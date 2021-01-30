Is Southampton vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Southampton and Aston Villa are two sides who have been widely praised for good improvement this season and have at different times threatened to break into the European spots, but both have run into a difficult patch of form.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team have struggled to score goals on a consistent basis of late, scoring just twice in the last six and winning only one in seven in the league. They have dropped to 11th in the table as a result, after defeat to Arsenal in the last match.
Aston Villa were in action more recently but also lost, going down 3-2 to Burnley having been in front twice - that’s a third defeat in four league games for Villa, who are 10th, level on points with Saints but having played a game fewer and with a vastly superior goal difference.
Dean Smith’s outfit recently completed a big signing with the addition of Morgan Sanson, but he’s unlikely to be an immediate starter as Villa seek to regain form and push on for a European place.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the game?
The match kick off at 8pm on Saturday, 30 January 2021 at St. Mary’s Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Saints are without a host of potentinal starters, including centre-back Jannick Vestergaard, winger Moussa Djenepo, midfielder Will Smallbone and right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. Oriol Romeu is a possible absentee again in midfield too.
Villa are without Kortney Hause, but he wouldn’t have started anyway. New signing Morgan Sanson will be in the squad, but probably not in the starting XI.
Predicted line-ups
SOT: McCarthy; Valery, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Walcott; Adams, Ings
AST: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish; Watkins
Odds
Southampton - 39/19
Draw - 27/10
Aston Villa - 19/13
Prediction
Either team could feasibly edge it if they play at their best, but Villa’s greater attacking threat in recent games might prove pivotal. Saints 1-2 Villa.
