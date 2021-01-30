Southampton vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Southampton's players celebrate (AFP via Getty Images)

Southampton face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening, with both clubs hoping to show that they have much more to offer in the battle for European spots. A tight-fought top end of the table means that although these sides are 11th and 10th heading into the weekend, either one could be just a point off sixth place and a European spot.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have lost the last two, going down 3-1 to Arsenal in their most recent game, and they are now on a run of one win in seven in the league since before Christmas. Goalscoring has been an issue, with just one against Liverpool and one against the Gunners in the last six.

Villa have still have a game or two in hand over most of the teams above them, but their European aspirations took a significant hit in midweek when they were beaten by Burnley - a third defeat in four league games.

READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time

Saints’ home record and Villa’s away record this season are near-identical: five wins, a draw and four defeats apiece, but with Dean Smith’s side netting one more goal and conceding two fewer on the road than Saints have at St. Mary’s.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the game?

The match kick off at 8pm on Saturday, 30 January 2021 at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Saints are without a host of potentinal starters, including centre-back Jannick Vestergaard, winger Moussa Djenepo, midfielder Will Smallbone and right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. Oriol Romeu is a possible absentee again in midfield too.

Story continues

Villa are without Kortney Hause, but he wouldn’t have started anyway. New signing Morgan Sanson will be in the squad, but probably not in the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups

SOT: McCarthy; Valery, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Walcott; Adams, Ings

AST: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish; Watkins

Odds

Southampton - 39/19

Draw - 27/10

Aston Villa - 19/13

Prediction

Either team could feasibly edge it if they play at their best, but Villa’s greater attacking threat in recent games might prove pivotal. Saints 1-2 Villa.

Read More

Southampton join race for Arsenal’s Maitland-Niles

Aston Villa complete £15.5m signing of Sanson from Marseillea

This weekend’s must-watch storylines in Serie A, LaLiga and Bundesliga