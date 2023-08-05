Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and a night of new beginnings in the Championship

Russell Martin celebrates his first win as Southampton manager (Getty Images)

There are benefits to relegation. The fixture list can be stripped of glamour, the prize assets can attract covetous glances from predators and there is a lingering uncertainty if an exile will last as long as Sheffield Wednesday’s but Southampton’s supporters had grown accustomed to the sight of their side propping up the table. A chorus of “we are top of the league” felt premature when Wednesday equalised. When Che Adams tucked in an 87th-minute winner, however, it was true.

And if it was the product of a fixture list that meant they played first, it is not something they could boast since Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team reached the Premier League summit in November 2020. They can seem distant days now, though more recent than some of Wednesday’s achievements. The applause before kick-off for the late Trevor Francis was a reminder that he steered Wednesday to third place in the Premier League, a feat no one else may ever equal.

It is with an illustration of shifting statuses within the game. Southampton’s previous away win came at Chelsea, Wednesday’s previous home defeat to Burton. Each is in unfamiliar surroundings and, for Southampton, the cast list may change dramatically over the next month, too.

A winning start for Russell Martin, their fourth manager in nine months, came with the club in a state of flux. The price for failure is being counted. Tino Livramento was slated to start, but instead joined Newcastle. Romeo Lavia was on the bench; a prodigy valued at £50m made his last appearance against Liverpool and his next one could come for them. The club-record signing Kamaldeen Sulemana wants to leave this summer. The £18m striker Paul Onuachu needs to; he only even made the bench once in pre-season and the 6ft 8in forward was a conspicuous absentee.

There is, however, always James Ward-Prowse. This, presumably, was not where he envisaged his season would start but the captain’s attitude was impeccable. The subject of two bids from West Ham, the man whose league debut was Saints’ return to the top flight in 2012 and whose 343 league appearances had all come in the higher tier kicked off the Football League season and had one of the night’s most telling touches: it was his low cutback that the substitute Adams converted.

Ward-Prowse captained Southampton despite transfer speculation (Getty Images)

Adams is a former Sheffield United striker, which may have had a sadly typical feel for Wednesday. In a sense, the fixture list gave Southampton a glimpse of a potentially ominous future. Wednesday offer a salutary warning to those ejected from the Premier League. A top-flight club for 66 seasons, this is their 24th consecutive year in the Football League. They are more familiar with the third tier than the first of late. They have faced Accrington, Lincoln and Morecambe as peers in 2023, but not Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United in the league since 2000. But, amid the global fixation with the big six and the newer, stranger obsession with Wrexham, there are large, loyal fanbases across the Football League. There were 28,558 inside Hillsborough, a vast support given Wednesday’s decades in the doldrums.

A minute’s applause was held to remember Trevor Francis (Getty Images)

They can feel the forgotten big club – outside the Steel City, anyway – emerging from the shadows to sculpt the greatest play-off comeback of all. Hillsborough’s previous game had been the seminal, spectacular 5-1 win over Peterborough. Lee Gregory scored twice then – once at either end – and the former Stavely Miners Welfare striker had hauled Wednesday level with a sweetly-struck volley after a corner. That set-piece frailty may cost Southampton in other games; not here, though.

Victory may have been validation. If the same may have been said of Vincent Kompany 12 months ago, Martin’s reputation that has outstripped his achievements when appointed by a club with aspirations of promotion; his league finishes with MK Dons and Swansea are 13th, 15th and 10th but he has progressed from League One to a club that was in the top flight. There may have been more style than substance so far, even if Martinball sounds more like the assistant manager at B&Q than a passing philosophy. But Southampton made 477 first-half passes, a divisional record, and had 80 percent of possession; they turned it into victory.

Adams celebrates his late winner (Getty Images)

They had Samuel Edozie, who sparkled on the left wing; if an example of misguided recruitment last season, when only three of Southampton’s 16 signings succeeded and, indeed, only three of them started in Sheffield, the 20-year-old has the ability to prosper. They had Nathan Tella, a catalyst in Burnley’s promotion and, seemingly, the scorer of the season’s opening goal; his shot actually glanced off Adam Armstrong’s hip, making the forward the fortunate scorer; he is another with a scoring pedigree at this level, albeit usually in more deliberate fashion. But Tella, the talent Southampton owned all along, is part of the rebuild after the confused mess of last season, as the club who were role models a decade ago became an example of how not to do things.

That has been Wednesday’s lot for many a recent year. Having dispensed with Darren Moore, the dignified architect of promotion in a 96-point season, they introduced Xisco Munoz. One of the battalion of former Watford managers – indeed much the best of the last seven – had nevertheless won a mere four games in charge of Anorthosis Famagusta. His Wednesday team played an anti-pressing game, as though too old to close down. On a night of new beginnings, Martin’s promised more than Munoz’s.