pic.twitter.com/GxGMgEsuzI — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 28, 2023

15:31

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Willy Caballero.

15:29

Foul by Charlie Patino (Blackpool).

15:29

Roméo Lavia (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:27

Foul by Mislav Orsic (Southampton).

15:27

24' - Great play from Pool, who find themselves in on goal. Jerry Yates curls an effort into the top corner, but the goalkeeper makes an impressive save to tip it behind for a corner.



🍊 #UTMP | 1-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 28, 2023

15:27

21: What a goal 🔥



A superb effort from the free-kick as @Romain_Perraud fires #SaintsFC ahead 🙌 [1-0] pic.twitter.com/EjenmEVXck — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 28, 2023

15:27

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Willy Caballero.

15:27

Attempt saved. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ian Poveda-Ocampo.

15:26

Attempt missed. Ian Poveda-Ocampo (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

15:24

22' - Goal for Southampton. Romain Perraud strikes the free-kick, which finds it's way past the wall into the net.



🍊 #UTMP | 1-0 https://t.co/dN4f21SHR7 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 28, 2023

15:24

15:24

Goal! Southampton 1, Blackpool 0. Romain Perraud (Southampton) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

15:23

21' - Yellow card for CJ Hamilton after a coming together with Samuel Edozie. Free-kick for Southampton now on the edge of the area.



🍊 #UTMP | 0-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 28, 2023

15:24

CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15:22

Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:18

Attempt saved. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mislav Orsic.

15:16

Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:17

Attempt blocked. Charlie Patino (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by CJ Hamilton.

15:14

12' - Yellow card for Sekou Mara, who clatters into Chris Maxwell as he clears the ball away.



🍊 #UTMP | 0-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 28, 2023

15:12

Sékou Mara (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15:12

Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).

15:13

Chris Maxwell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:12

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15:10

Delay in match because of an injury Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton).

15:08

7' - An effort from distance from Romain Perraud goes wide of Chris Maxwell's goal.



🍊 #UTMP | 0-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 28, 2023

15:09

Attempt missed. Romain Perraud (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

15:07

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Callum Connolly.

15:06

4' - CJ Hamilton does well up against Sam Edozie to knock out a ball for a corner kick for the hosts, which eventually comes to nothing.



🍊 #UTMP | 0-0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 28, 2023

15:06

Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ainsley Maitland-Niles following a corner.

15:05

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by CJ Hamilton.

15:03

Offside, Blackpool. Charlie Goode tries a through ball, but Jerry Yates is caught offside.

15:02

First Half begins.

15:02

1: Up and running in the #EmiratesFACup 🏆



Come on you Saints! — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 28, 2023

15:02

14:39

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:30

14:00

14:30

Locked in 🔐



Your #SaintsFC side to face Blackpool in the #EmiratesFACup: pic.twitter.com/pX8bkepBpO — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 28, 2023

14:30

14:30

🔵 The team news from St Mary's is coming in five...



🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/61S8k5Q0Eb — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 28, 2023

14:30

14:30

14:30