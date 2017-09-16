Southampton top Crystal Palace to spoil Hodgson's debut

Southampton earned a narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.

A poor start to the Roy Hodgson era at Crystal Palace (0-0-5) saw Southampton do just enough to see off the drab Eagles, who remain scoreless in the league and at the bottom of the table.

The Saints (2-2-1) bossed the first half, barely allowing the hosts out of their own half. It only took six minutes for the deadlock to be broken, as some soft defending allowed Steven Davis to prod the ball home on the rebound following a deflected cross from Dusan Tadic.

Palace came out revitalised after the break, but for all their possession, Fraser Forster remained untested in goal throughout as attack after attack broke down due to poor communication in the final third.

Southampton held on comfortably for the three points, leaving Hodgson with much to think about in preparation for Palace's next outing.