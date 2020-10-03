Southampton v West Brom: match preview

Ralph Hasenhüttl swapped Jack Stephens for Jan Vestergaard against struggling Burnley and it did the trick as Southampton recovered from conceding five with a clean sheet. West Brom, after scoring three against Chelsea, look to pose a bigger threat. However Slaven Bilic’s side are still winless. Will they bring confidence from the first half last week or still be riddled with anxiety after failing to take a huge scalp? Graham Searles
Sunday noon BT Sport 2
Venue St Mary’s Stadium
Last season n/a
Referee Chris Kavanagh
This season G2 Y10 R0 5 cards/game
Odds H 4-5 A 4-1 D 3-1
SOUTHAMPTON
Subs from Forster, Gunn, Valery, Vokins, Slattery, Smallbone, Tella, Boufal, Obafemi, Jankewitz, Ferry, Redmond, Stephens, Long
Doubtful Redmond (ankle)
Injured Salisu (match fitness, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y5 R0
Form LLW
Leading scorer Ings 3
WEST BROM
Subs from Bond, Button, Robson-Kanu, Phillips, Grosicki, Austin, Harper, Ivanovic, Edwards, Peltier, Kipré, Hegazi, Field, Krovinovic
Doubtful Grosicki (back), Hegazi (thigh), Ivanovic (match fitness) Robson-Kanu (knock)
Injured Zohore (calf, unknown)
Suspended Gibbs (second of three)
Discipline Y2 R1
Form LLL
Leading scorer Robinson 2