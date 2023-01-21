Southampton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Southampton made one change for the game against Aston Villa with Adam Armstrong included in the starting XI in place of Mohamed Elyounoussi. New signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz were among the substitutes.

Unai Emery made one alteration from the Villa team which beat Leeds last time out. Alex Moreno was handed a first start, with Lucas Digne unavailable through injury.

Southampton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

Southampton: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Lavia, Diallo, Adam Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Edozie, Adam

Aston Villa: Martinez, Ashley Young, Konsa, Mings, Alex Moreno, Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins

