Southampton 2-1 Plymouth Argyle: Saints stay third after Plymouth victory

Southampton extended their unbeaten run to 17 games as they overcame a dogged Plymouth side 2-1 at St Mary's.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis glanced a header off the Argyle post as the hosts dominated the first half but failed to breach the visitors' defence.

The game turned in a 35-second period 10 minutes after the break as Plymouth's Bali Mumba wrongly had a headed goal disallowed for offside. Saints went straight up the other end and Carlos Alcaraz brilliantly curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner.

Che Adams finished well to double the lead soon after before Ryan Hardie's stoppage-time goal set up a nervous finish.

The win - which moves Saints to within two games of equalling the club record of 19 consecutive matches unbeaten - ensures they will go into 2024 in third place in the Championship, while the Pilgrims remain seven points above the drop zone.

It was a first defeat in three games for Argyle's director of football Neil Dewsnip, who has been in temporary charge since Steven Schumacher left his role as manager to become Stoke City head coach 10 days ago.

