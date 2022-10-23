Southampton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Simon Collings and George Flood
·10 min read
Southampton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Southampton vs Arsenal LIVE!

The Gunners pay a visit to St Mary’s this afternoon as they look to restore their four-point gap at the Premier League summit. Such a cushion was whittled back down to a solitary one courtesy of Manchester City’s win over Brighton yesterday, though Arsenal will be confident of notching a ninth straight win across all competitions here after edging past Leeds and PSV.

Mikel Arteta’s side are brimming with confidence amid genuine optimism over a sustained title challenge as they bid to claim top spot heading into the mid-season World Cup break, while Southampton did get their first victory in six games at Bournemouth in midweek but the pressure remains on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a tough start to the campaign that sees them hover only two points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal have already equalled their best-ever start to a season, though this has not always been a happy hunting ground and they lost at this venue back in April. Follow Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE below, with Simon Collings reporting from the stadium.

Southampton vs Arsenal latest news

  • Kick-off time: 2pm BST, St Mary’s

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Arsenal team news: Saka set to feature

  • Southampton team news: Walker-Peters suffers injury

  • Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Southampton FC - Arsenal FC

Lineups on the way

12:53 , George Flood

Just over five minutes now until we get word of the official team news from St Mary’s.

Stay tuned!

Gabriel signs new long-term Arsenal deal

12:47 , George Flood

Arsenal locked down Gabriel to a new contract before this afternoon’s trip to St Mary’s.

The Brazilian centre-back on Friday put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the Emirates than runs until the summer of 2027.

“Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us. He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us over the past two seasons,” said Arteta.

“Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure, he has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club and we’re so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Hasenhuttl pinpoints Gabriel Jesus threat

12:40 , George Flood

Hasenhuttl pinpointed the threat posed by Gabriel Jesus when asked what the key difference was between the current high-flying Arsenal team and the one seen off at St Mary’s back in April.

“They have also been in this game top in form, he said. “They had a lot of chances against us, we defended quite deep against them which doesn’t always work. This is not the plan for the weekend because they have improved their game. They are more used to playing against deep-defending teams.

“They have with Gabriel Jesus definitely a massive upgrade in their attack that made a big difference for them this season. The rest has not changed much apart from their left back. In the centre they are very strong. It’s a super developed team with a lot of individual quality. Mikel is in his third year and has learnt how to handle this group. He has made brave decisions in the past and has got rewarded for it. It’s not a coincidence that they are flying high.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Hasenhuttl: Bournemouth win crucial for Saints confidence

12:34 , George Flood

Southampton temporarily relieved some of the pressure on the perenially under-fire Ralph Hasenhuttl with a narrow win at Bournemouth in midweek, keeping their first clean sheet since they beat Arsenal 1-0 back in April - a run of 17 matches.

“It was an important result for us and an important win, no question. It lifts us over the line and after the last games we haven’t won, it was more successful. This is the positive thing,” Hasenhuttl said.

“Every game when you win crucial for your belief and self-confidence. For us to stay in this fantastic league, and for us in the last few years it’s been a fight every weekend for every point. We can never go into a weekend and think we are a favourite and we have to take three points. This is our situation in the Premier League since we are here and it’s a big achievement that we are consistently in this league for ten years and always having nothing to do with relegation. The last four years we haven’t been in relegation struggles.

“For us, in the moment, the first goal for us is always to get quickest to 40 points and therefore you have to get points from every team you play against, no matter how good they are or how high they are flying or how many they are unbeaten. We have to believe in ourselves and to be clear that we can, on a good day, cause any team a problem.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

12:23 , George Flood

A beautiful sunny Sunday for football down on the south coast....

Arteta: Zinchenko will be back ‘very soon'

12:18 , George Flood

Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear that Oleksandr Zinchenko is closing in on his return from a troublesome calf injury.

The Ukrainian started the season so well after his £32million summer switch from Manchester City, though has missed each of the last five matches across all competitions.

Arteta calmed fears this week that the issue was potentially long-term, with Zinchenko certainly set to return before the World Cup break if not today at St Mary’s.

“I think he’s close,” Arteta said of the 25-year-old on Friday.

