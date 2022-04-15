Southampton vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Jonathan Gorrie
·3 min read
Southampton vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results
Arsenal could be six points behind Tottenham in the race for fourth place by the time they face Southampton on Saturday.

Having lost two games on the spin and key players to injury, the pressure is on Mikel Arteta as the Gunners’ bid for that final Champions League qualification spot falters.

As much progress as his young side have made this season, being beaten to fourth spot by arch-rivals Spurs - who take on Brighton in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off - would be a hugely disappointing end to what was looking like a breakthrough campaign for the Arteta project.

Arsenal’s visit to Southampton - who were battered 6-0 by Chelsea last time out - comes before a nightmare run in which they play Thomas Tuchel’s side, Manchester United and West Ham, making three points on the south coast hugely important.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Southampton vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday April 16, 2022.

St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host the contest.

Where to watch Southampton vs Arsenal

TV channel: With the game taking place during the 3pm blackout across English football, it will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm BST on BBC One this Saturday.

Live blog: You can still follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Simon Collings at St Mary’s.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Southampton vs Arsenal team news

It will be fascinating to see how Arteta tackles his left-back problem. In the loss at home to Brighton, Granit Xhaka was deployed out of position in place of Nuno Tavares after his poor performance away at Crystal Palace.

Arteta has hinted that Xhaka will continue in the role this weekend, while Alexandre Lacazette should be available after missing a few training sessions for private reasons.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will surely look to change things up in midfield too, particularly with the double pivot of Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga being dominated all too often.

Certainly, there’s a lot of questions to answer for Arteta, who has a fairly small squad already and will likely be without both Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey for the rest of the season. Takehiro Tomiyasu should return to full training after this weekend.

For Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl will surely make changes after the miserable home loss to Chelsea. Indeed, his team have reacted well to similar results in the past and star striker Armando Broja is once again available after being ineligible to face his parent club.

Alex McCarthy, Shane Long and Lyanco all face late fitness tests.

Southampton vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal might be catching Southampton at the wrong time. While the Saints looked on the beach already prior to the Chelsea game, the manner of that result should prompt some sort of a reaction from a team who, while capable of losing by such big margins, do boast quality on their day.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Southampton wins: 53

Draws: 28

Arsenal wins: 22

