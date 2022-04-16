Southampton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Southampton vs Arsenal LIVE!

Mikel Arteta takes his side to the south coast today in what is another must-win game for the Gunners.

There is no Alexandre Lacazette for the Gunners, meaning Eddie Nketiah gets a rare chance to start. Nuno Tavares is also in the side, with Grant Xhaka back in midfield.

Defeats to Crystal Palace and Brighton have relinguished Arsenal’s advantage in the race for fourth place, allowing Tottenham pole position for a Champions League qualification place as they host Brighton in the early kick-off.

Arteta cannot afford to lose three games in a row and faces a tricky trip to St Mary’s as he looks to reverse his team’s slump.

A comfortable 3-0 victory over Southampton early in the season, plus a win on their last visit to the Saints, should provide confidence for the Gunners.

But the pressure of the run-in means Arteta will find out a lot about his Arsenal players as the margin for error continues to ebb away.

With kick-off at 3pm, keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, as Simon Collings provides expert analysis from the ground...

Everything you need to know ahead of the game

Kick-off: 3pm BST | St Mary’s Stadium

Can I watch live on TV In the UK?

Southampton lineup

Arsenal lineup

Evening Standard score prediction

Southampton FC - Arsenal FC

Simon Collings at St Mary’s

14:23 , Matt Verri

"For this Arsenal team to have some balance, they really need to have Nuno in the side."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts from St Mary's ahead of a big match for the Gunners.



LIVE: https://t.co/CKG49Ghb4Y#SOUARS | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/5j4FfQGZuA — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 16, 2022

Lacazette absence explained...

Story continues

14:13 , Matt Verri

The Gunners face Chelsea and Manchester United in the next week - could well be without the Frenchman.

🚨 Alex Lacazette misses out on today's matchday squad after testing positive for Covid.



Wishing you all the best, @LacazetteAlex ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2022

14:08 , Matt Verri

No Lacazette for Arsenal then - Nketiah starts in his place in a rare opportunity for the 22-year-old.

Arteta opts to start Tavares at left-back, which allows Xhaka to return to midfield. Smith Rowe is dropped to the bench.

Four changes from Southampton to the side that were heavily beaten by Southampton. Broja returns as expected, having been ineligible in that match.

Southampton team

14:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Forster, Bednarek, Perraud, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Valery, Armstrong, Broja

Subs: Caballero, Salisu, Redmond, Armstrong, Tella, Long, Stephens, Livramento, Adams

Arsenal team

14:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Lokonga, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Holding, Ogungbo, Swanson, Elneny, Azeez, Smith Rowe, Hutchinson, Pepe

Home side looking for a response

13:54 , Matt Verri

Southampton come into this one off the back of a heavy 6-0 defeat to Chelsea last time out.

Safe to say they’ll be looking for a much-improved display.

Arteta in the building...

13:48 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in just over ten minutes.

Problems to solve at both ends of the pitch for Arteta - we’ll soon find out what his solutions are!

👔 The boss is here!



Ready to fight for three points 💪 #SOUARS pic.twitter.com/ZRJd4MOx28 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2022

13:42 , Matt Verri

So, so important that Arsenal get back to winning ways.

There was a lot of positivity around the club before the international break, but defeats to Crystal Palace and Brighton since then have really dampened the mood.

Trip to Stamford Bridge to come in midweek, then the Gunners welcome Man United to the Emirates before facing West Ham away from home.

Tough run coming up for Mikel Arteta’s side - got to get the three points this afternoon.

Interesting observation...

13:35 , Matt Verri

Arsenal arrived. Unless I missed him, couldn’t see Lacazette. pic.twitter.com/lCWjbeHq7x — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) April 16, 2022

13:29 , Matt Verri

Currently 0-0 in north London, between Tottenham and Brighton.

Both sides could have been reduced to ten-men in the opening 45 minutes - very little in the way of goalmouth action.

As it stands, that would be a boost for Arsenal in the race for Champions League footbal.

You can follow live coverage of that match right here!

Arteta: Partey news not positive

13:20 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has conceded it is increasingly unlikely that Thomas Partey will play again this season.

Partey limped off with a thigh injury in the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace earlier this month and Arsenal fear the midfielder will not return until the summer.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Southampton, Arteta provided a worrying update on Partey.

“The news that we got after having another assessment was not great,” said the Arsenal manager.

“It is not looking very positive [for] his availability this season, but we will have to wait and see. He is trying to get back as quick as possible, but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it.

“At the moment it is not ideal and we knew that towards the end of the season one of the key elements was going to be having the team available and the squad available as much as possible.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Stage is set

13:13 , Matt Verri

Prediction

13:04 , Matt Verri

Arsenal might be catching Southampton at the wrong time. While the Saints looked on the beach already prior to the Chelsea game, the manner of that result should prompt some sort of a reaction from a team who, while capable of losing by such big margins, do boast quality on their day.

1-1 draw.

Arsenal team news

12:56 , Matt Verri

It will be fascinating to see how Arteta tackles his left-back problem. In the loss at home to Brighton, Granit Xhaka was deployed out of position in place of Nuno Tavares after his poor performance away at Crystal Palace.

Arteta has hinted that Xhaka will continue in the role this weekend, while Alexandre Lacazette should be available after missing a few training sessions for private reasons.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will surely look to change things up in midfield too, particularly with the double pivot of Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga being dominated all too often.

Certainly, there’s a lot of questions to answer for Arteta, who has a fairly small squad already and will likely be without both Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey for the rest of the season. Takehiro Tomiyasu should return to full training after this weekend.

Predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Xhaka; Odegaard, Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli.

(Getty Images)

Southampton team news

12:48 , Matt Verri

Ralph Hasenhuttl will surely make changes after the miserable home loss to Chelsea. Indeed, his team have reacted well to similar results in the past and star striker Armando Broja is once again available after being ineligible to face his parent club.

Alex McCarthy, Shane Long and Lyanco all face late fitness tests.

(PA)

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal

12:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: With the game taking place during the 3pm blackout across English football, it will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm BST on BBC One this Saturday.

Live blog: You can still follow all of the action live right here with us, with Simon Collings at St Mary’s.

Good afternoon!

09:24 , Matt Verri

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Southampton versus Arsenal!

With Tottenham currently facing Brighton, the Gunners will soon know the updated picture of their fight for fourth place.

No matter what happens in north London, a victory is vital for their Champions League hopes and you can join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction via our live blog today. Kick-off comes at 3pm at St Mary’s.