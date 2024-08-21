Southampton set to sign former Arsenal transfer target Justin Bijlow from Feyenoord

According to De Telegraaf, Southampton are close to completing the signing of Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow. The Rotterdam club recently received offers from Arsenal and Atlético Madrid for their Dutch shot stopper, but both those clubs planned for Bijlow to be second choice. The Saints have set their sights on Bijlow and move appears to be close.

Justin Bijlow has featured 143 times for Feyenoord since breaking through their youth academy around seven years ago. The 26-year-old played a pivotal part in their 2022/23 title triumph which sparked the interest of several top sides. Now, Russel Martin’s Southampton seem to have won the race.

Talks are still ongoing between the two clubs but the permanent transfer is expected to be completed soon. Feyenoord don’t want to let their goalkeeper leave, but after spending his entire career at De Kuip, now seems like the right time for his departure. The Dutchman’s current contract is still valid until 2026 which means Southampton are having to meet Feyenoord’s demands to get his over the line.



GBeNeFN | Jonas Fielding