“He’s getting better and better and he’s progressing really well.

“He had a set back on an injury that he got at the start of the season which is a shame, but knowing Alex he will be back very soon.”

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Arteta defends Saka decision after PSV scare

12:06 , George Flood

A defiant Arteta claimed he had no regrets over starting Saka against PSV, insisting that the world’s top players should be able to play every three days and be at their best.

"He got a kick, he was limping a little bit, but hopefully, he will be alright," the Spaniard said. "Look at the top players in the world. They play 70 matches, play every three days and make the difference and win the game.

"You want to be at the top, you have to be able to do that. And if we start to put something different in the mind of a young player, I think we are making a huge mistake ... I want them knocking on my door (saying), 'I want to play, I want to win the game'.

"There is no fitness coach in the world that is going to tell me that they cannot do it because I've seen it. The players that score 50 goals do not play 38 games in the season."

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arteta update on Saka and Martinelli fitness

11:58 , George Flood

Here is what Mikel Arteta had to say on the fitness of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at Friday’s pre-match press conference at London Colney.

Martinelli had a 15-minute cameo off the bench against PSV after struggling with both illness and injury, while the manager had to defend his decision to start Saka in the Europa League after a late knock.

“I think [Saka] is fine. He was struggling a bit at the end but hopefully he’ll be fine for Sunday,” Arteta said.

“[Martinelli] had a tough week. He wasn’t feeling great in the week. But in the day before the game he was already feeling better so that’s why we decided to play him a little bit.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Predicted Arsenal lineup

11:51 , George Flood

Here is how Standard Sport’s Simon Collings envisages Arsenal lining up on the south coast this afternoon.

It would be the same team that were fortunate to escape Elland Road with a slender win over struggling Leeds last weekend, with Takehiro Tomiyasu continuing ahead of Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Southampton vs Arsenal prediction

11:44 , George Flood

Southampton have come out on top in two of the last three matches between the sides at St Mary’s, but this looks to be a very different Arsenal team.

There is a danger that fatigue begins to hit for the Gunners, with a strong side named in their last two Europa League matches, but with confidence so high they should have enough firepower for struggling Southampton.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Early Southampton team news - Walker-Peters injury blow

11:43 , George Flood

Southampton have been rocked by the news that Kyle Walker-Peters will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a serious hamstring injury that rules him out of World Cup contention with England.

Armel Bella-Kotchap and Tino Livramento are also out to leave the Saints somewhat short in defence, while Arsenal loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club this afternoon.

Romeo Lavia is now back in training after his own hamstring issue, though today’s match is likely to come too soon for the former Manchester City midfielder.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Early Arsenal team news - Saka expected to play

11:39 , George Flood

Arsenal are expected to restore their big guns to the starting lineup this afternoon after making several changes for the Europa League win over PSV on Thursday.

William Saliba, captain Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli should all return along with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta expects Bukayo Saka to be fit after an injury scare, while there is an outside chance that Oleksandr Zinchenko could also be involved after calf trouble.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain long-term absentees, meanwhile.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Southampton vs Arsenal

11:35 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage starting at 1pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via a live stream on the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Southampton vs Arsenal LIVE coverage

11:31 , George Flood

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s continued LIVE coverage from another busy weekend of 2022/23 Premier League action as the mid-season World Cup break looms large.

We’ve got Tottenham vs Newcastle to come later on, but first we’re at St Mary’s to see if leaders Arsenal can extend their advantage at the top-flight summit back to four points as they take on lowly Southampton.

The confident Gunners are searching for what would be a ninth consectuvie win across all competitions, though they will have bad memories of their 1-0 defeat on this ground back in April as their top-four challenge derailed in ugly fashion.

Southampton will look to deal an early blow to Mikel Arteta’s title hopes after claiming their first victory in six at Bournemouth in midweek, though manager Ralph Hasenhuttl remains under pressure with the Saints hovering just two points above the relegation zone.

Today’s start time is 2pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest match build-up, team news, thoughts from both camps and live minute-by-minute updates after kick-off, with Simon Collings at St Mary’s for Standard Sport.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

