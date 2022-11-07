Southampton sack Ralph Hasenhüttl as manager with club in relegation zone

Photograph: Robin Jones/Getty Images

Ralph Hasenhüttl has been sacked as Southampton’s manager following a 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle on Sunday left the team in the Premier League relegation zone. The Austrian departs after just under four years in charge, his final nine matches having brought only one win.

That victory at Bournemouth last month was sandwiched by draws at home to West Ham and Arsenal and looked as if it could bring an upturn. But Southampton then lost to Crystal Palace and Newcastle, prompting the hierarchy to make a change.

Southampton are hopeful of having a new manager in place for Saturday’s game at Liverpool, with Luton’s Nathan Jones understood to be a leading contender for the post.

Hasenhüttl leaves with the club in the same league position – 18th – as they were when he took over from Mark Hughes. The team finished 16th, 11th and twice 15th under him and reached the 2021 FA Cup semi-finals.

“Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad,” read a club statement. “However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.”

Richard Kitzbichler, who was appointed to work alongside Hasenhuttl in 2019, has also departed St Mary’s. The first-team lead coach, Rubén Sellés, who was appointed in the summer, will take charge of Southampton’s Carabao Cup match at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.