Southampton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Southampton welcome Aston Villa in a game between two teams keen to play entertaining football and eager to bounce back from defeats midweek.
Saints were upset by Arsenal at St Mary’s, while Dean Smith’s side outplayed Burnley for large spells but suffered a shock loss at Turf Moor as Sean Dyche’s side rallied.
It’s one win in five for Smith’s side, who will need to find solutions to translating encouraging attacking spells into points, though the Villa boss is not overly concerned yet by his side’s slide, with a win tonight able to take them from 10th into eighth, unless Arsenal emerge victorious against Manchester United in the 17:30 kick-off.
"We're closer to the top four than the bottom four. We've added quality and started the season well. We're still disappointed with results that have gone against us," said the Villa boss. "We stayed up last season with the run that we had, then we've added quality and I think we've started the season well. We're disappointed with some of the games we've been beaten in. We've had some referee's decisions that have gone against us - Manchester City, Manchester United, West Ham and Brighton to name four of them. We haven't had an awful lot go with us in that department but we're comfortable with how we're playing and how we've attacked a lot of the games. It's been rare that I've walked away from a game and thought 'we haven't competed today'."
Follow live goal and score updates from St Mary’s, including analysis and reaction in the evening kick-off in the Premier League - plus the end of the game at the Emirates:
