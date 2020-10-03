Southampton v West Brom: match preview

Ralph Hasenhüttl swapped Jack Stephens for Jan Vestergaard against struggling Burnley and it did the trick as Southampton recovered from conceding five with a clean sheet. West Brom, after scoring three against Chelsea, look to pose a bigger threat. However Slaven Bilic’s side are still winless. Will they bring confidence from the first half last week or still be riddled with anxiety after failing to take a huge scalp? Graham Searles

Sunday noon BT Sport 2

Venue St Mary’s Stadium

Last season n/a

Referee Chris Kavanagh

This season G2 Y10 R0 5 cards/game

Odds H 4-5 A 4-1 D 3-1

SOUTHAMPTON

Subs from Forster, Gunn, Valery, Vokins, Slattery, Smallbone, Tella, Boufal, Obafemi, Jankewitz, Ferry, Redmond, Stephens, Long

Doubtful Redmond (ankle)

Injured Salisu (match fitness, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y5 R0

Form LLW

Leading scorer Ings 3

WEST BROM

Subs from Bond, Button, Robson-Kanu, Phillips, Grosicki, Austin, Harper, Ivanovic, Edwards, Peltier, Kipré, Hegazi, Field, Krovinovic

Doubtful Grosicki (back), Hegazi (thigh), Ivanovic (match fitness) Robson-Kanu (knock)

Injured Zohore (calf, unknown)

Suspended Gibbs (second of three)

Discipline Y2 R1

Form LLL

Leading scorer Robinson 2