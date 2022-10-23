Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (R) gives instructions to Bukayo Saka (L) during the match -Southampton vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - David Klein/Reuters

12:46 PM

Mikel Arteta hails Saka’s mentality

By Martin Bedford

Jurgen Klopp once hailed his Liverpool side as “mentality monsters” and now it seems Arsenal have their own version in Bukayo Saka after manager Mikel Arteta praised the improvement in his player’s mindset.

Saka, 21, endured a difficult time after having his penalty saved as England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in a shoot-out. Since then the product of Arsenal’s hailed Hale End academy has recovered in a manner many would never have predicted, ending last season as the club’s top goalscorer.

This season he has developed into one of the key components of an Arsenal team who top the Premier League – one point clear of Manchester City, Erling Haaland and all – having won nine of their 10 games. Saka has started all of those matches, providing four goals and four assists.

Asked how Saka had become more ruthless, Arteta pointed to his temple: “Here,” he said. “Robustness is in your mind. The gym is very important but what happens in your brain is more important.

“How much you want it, how tough you want to be with yourself, how pushy you want to be with yourself and what you do to get to that level.”

Arteta was forced to defend his decision to play Saka in Thursday night’s Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven and again explained that he was not putting his player at risk by asking him to play every three days.

“We have so much data right now and we know what the players have done, what they can do, how they respond when they play every three days, when you play three, four, five consecutive matches, where the risk can be,” he said. “But still nobody has a crystal clear ball.

Obviously we want to protect our players as well, which means they need to have the robustness to play those matches when it is necessary, because it’s going to be necessary and after the World Cup it’s going to be absolutely crazy the amount of games we’re going to have.”

Arteta also revealed he had spoken to several national managers ahead of the World Cup.

“It is great for both managers to have an update on where the players are not only physically but mentally, issues that they have had, things that we insist from them and what helps a player, what brings them down,” he said.

Meanwhile, defender Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new, long-term deal at Arsenal.

